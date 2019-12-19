Despite near-perfect free throw shooting and four three-pointers, the Wesleyan Christian School girls basketball team couldn’t overcome a painfully slow start Tuesday night at home.

The South Coffeyville Lady Lions blitzed to a 20-point lead, 23-3, in the opening quarter and proceeded to procure a 60-31 victory on a chilly evening on the WCS hill.

Meghan Clark knocked down 15 points — including 6-of-7 free throws and three treys — to lead the valiant effort by the WCS Mustangs.

Rachel Hopkins added six points, followed by Morgen Cloud with four — all on free throws.

Kenzie Hendrix contributed a three-pointer, while Chaney Odden and Naveah Ashlock added two and one points, respectively.

As a team, WCS hit 13-of-15 from the charity stripe.

South Coffeyville boasted two 20-point scorers — Aubrey Dolan with 28 and Merrick Phillips with 20.

Dolan unleashed a 14-point barrage in the opening quarter to help establish the winning pace for the Lady Lions.

Following the first quarter, South Coffeyville outscore the Lady Mustangs by only nine points, 37-28, the final three quarters.

Dolan fueled the Lady Lions’ early roar with the game’s first field goal, on a strong play in the paint.

South Coffeyville added a quick spurt of points off its pressure defense, WCS turnovers and transition opportunities.

Paige Kitterman’s offensive rebound and putback elevated South Coffeyville to a 7-0 lead with just two minutes gone in the game.

South Coffeyville soon led 14-0, thanks largely to two more buckets by Dolan, one of them off a steal and scoop.

WCS went scoreless for the opening 4:38, until Hopkins rang up a two-pointer off a heads-up bounce pass from Odden.

Ashlock scored the Lady Mustangs’ other point in the quarter.

WCS opened the second period with a 5-0 run — including a long-distance bomb by Clark, off an assist from Odden.

After South Coffeyville answered with seven-straight points, Clark dialed in her second trey to trim the deficit to 19 points, 30-11 and convince the South Coffeyville coach to call timeout.

By halftime, the 19-point margin held steady at 35-16 in favor of South Coffeyville.

Whatever faint candle glimmer of hope WCS might have felt was blown out in the bluster of a lopsided third quarter, 19-4, in favor of the Lady Lions.

WCS outscored South Coffeyville in the final quarter, 11-7, to bring the final spread to less than 30 points.

Cloud drilled 4-of-4 free throws in the final stanza, while Clark netted a three-pointer and two charity tosses and Hopkins dropped in a deuce.

The Lady Mustangs — who coached by Chantel White — are slated to be back home Friday night to finish up their December schedule.