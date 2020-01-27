MIAMI — Getting their second win of the season, Miami coasted to a 61-44 win over Chetopa, Kansas, Saturday in the Boys Gold seventh place game at the Northeastern A&M High School Basketball Tournament.

That came on the heels of a 50-21 loss to 2A No. 17 Nowata in the first round Thursday and a 64-39 setback Friday against Oklahoma Bible Academy.

“When you can’t score consistently with the ball consistently. It just kills you,” Miami coach Rusty Mercer said. “We missed some shots within 4 or 5 feet of the goal. We ended up getting some 3s to go. We shot a lot better percentage in the second half from close range.”

The 61 points was the second-best output of the season for the Wardogs. They hit 64 in a win against Vinita here on Jan. 17.

Prior to Saturday’s win, Miami had averaged only 26.8 points per game.

“It’s just been difficult for us to score; not really getting shots, but just make enough to feed you and keep momentum going,” Mercer said. “It affects the other part of your game. It’s just not hard to.”

Miami 61, Chetopa 44

An 11-0 run late in the third quarter helped the Wardogs take charge.

Chetopa had narrowed the gap to six (31-25) with 3:20 left, but a bucket by Keaton Jinks ignited the rally that bumped the lead to 42-25 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wardogs held a 15-6 advantage over the final eight minutes.

Jinks pumped in 28 points for MHS.

Others scoring for the Dogs were Cole Botts, nine; Karson Jinks, six; Trey Tanner, five; Zach Smith, four, and Daivik Patel, two

Connor Wright scored 19 and Ty Albertson added 14 for the Hornets.

OBA 64, Miami 37

The Trojans broke out to a 13-4 lead in the first four minutes of the opening frame and never looked back.

Oklahoma Bible outscored the Dogs 23-13 in the second quarter and coasted.

Keaton Jinks paced the scoring for MHS with 12 points.

Also kicking in with points were Zach Smith, seven; Spencer Smith and Karson Jinks, five each, and Malachi Doney and Trey Tanner, each four.

Baron Winter and Jacob Wilson scored 25 and 16, respectively for the Trojans. Junior Jett Cheatham, son of former MHS athletic director James Cheatham, chipped in with eight points.

Nowata 50, Miami 21

The Ironmen surpassed MHS scoring in the first quarter, holding a 25-7 advantage.

It was 31-17 at intermission and 43-21 going into the final stanza.

The Miami scoring included eight points from Keaton Jinks, four from Zach Smith, three from Malachi Doney and two each from Karson Jinks and Jack Satterwhite.

Mark Price scored 17 and Dillon Barnes added 11 for the Ironmen.

“You have to really, really be dynamic defensively to offset our shooting percentage. We’re just not. It’s just going to take some work,” Mercer said.

The Dogs travel to Jay Tuesday and Verdigris on Friday.