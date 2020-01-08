By Barbara Barker

Newsday

NEW YORK (TNS) — Ouch. This one hurts.

The Nets lost their seventh straight Tuesday night and they did it in the most painful manner, dropping an overtime game at Barclays Center to the Thunder, 111-103.

The Nets made just one field goal in overtime and they had no answer for Chris Paul, who scored 20 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and overtime periods.

Caris LeVert, playing just his second game since undergoing thumb surgery, had a big night for the Nets, scoring 20 points off the bench. He did not play, however, in the overtime period, presumably because he had hit his minutes restriction.

The Nets (16-21) led by as many as seven points in the fourth quarter and had a chance to close it out in regulation.

With the scored tied at 101 in the final seconds, Paul drove into the paint but lost control of the ball and it went out of bounds. The Nets got the ball back with 11.7 seconds left, and appeared to get a big break when Oklahoma City committed an away-from-the-ball foul, which gave the Nets one free throw.

Spencer Dinwiddie, an 80% free-throw shooter, missed the shot, however. He then missed a floater at the buzzer and the game went into OT.

The Nets had gone with the same starting lineup in 23 of their previous 24 games, but Kenny Atkinson decided to try to shake things up. Atkinson inserted Rodions Kurucs into the starting lineup for Garrett Temple just to send a message.

“Six losses in a row makes you think about tinkering with the lineup,” Atkinson said before the game. “I’ll give you that.”

Despite the fact they were coming off a tough Monday night loss in Philadelphia, the Thunder (21-16) entered Tuesday night’s game as one of the league’s hotter teams over the past month. Oklahoma City came into Barclays having won five of its last six games and nine of its last 11.

The Nets, by contrast, had lost nine of their last 12 with the most recent being a 101-89 loss at Orlando on Monday.

Both teams shot poorly with the Nets making 40.8% of their shots while Oklahoma City shot 41.3%. The Nets trailed 49-48 at the half with Taurean Prince pretty much keeping the Nets in the game offensively with 16 points, which included 4 for 4 from 3-point range.

Dinwiddie continued his struggles, missing all four of his shots in a scoreless half. Dinwiddie has not made more than 50% of his shots in a game since he went 10 for 17 against Denver on Dec. 8.

Atkinson said before the game that he needed Dinwiddie to keep being aggressive even when his shots weren’t falling.

“What I don’t want is for him to be passive,” Atkinson said, “because I think his strength at the end of the day is getting to the rim.”

Atkinson said before the game that despite the fact the team was shooting 29.7 % from 3-point range over their last six games, their shot selection had not been as bad as some thought.

“I think we’re getting OK-to-good. We could do better,” he said. “As many shots as we missed, I thought a lot of them were open … I think we can do a better job passing the ball and finding high-quality shots. The second part of that, I want our guys to shoot open shots. Kept telling them last night, keep shooting them. If we have to shoot 60 of them tonight, we’ll shoot 60.”

———

Kings scorch Suns

(TNS) — Kings center Richaun Holmes joined Bogdan Bogdanovic and Marvin Bagley III on the injured list for Tuesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns, leaving coach Luke Walton with some interesting decisions to make.

Walton chose to give Harry Giles III his first career start and brought Dewayne Dedmon out of exile to log significant minutes for the first time since Dec. 4. Both players rose to the challenge, helping the Kings overcome a 21-point deficit to beat the Suns, 114-103, at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Ariza.

De’Aaron Fox scored 27 points for the Kings (15-23), who have won three of their last four games after losing eight in a row. Nemanja Bjelica had 19 points and seven rebounds. Buddy Hield added 16 points.

Dedmon came off the bench to post 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Kings. He had only logged seven minutes since falling out of the rotation in early December and had been listed as inactive in the three previous games after going public with his trade request.

Giles, who recently returned to the rotation after sitting 15 consecutive games, finished with eight points and eight rebounds.

Devin Booker scored 34 points for the Suns (14-22), extending his franchise record with his seventh consecutive 30-point game. Deandre Ayton had 21 points and nine rebounds. Kelly Oubre Jr. had 17 points.

Holmes missed the game with a strained right shoulder. Bogdanovic missed his third game in a row due to right ankle soreness. Bagley has missed the past seven games with a midfoot sprain after previously missing 22 games due to a broken thumb.

