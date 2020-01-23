By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Eight teams — four in the boys’ bracket and four in the girls’ field — remain in the hunt for a championship at the 27th Annual Caney Valley Basketball Tournament.

Following the first round — spread throughout Monday and Tuesday — the girls semifinals on Thursday pit host Caney Valley against Liberty (7 p.m.), and Oklahoma Union against Chelsea (4 p.m.).

Caney Valley and Oklahoma Union could be on a collision course to meet in the championship game for the third-straight year.

Caney Valley won it in 2018 and Oklahoma Union emerged victorious in 2019.

On the boys side, Thursday’s 5:30 p.m. semifinal features Liberty battling the Oklahoma Union junior varsity; the 8:30 p.m. game will be a showdown between Barnsdall and Caney Valley.

In their only meeting this year, Barnsdall surprised Caney Valley, 55-44.

The Barnsdall Panthers advanced to the semifinal by outlasting Wesleyan Christian School, 66-55, on Tuesday.

Heath Moles dialed up a triple-double for Barnsdall — 20 points, 19 rebounds and 11 assists.

Panther teammate Josh Weber added a double-double (11 points, 11 boards).

Barnsdall took control in the third period, outscoring a strong WCS Mustang team, 22-9. Moles took charge during that period with eight rebounds and five assists.

Rounding out Barnsdall’s scorers were Braden Kelley, 17 points; Michael Marin, 14; and Keegan Marin, four.

The Mustangs — who drilled 14-of-14 free throws to remain in contention — were led by Kade Kelley with 17 points, followed Austin Cobb with 16 points and Clayton Holley with 14 points.

Cobb nailed 8-of-8 free throws and Holley buried four three-pointers.

“We started out slow,” Barnsdall head coach Wade Corder said about the contest. “They (the Mustangs) shot the ball pretty well tonight.

Even though Barnsdall took charge in the third quarter, the Mustangs didn’t flinch.

“We started fouling a little late,” and the Mustangs canned 10-of-10 charity tosses in the final period to outscore Barnsdall.

But, the Panthers hit enough crunch-time free throws to remain firmly ahead and seal the win, Corder said.

Caney Valley boys advanced to the semifinals by thumping Foyil, 63-51.

Oklahoma Union girls downed WCS and Chelsea beat Copan.