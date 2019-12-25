By Joe Mussatto

The Oklahoman

(TNS)—Dennis Schroder and Lou Williams traded baskets in a flash.

A Williams finger roll. A Schroder step-back jumper. Another Williams layup followed 19 seconds later by a Schroder 3-pointer.

But then the streak was snapped. Thunder center Steven Adams picked off Williams, and Adams found Schroder on a fast break. The action stalled for a second before Schroder burned past Williams on the baseline and dished to Adams for a bucket.

Schroder flexed, and Thunder fans roared. They were witnessing an eventual 118-112 Thunder victory against the Clippers, but, for a two-minute stretch late in the fourth quarter Sunday night, they witnessed a one-on-one NBA Sixth Man of the Year slugfest.

Williams has won the award a record-tying three times. Schroder, 29 games into the most efficient season of his career, is a leading candidate to snatch it away.

But there’s a catch. Schroder doesn’t like the label.

“I ain’t trying to be a sixth man,” Schroder, wearing a signature beanie, said when asked if the award is a goal. “I think everybody knows this here. Every night I go out there, I just try to be the best I can be on the court. Off the court, I be professional and everything else is going to come.”

Schroder scored 16 points in the final six minutes Sunday night. He’s averaging 18.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game in his second season with the Thunder.

The 26-year-old point guard averaged 19.4 points per game in his final season in Atlanta, but that came on 43.6% shooting.

Schroder has reached peak efficiency this season. He’s shooting a career-high 46% from the field. He’s shooting 53% from two, which signals his biggest spike. Last season he made just 45% of his 2-pointers. He’s knocking down 34.7% of his 3-pointers, his highest rate since 2014-15.

Schroder’s effective field goal %age, which adjusts for the value of a 3-point shot, is 52.7% — more than 3 %age points higher than his best shooting season in 2016-17.

In 11 December games, Schroder is averaging 22.5 points per game while shooting 51% from the field, 43% from three and 95% from the free throw line.

The Thunder is 8-3 during Schroder’s scorching stretch.

Two of Schroder’s primary competitors for Sixth Man of the Year were in Oklahoma City on Sunday: Williams and Clippers center Montrezl Harrell. Williams won the award last year. Harrell finished third. Schroder finished eighth.

“He’s got to be right there,” Thunder point guard Chris Paul said. “It’s pretty selfless of him, in order to do that and give yourself up for the team. It shows his professionalism.”

Schroder started just 14 games last year playing behind Russell Westbrook. Now he’s third in a point guard log jam with Paul and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Schroder hasn’t started this season, but he’s the No. 1 point guard in the league, ahead of Damian Lillard, according to ESPN’s real plus-minus. Schroder’s net rating is tops on the team. The Thunder are outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per 100 possessions with Schroder on the floor.

Schroder has no logical explanation to explain his surge. Instead, he offered an emotional one.

“I got a baby now,” Schroder said through a grin. “That calms me down. I’m just putting it all out there every night. I got a family who’s behind me. Ups and downs, you know, it don’t matter.”

Ranking NBA Sixth Man of the Year candidates

1. Montrezl Harrell, Clippers: 19.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists

—Harrell is a bruising force who plays much bigger than 6-foot-7. He’s on pace to set career highs in points and rebounds. Harrell might be the third-best player on a championship caliber Clippers team.

2. Dennis Schroder, Thunder: 18.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists

—Schroder is shooting a career-high 46.8%, but his defense has also improved. Schroder has the second-best defensive rating among Thunder players who average at least 20 minutes per game.

3. Lou Williams, Clippers: 19.5 points, 6.1 assists, 3.0 rebounds

—Williams, even at age 33, is still adding to his game. He’s averaging a career-high 6.1 assists per game. His shooting numbers — 41.8% from the field and 36.2% from three — are in line with last season.

4. Davis Bertans, Wizards: 15.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists

—The 27-year-old forward is averaging career highs in nearly every category. Bertans ranks 13th in the NBA shooting 43.4% from 3-point range. James Harden, Devonte’ Graham and Buddy Hield are the only players with more long-range makes.

5. Derrick Rose, Pistons: 16.5 points, 6.0 assists, 2.2 rebounds

—Rose finished sixth for the award last season. The former MVP has been just as good this season. Injuries have robbed him of the athleticism he flashed a decade ago, but Rose has evolved into a more efficient scorer. He’s shooting 48.3 % from the floor — his highest mark since 2009-10.