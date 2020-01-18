By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

For the 23rd time since 1998, Oklahoma Wesleyan University will brighten the spring with baseball.

Well, actually, late winter.

In fact, the Eagles are getting started even earlier this season than usual.

Their season opener is set for next Friday, with a home showdown against Bacone College, at Bill Doenges Memorial Stadium.

The first pitch is set for 1 p.m.

Kirk Kelley returns a second year as the head coach after guiding last year’s squad to a 45-11 record and within one win of a trip to the NAIA World Series in Lewiston, Idaho.

The Eagles surged to 18-straight wins late last season prior to losing a pair to Freed-Hardeman, 7-4 and 5-4, in a NAIA regional championship final.

The upcoming diamond wars actually will be Kelley’s fourth year as the Eagles’ skipper.

He coached the team from 2010-11 during his first stint. The 2011 Eagles captured the national championship in the National Christian Collegiate Athletic Association tournament.

Kelley displayed the same Midas touch in his return last year.

But, he also bid good-bye to a crush of senior contributors, including most his pitching staff and several other starters or main contributors.

However, several other explosive talents are back for a second year with Kelley.

One of them is slugger Drenis Ozuna, who starred last year in the outfield, but who Kelley said a few months ago might fill an infield spot this year.

Ozuna made a haul of prestigious postseason awards in 2019, after batting .437, crushing 22 homers and driving in 78 runs in 56 games.

He also drew 37 walks, reached base 12 times as a hit batsman, scored 76 runs and delivered 13 doubles.

Ozuna recorded an .844 slugging average and struck out only 23 times in more than 250 plate appearances.

His 1.357 runs scored per game ranked fourth in the nation.

He was selected for the 2020 NAIA Baseball Preseason All-America Team.

Another returnee with explosive numbers last season is Danny Perez, who started 53 games.

Perez ripped the ‘hide for a .299 average and delivered 10 dingers and 56 RBI’s. He crushed 11 doubles, earned 32 walks and fashioned a .522 slugging average.

On the pitching front, back is staff ace Michael Anderson, a bullet-throwing righthander with a flair to dominate opposing lineups.

Anderson racked up a 12-1 record and 3.39 earned run average last year in 106.1 innings.

He threw nine complete games —including two shutouts — and amassed 80 strikeouts and only 18 walks.

There are a few other talented returnees and several proven newcomers.

Last season, OKWU got off to a telling test by losing two-of-three to Lyon (Ark.), which had been one of Kelley’s previous stops.

But, OKWU then evened its record at 2-2, with a win against MidAmerica Nazarene, 11-4, which kicked off a volcanic run of 16 wins in the next 17 games.

The Eagles’ scheduled toughened in the middle, but they bounced back with the 16-game winning streak to end the regular season, win the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference postseason tournament and sail through the first round rounds of the regional.

OKWU plays its first seven contests of 2020 at home.

After the three-game set against Bacone (Jan. 24-25), the Eagles will hunker down for their annual showdown against Lyon.

Those three games will take place Jan. 31-Feb. 1

The Eagles’ initial homestand ends on Feb. 4 with a single game against MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.).

Then, it’s off to a long, long roadtrip to Southern California.

On Feb. 6, the Eagles will play a pair against Hope International (Calif.).

The next day, they double-dip against Westmont Calif.).

Following a home contest on Feb. 11 against College of the Ozarks, OKWU leaves the state again for three games, Feb. 14-15, in Alabama against Mobile.

The following five games will be back home, Feb. 18-Feb. 22.

The conference schedule opens in earnest on Feb. 25 and will last through the rest of the regular season, set to close out on April 25.

OKWU final regular season home dates are scheduled for April 17-21.

The Eagles were ranked No. 13 in the 2020 NAIA Baseball Coaches Top 25 preseason poll.