The Kings outscored the Suns 10-2 to start the game but trailed 29-26 going into the second quarter. They reclaimed the lead in the second period and went into the halftime break tied at 53-53.

The Suns outscored the Kings 18-2 to start the second half. Most of the damage was done by Booker, who scored 14 points in the third quarter after being held to 11 in the first half.

Phoenix went up 71-55 on a 3-pointer by Aron Baynes. The Suns led by as many as 21 following a basket by Booker with 4:50 to play in the third period.

The Kings started their comeback with a 19-7 run to end the third quarter. They continued to chip away at the deficit to take a 92-91 lead on a dunk by Bjelica. The Suns briefly reclaimed the lead, but a 31-foot bomb by Bjelica put the Kings back on top.

———

Lakers lick Knicks

LOS ANGELES (TNS) — Every person sitting on the Los Angeles Lakers bench stood up and gathered around Anthony Davis. Players and coaches wore concerned expressions as trainers worked on Davis who clutched his lower back.

It was late in the third quarter and he’d taken a fall after being called for a foul. Even after the horn signaling the end of the timeout rang, the crowd remained affixed to his spot under the basket.

Eventually, Davis rose with the help of LeBron James. He walked gingerly to the locker room. Davis later had X-rays which came back negative, but he was sore because of a sacral contusion, which is a bruise to the bone right above one’s tailbone.

It was a tense moment during a game that went smoothly for the Lakers otherwise.

When last the Lakers and New York Knicks met, they were both dysfunctional franchises in the country’s two biggest markets. The Lakers righted their ship over the summer, the Knicks did not. That showed Tuesday night at Staples Center when the Lakers (30-7) beat the Knicks (10-27) 117-87 in a game in which they did not trail after the first quarter.

James scored 31 points, making 9 of 19 shots including 6 of 12 threes. It was just the eighth game in his career that James has attempted at least 12 threes, and four of those games have come against the Knicks.

Avery Bradley, Danny Green, Kyle Kuzma and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope joined James in scoring in double figures.

Davis only scored five points, but had six rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocks. A game after the Lakers had 20 blocks against the Detroit Pistons, they combined for 11 blocks.

There was some doubt as to whether James would play at all. He had been feeling ill during the day and left shootaround early to get some rest. When he arrived at Staples Center around 5:45 p.m., James walked in carrying a bag of peeled oranges and coughing occasionally. But after meeting with team doctors, James decided to play.

The Lakers also were unsure about Bradley, who seemed to suffer an ankle sprain Sunday against the Detroit Pistons. Overnight, Bradley experienced minimal swelling and felt healthy enough Tuesday to play.

Although the Lakers did not have the kind of fast-paced start they did against the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans last week, they didn’t really need it. They led by five points after one quarter despite making only 30% of their shots in the early part of the quarter, and turning the ball over five times.

The second quarter gave them an opportunity to extend their lead. Then the Lakers made 68.4% of their shots and, despite committing six turnovers, outscored the Knicks by 12.

The first half also saw one ejection. Bobby Portis was assessed a flagrant 2 foul after swiping at Caldwell-Pope’s head. Caldwell-Pope underwent concussion testing and was cleared to return to the game. He finished with 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting.

———

Grizzlies rally

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (TNS) — Losing records aside, both teams entered FedExForum Arena here on something of a roll.

Memphis had won nine of 15, two straight and three of four. The Wolves? With a two game winning streak — their first since late November — and having won two out of three.

But, in an arena that always seems to cause the Timberwolves problems, it was Minnesota that got cooled off in a 119-112 loss.

Officially, this will go down as the team’s biggest blown lead of the season. The Wolves used a 12-0 run to take a 14-point second-quarter lead, only to see that, eventually, evaporate.

Another 10-0 run put the Wolves up eight, 94-86, on Jeff Teague’s steal and bucket with 8:33 left.

But the rest: Memphis.

With the backcourt of Dillon Brooks (28 points) and Ja Morant (25 points) leading the way, the Grizzlies closed the game on a 33-20 run over the final 8 { minutes, sealing the sweep of the three-game season series.

Down four, Robert Covington converted on a three-point play with 1:06 left. But, at the other end, as he did all fourth quarter, Morant drove down the lane to score to put the game away.

