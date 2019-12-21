By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Perfection is an elusive concept to capture in the fickle dynamics of competitive athletics.

But, local gymnast Annika Dennis nearly turned perfection into stark reality during a remarkable outing on the floor exercise during the recent Santa Invitational held at the University of Arkansas.

Doing battle in the USA XCel Platinum Junior A division, Dennis combined power, grace, style and desire into a 9.95 score — only 5-100th’s of a point of a flawless routine.

Perhaps its needless to say Dennis outsparkled everyone else in her group.

In fact, Dennis won all four compulsory events — the vault, the uneven bars, the balance beam and the floor — to surge to her division’s All-Around championship.

Dennis wasn’t the only member of the Bartlesville Gymnastics Club sponsored by Phillips 66 to record a golden weekend.

Three of her teammates also nailed down All-Around division crowns.

In the XCel Gold Junior B competition, Lyndsey Lief whittled out a top All-Around score of 37.575, while winning three individual events (bars, beam and floor). She recorded her top score on the beam (9.725).

Elizabeth Snider rose above all her rivals in the XCel Gold Senior A group. She amassed an All-Around around scored of 37.275, earning the top spots on the bars and the floor. She garnered a 9.6 on the bars.

In the XCel Gold Senior B competition, Anna Edmundson carved out the top All-Around total of 37.65. She won on the bars, beam and floor. She recorded 9.6 on the beam.

Two other Bartlesville club stalwarts came away with the All-Around runner-up prize — Kayreen Measles (XCel Platinum Junior B) and Abi Hargis (XCel Platinum Junior C).

Bartlesville’s XCel Platinum and XCel Gold squads both came away with the first-place team award.

Arctic Blast

During the same weekend, another contingent of girls from Bartlesville Gymnastics invaded the 2019 Mat Trotters Arctic Blast USA Gymnastics battles in Oklahoma City.

The nine Bartlesville girls accumulated a total of five All-Around titles and 12 gold medals.

The All-Around queens included Halle Vanfield (Level 3, 8A), Kinlee Littleford (Level 3, 9A), Aiyana Goldware (Level 3, 9B), Lyndee Revard (Level 3, 10) and Kaylee Stark (Level 3, 37.2).

Littleford seized the top spot in three individual events (bars, beam and floor). She recorded her top score on the floor (9.35).

The other champions from the Phillips-sponsored club each won two individual events — Vanfield (bars, floor), Goldware (beam, floor), Revard (beam, floor) and Stark (bars, floor).

The other Bartlesville gymnast to seize a gold medal was Brenlyn Simmons (Level 3 9B) on the bars.

Amarra Rhoads (Level 3 9A) and Jaxyn Wesson (Level 3 9B) both came in third All-Around in their respective groups.

Bartlesville also hammered out the team title, subduing the runner-up by one full point, which is a good margin in such events.

“I could not be more proud of our coaching staff and our gymnasts,” said Bartlesville Gymnastics Club Head Coach/Director Lorrie Bertolet. “We had a great weekend of competition. A lot of highlights and a lot of learning for all. All Bartlesville Gymnastics Club’s next competition will be after the holiday in January in Tulsa at the Aim High Invitational.”

9th Annual Arctic Blast

LEVEL 3, 8A

Halle Vanfield

All-Around: 36.875 — Vault: 9.225 (3rd), Bars: 9.25 (1st), Beam: 8.85 (2nd), Floor: 9.55 (1st).

LEVEL 3, 9A

Kinlee Littleford

All-Around: 37.075 (1st) — Vault: 9.225 (4th), Bars: 9.25 (1st), Beam: 9.25 (1st), Floor: 9.35 (1st).

Amarra Rhoads

All-Around: 35.975 (3rd) — Vault: 9.15 (6th), Bars: 8.625 (6th), Beam: 9.0 (3rd), Floor: 9.2 (3rd).

LEVEL 3, 9B

Aiyana Goldware

All-Around: 37.55 (1st) — Vault: 9.25 (2nd), Bars: 9.225 (3rd), Beam: 9.575 (1st), Floor: 9.5 (1st).

Jaxyn Wesson

All-Around: 36.65 (3rd) — Vault: 9.2 (3rd), Bars: 9.1 (5th), Beam: 9.1 (4th), Floor: 9.25 (4th).

Brenlyn Simmons

All-Around: 36.475 (4th) — Vault: 9.0 (6th), Bars: 9.45 (1st), Beam: 8.8 (7th), Floor: 9.225 (5th).

Sydney Young

All-Around: 36.35 (6th) — Vault: 8.9 (8th), Bars: 9.1 (6th), Beam: 8.95 (6th), Floor: 9.4 (2nd).

LEVEL 3, 10

Lyndee Revard

All-Around: 37.3 (1st) — Vault: 9.125 (4th), Bars: 9.225 (2nd), Beam: 9.2 (1st), Floor: 9.75 (1st).

LEVEL 3, 11-and-older

Kaylee Stark

All-Around: 37.2 (1st) — Vault: 9.1 (2nd), Bars: 9.55 (1st), Beam: 9.0 (3rd), Floor: 9.55 (1st).

2019 University of Arkansas Invitational

XCEL GOLD

JUNIOR B

Lyndsey Lief

All-Around: 37.575 (1st) — Vault: 8.625 (5th), Bars: 9.575 (1st), Beam: 9.725 (1st), Floor: 9.65 (1st).

JUNIOR C

Emily Christenson

All-Around: 36.35 (4th) — Vault: 8.35 (8th), Bars: 9.175 (5th), Beam: 9.425 (1st), Floor: 9.4 (3rd).

SENIOR A

Elizabeth Snider

All-Around: 37.275 (1st) — Vault: 9.0 (3rd), Bars: 9.6 (1st), Beam: 9.175 (2nd), Floor: 9.5 (1st).

SENIOR B

Anna Edmundson

All-Around: 37.65 (1st) — Vault, 9.05 (3rd), Bars: 9.5 (1st), Beam: 9.6 (1st), Floor: 9.45 (1st).

XCEL PLATINUM

JUNIOR A

Annika Dennis

All-Around: 38.25 (1st) — Vault, 9.25 (1st), Bars: 9.6 (1st), Beam: 9.45 (1st), Floor: 9.95 (1st).

JUNIOR B

Makayla Henson

All-Around: 37.175 (1st) — Vault: 9.05 (1st), Bars: 8.75 (5th), Beam: 9.625 (1st), Floor: 9.75 (1st).

Kayreen Measles

All-Around: 36.75 (2nd) — Vault: 8.75 (5th), Bars: 9.3 (3rd), Beam: 9.05 (4th), Floor: 9.65 (2nd).

Abby Fielder

All-Around: 35.925 (5th) — Vault: 8.5 (7th), Bars: 9.375 (2nd), Beam: 9.2 (2nd), Floor: 8.85 (6th).

JUNIOR C

Abi Hargis

All-Around: 37.15 (2nd) — Vault: 9.2 (2nd), Bars: 8.55 (4th), Beam: 9.6 (1st), Floor: 9.8 (1st).

SENIOR B

Tiara Benavides

All-Around: 35.725 (4th) — Vault: 8.725 (6th), Bars: 9.075 (3rd), Beam: 9.175 (2nd), Floor: 8.75 (7th).