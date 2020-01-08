Bartlesville High School’s boys’ swimming team took out its water brush on Tuesday night and swept away Broken Arrow and Booker T. Washington in a tri-meet at the Adams Pool.

The Bruins pounded the pair of rivals by a combined point total of 250-88.

Bartlesville swept all three relay championships (200 medley, 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle).

Bruin stalwart Colin Goddard was 100-percent golden, swimming on two of the relay teams and winning the 200 individual medley and 100 freestyle events.

Will Englehart, Kyle Peterson and Preston Willis each won one individual event for the Bruins.

On the girls side, Bartlesville lost to both Broken Arrow and Booker T. Washington.

But, several Lady Bruins sparkled. Sydney Perry won every event in which she participated — two relay swims and two individual competitions (200 individual medley, 100 breaststroke).

The Bartlesville girls also finished first in each of the relay events.

Morgan Moore and Katie Shoesmith each captured one individual title for the Lady Bruins.

Note: The complete results, including a list of all Bartlesville placers, and the first-place finishers in each event, will be published in Thursday’s E-E sports pages.