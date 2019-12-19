By Mike Tupa

So, how many fouls did the referees call in the first half Tuesday night on the Wesleyan Christian School boys’ basketball team?

Twenty-one.

That broke down to about a whistle every 46 seconds on the WCS Mustangs — on their homecourt.

Visiting South Coffeyville, meanwhile, drew less than 10 fouls.

Despite that challenge, the WCS boys had relatively little trouble in turning back the Lions, 60-45.

But, not without the bench of WCS head coach Kameron Nettleton being severely tested.

By halftime, four of Nettleton’s starters — Austin Cobb, Clayton Holley, Tyler Heck and Levi Harper each had been tagged with three fouls — along with reserve battler Chris Ryan.

“We went with a different group in the second half to start it,” Nettleton said. “We had some bench guys step up.”

He singled out Daniel Marquez, Preston Francis, Parker Francis, Tyler Orphin and Ryan as some of those who came off the pine to maintain continuity of quality.

Kade Kelley — the lone WCS starter with limited foul trouble (one) in the first half — poured in 23 points to lead the Mustang stampede.

Holley and Cobb followed with 12 and 11, respectively. Orphin contributed seven points, followed by Harper, six; Preston Francis, three; Ryan, two; and Parker Frances, one.

Although he didn’t score, Heck provided an imposing — and stabilizing — presence in the low post.

“He gave us some really good minutes,” Nettleton said. “He rebounded well.”

The Mustangs needed a strong performance to bounce back from some tough outings in recent games.

Nettleton said poor starts had been the culprits in the recent woes.

“We’ve been reinforcing the idea that we’ve got to start out fast,” he explained.

The Mustangs responded by scoring in the opening eight seconds, with Kelley driving the ball to the baseline and shoveling it to an open Holley in the corner. Holley swished the three-pointer.

“Once that first one went in, our guys felt like a monkey came off their back,” the coach explained.

In fact, the Mustangs galloped to a 17-0 lead — which, in hindsight, turned out to be fortuitous, due to the foul trouble that was to fling itself in their way.

A large factor in WCS’ foul struggles on the defensive end came down to the Mustangs trying to defend by reaching rather than moving their feet to stay in front of Lion ballhandlers.

The key to the sizzling start was a full-court press that netted several Lion turnovers.

Cobb energized the explosive spurt with nine points in the first quarter, many of them as a result of South Coffeyville struggles in holding on to the ball.

The Lions went scoreless for 6:06 before they got on the board with a two-point bucket.

By the end of the first period, WCS’ lead had been trimmed to 15, 20-5.

Cobb, Holley and Kelley scored all of WCS’ points in the period.

Both teams scored 12 points in the second quarter. South Coffeyville scored 10 of their from the free throw stripe.

Of their 17 first-half points, the Lions made just three baskets.

Both teams scored 28 points in the second half.

The Mustangs (4-3) will focus on ending December on a strong note when they play host Friday to Dove Science.