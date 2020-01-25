By Mike Tupa

RAMONA — If physicists wanted to bottle undiluted determination they missed a golden chance Thursday night in the Holly C. Ward Gymnasium.

Caney Valley and Barnsdall basketball players generated enough energy — blended with sweat, swagger and swashbuckling and pain — to electrify a frenzied throng of fans on the third night of the Caney Valley high school tourney.

It all came down to two desperation shots by the Barnsdall Panthers in the closing 10 seconds. Both prayers went unanswered.

Caney Valley held on to win, 45-42, to advance to Saturday’s boys championship game at 8:30 p.m.

The Trojans will take on the Liberty Tigers.

Barnsdall, meanwhile, came up just short of beating Caney Valley for a second time this season and going to the final for the first time since 2010.

Instead, the Panthers will take on the junior varsity team of Oklahoma Wesleyan University in the third place game at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Two main scorers led the way in Thursday’s gritty grinder — Daniel Barham with 24 for Caney Valley and Michael Marin with 24 for Barnsdall.

No one else on either team reached double figures.

The tight final score was no anomaly.

Barnsdall took a 20-19 lead into halftime and Caney Valley led by five at the end of the third quarter, 34-29.

But, Caney Valley made nine free throws in the final quarter to survive for the victory.

“I think our defense bothered them,” said Caney Valley head coach Tug Brinker. “I thought their defense bothered us.”

The fourth quarter proved to be a classic.

Barham buried two free throws in the opening 24 seconds to push the Trojans to a 36-29 lead.

At the 7:00 mark, Barnsdall’s Keegan Marin was fouled on an offensive rebound. He put in 1-of-2 free throws to reduce the margin to six, 36-60.

But, Caney Valley senior Levi Coulter — who had never beaten Barnsdall on a basketball court — drove all the way for a layup to provide Caney Valley a 38-30 lead.

It appeared as if Barnsdall’s chances were slowly slipping away — especially after skilled point guard Cheyton Shepherd went out with a hurt ankle.

But, shortly after Shepherd was helped off the court, Michael Marin injected new hope in the Panther cause when he dialed in a three-pointer to narrow the gap to five points, 38-33.

Barnsdall quickly stole the ball back — only to have Caney Valley’s Bryer Kramer take a charge, with 5:53 left.

The Trojans failed to cash in, however, and Barnsdall’s Heath Moles was fouled on a rebound. His free throw made it a four-point game, 38-34.

Caney Valley again had an empty possession. Josh Weber scored for Barnsdall — off an offensive board and layup — to cut the lead to two points, 38-36.

The crowd poured out its pure desire — some positive, some not so much — as the drama begin to approach its final scene.

A couple of Caney Valley free throws widened the gap to four, 40-36.

However, Michael Marin found the middle of the net again — off an assist from Seth Gilbreath — for a trey that made it a one-point game, 40-39, with about 3:30 left.

Caney Valley then had its third 1-of-2 free throw appearance and led, 41-39.

Barnsdall tried to take the lead on a three-pointer.

It missed and Barham gathered in the rebound for Caney Valley. Barham also was fouled with 2:01 left. He made both charity offerings to provide the Trojans a bit of breathing room, 43-39.

However, the Trojans missed two free throws at the 1:30 mark to leave the door wide open.

Moments later, Michael Marin dropped in a pull-up two-pointer to drop the margin to a one-possession game, 43-41.

A wild sequence followed.

Barham was fouled and made 1-of-2 free throws, with 56.4 seconds left. On his miss, teammate Coulter came away with the gigantic offensive rebound. The ball went back into Barham’s hands and he drew another foul. Again, he made 1-of-2 free throws, which extended the Trojans’ lead to 45-41.

On the subsequent inbounds play, Caney Valley was assessed a technical foul for delay of game, with 45 seconds showing.

Marin made 1-of-2 charity tosses to cut the lead to three points, 45-42.

Barnsdall also retained ball possession.

The Panthers passed the ball around for nearly 20 seconds, unable to find an open shot. Barnsdall head coach Wade Corder called timeout at the 27-second mark.

The Caney Valley defense continued to clamp down to the buzzer. Barnsdall got off one off-balance three-pointer and the ball took a big hop off the rim to another Barnsdall play. The Panthers attempted one other shot, which missed the mark as the buzzer sounded.

Following an explosive — but relatively brief — Trojan celebration, the gym begin to empty.

In a post-game interview, Brinker praised the play of multiple Trojans, including Kramer and Eli Lucas.

Free throw shooting struggles continue to be a concern, Brinker said.

But, he wouldn’t let any numbers detract from his enjoyment of the moment.

“To beat them is a big deal for us,” he said. “I’m just proud of my guys’ resolve to hang in there and fight. (Barnsdall) Coach (Wade) Corder coached a really great game.”