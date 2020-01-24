ALTUS — Northeastern A&M broke the 100-point barrier for the fifth time this season here Wednesday night, but it was the first against NJCAA competition.

Seven players reached double figures during a 112-58 romp over Western Oklahoma State College in an Oklahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference clash.

The game came on the heels of a tough 69-67 loss to Murray State College on the road Monday night.

“We had a fire in our eyes that we hadn’t seen in a few weeks,” Norse coach Jeremy Jackson said. “That was good to see.”

The Norsemen had 121 against the Southwest Christian JV, 117 and 101 against the Missouri Southern JV and 100 vs. Oklahoma Wesleyan’s JV.

“What I really liked was our unselfish play,” Jackson said. The Norsemen finished with 17 assists, including 17 in the first half.

Taylor Gonzales led the way with 17 points, followed by Rudi Williams with 16, Kalil Camara and Champ Bridges, 13 each; Jadan Graves and George Blaj-Voinescu, 12 each, and Samkelo Cele added 10.

The Norse, who led 54-26 at the half, had one of their better shooting nights from the field, downing 42 of their 82 attempts (51%), including a 50% night on 3-point attempts, and they just missed two of 12 free throw tries.

“They have a really good player who put up 40 points a couple times this season (guard Dylan O’Hearn), so we were really worried about him, but we did our job against him,” Jackson said.

O’Hearn, averaging 23.9 points per game, was limited to 17 by the Norse.

“My biggest thing was defensively, especially after the Murray State game where we had some lapses defensively, especially to start the game.

“That was the biggest thing our coaching staff talked about and game-planned for was to come out with defensive fire and to rededicate ourselves.”

Others scoring for NEO were James Franklin Jr., six; Garrett Sweeney, five, and Nikita Konstantynovski and Tyren Collins, four each.