Four of five Wolves players scored in double figures, led by Jarrett Culver, who had a career-high 24. Covington had 17, Andrew Wiggins 15 and Gorgui Dieng 11. Teague had 18 off the bench.

But the problem was slowing the Grizzlies.

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21, with 11 coming in the final 12 minutes. Jae Crowder had 12.

The Wolves started the first quarter cold, but warmed up quickly.

Minnesota missed its first four shots and was down 6-4 early before Covington’s four-point play kick-started an 11-2 run that put the Wolves up 15-8 on Wiggin’s put-back.

The Grizzlies responded with a 12-7 run fueled by Brooks to pull within 22-20 on Jackson, Jr.’s three-point play with about 3 minutes left in the quarter.

But Noah Vonleh and Teague each scored twice as the Wolves pushed that lead to five by quarter’s end. The Wolves shot 58% in the quarter, with balance; three Wolves scored six points in the quarter and three others scored four.

The Wolves held a one-point lead early in the second when Brooks picked up his third foul and had to leave the game.

Moments later, up four, the Wolves, with mainly reserves on the floor, went on a run.

Up two, Naz Reid scored on a put-back and was fouled with 6:06 left in the half. Coming out of the time out he hit the free throw, the first three points in a 12-0 run that included a 3-pointer by Reid, four points by Culver and put-back by Keita Bates-Diop that made it 55-41 with 4:34 left, forcing another Memphis time out.

But, with most of the Wolves starters back in the game, the Grizzlies ended the half on a 10-1 run, pulling within 56-51 at the break. The Wolves went 0-for-5 with three turnovers in that stretch.

By the time the third quarter ended that lead was pretty much gone.

That 10-1 run to end the third became a 14-4 run into the fourth as the Grizzlies pulled within two.

The Wolves held the lead, and even built it until quarter’s end.

That’s when the Grizzlies turned a six-point Wolves lead to two, 84-82, by scoring the final four points of the quarter. The last two came from former Wolves player Tyus Jones, a corner jumper.

———

Pistons rip Cavs

CLEVELAND (TNS) — Call him Sekou or Dr. Doumbouya.

The Pistons rookie is making a name for himself with his growth in the past week.

Along with Derrick Rose and Andre Drummond, Doumbouya helped spark a fourth-quarter comeback — and had a first-quarter highlight — to help the Pistons take a 115-113 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Doumbouya had a highlight-reel dunk over Tristan Thompson in the first quarter that will contend for one of the dunks of the year.

On the day Blake Griffin had surgery and the team announced that he would be out for an extended period, the heir apparent showed his future promise with 15 points.

Rose continued his All-Star candidacy with a dazzling 24 points and seven assists and Drummond added 23 points, 20 rebounds and five assists, helping the Pistons (14-24) win for the second time in the last three games. Tony Snell added 18 points and four rebounds.

Rose had the go-ahead jumper with 26.1 seconds left and Drummond split a pair of free throws in the final seconds to help secure the win.

The Cavaliers (10-27) lost their fifth straight but Kevin Love had 30 points, nine rebounds and four assists and Tristan Thompson eight points and 14 rebounds.

The Cavaliers led, 95-84, to start that fourth quarter and Rose hit a pair of free throws. The Cavaliers’ Brandon Knight (13 points) hit a 3-pointer but Doumbouya made a floater and Snell a 3-pointer to pull Detroit within seven. That started a 13-5 run, with baskets from Doumbouya and Rose, to close the Pistons within 100-97.

The Pistons got within one on a Rose 3-pointer, but he was assessed a technical foul for taunting near the Cavaliers bench. After Love made the technical free throw, Drummond converted an alley-oop from Rose to tie it at 105 with 3:55 remaining.

The Cavaliers hit back-to-back 3-pointers from Osman (17 points) and Love and looked to be in control, but the Pistons had another response. Rose scored on a drive and Drummond made both free throws after a flagrant foul by Tristan Thompson.

Two possessions later Snell hit a 3-pointer for Detroit’s first lead of the second half, 112-111.

Sexton (20 points) made two free throws but Rose had another answer, with a jumper from the elbow with 26.1 seconds remaining, for a 114-113 lead. The Pistons forced a turnover on the Cavaliers possession but after review, it was overturned and the Cavaliers got another chance.

The Pistons, though, forced a shot-clock violation with 2.1 seconds remaining and Drummond split the final two free throws for the final margin.