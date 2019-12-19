WELCH — The Fairland girls locked up a spot in the championship game of the Kenneth Sooter Invitational basketball tournament with a 40-33 win against Caney Valley here Tuesday.

The Lady Owls had topped Watts 57-15 in a first-round game Monday.

Quapaw rolled to a 50-18 win against Wyandotte in Tuesday’s other girls’ game.

In boys’ action Tuesday, it was Wyandotte 66, Quapaw 33, and Caney Valley 64, Fairland 39.

The FHS boys were a 66-34 winner on Monday.

Monday’s other two games, pitting Quapaw against Welch, were postponed until Thursday night because of the weather.

The schedule on Friday includes Caney Valley vs. Watts girls, 4 p.m.; Caney Valley vs. Watts boys, 5:30 p.m.; Welch vs. Wyandotte girls, 7 p.m., and Welch vs. Wyandotte boys, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule is 5th place girls, 1 p.m.; 5th place boys, 2:30 p.m.; 3rd place girls, 4 p.m.; 3rd place boys, 5:30 p.m.; championship girls, 7 p.m., and championship boys, 8:30 p.m.

The Lady Owls broke out to a 13-4 lead in the first quarter then carried a 26-17 lead into the half.

Fairland held a 5-4 edge in the third and held on as the Lady Trojans outscored it 12-9 over the final eight minutes.

Grace Goins had 14 points to lead the Lady Owls on offense.

Others with points were Kyndall Davis, nine; Scout Mayfield, five; Makynzi Jones, four, and Alexis McGranahan, two.

Paige Uguahart tallied 15 for Caney Valley.

Quapaw 50, Wyandotte 18

The Lady Wildcats broke out to 9-4 lead in the first frame then held 12-3, 14-6 and 15-5 advantages in the next three quarters.

Karissa Anderson and Mya Nichols had 18 and 11 points, respectively, for Quapaw.

Others with points for the Lady Wildcats were Shea Ottesen, nine; Skyler Evans, six; Olivia Quapaw, four, and Gracie Crawford, two.

Wyandotte’s scoring was by Presley Brecheisen with eight, Kallie Morisset and Taylor Fent with three each and Mallory Butterfield and Haley Hart with two each.

BOYS

Caney Valley 64, Fairland 39

After trailing 11-9 following the opening frame, Caney Valley turned things around with a 25-5 explosion in the second.

The Trojans continued to pull away in the third quarter thanks to a 16-7 run.

Brion Padberg’s 16 points headed up the Fairland scoring.

The Owls also got eight from Jacoby Jackson, six from Trey Martin, four from Grant Lollar, three from Riley Powell and two from Jaden Linthicum.

Three players scored in double figures for Caney Valley, topped by Levi Coulter with 19 points.

Daniel Barham and Cheyton Shepard had 18 and 14, respectively.

Wyandotte 66, Quapaw 33

There was only a four-point difference after the first period, but Wyandotte rolled into the half up 38-19.

The Bears also held 14-8 and 14-6 advantages in the two second-half quarters.

Jacob Burney, Brendan Cooper and Gage Drake accounted for 49 of Wyandotte’s points. Burney tallied 22, Cooper 17 and Drake 10.

The rest of Wyandotte’s scoring came from Ethan Bradley with eight points, Jaret Burney with four, Noah Sloan with three and Clint Palmer with two.

Quapaw picked up 13 points from Matt Lovell, 11 from Corben Cunliffe, four from A.J. Moreno, three from Seth Johnston and two from Jacob Gregory.

Monday’s games

Fairland 57, Watts 15

The Lady Owls held Watts to single digit scoring in all four quarters.

FHS led 18-2 after the first and continued to pull away.

It was 26-6 at the half, then it outscored Watts 17-5 and 14-4 in the final two frames.

Three players scored in double figures for Fairland. Erica Schertz had 13 points and Goins and Jones added 10 each.

Others with points for the Lady Owls were McGranahan, Davis and Mayfield, six each; Jessica Roberts, four, and Kaylee Wilson, two.

Lexus Tutor was the leader for Watts with five points.

Boys

Fairland 66, Watts 34

Trey Martin, Andrew Barker and Padberg combined for 48 of Fairland’s points in the game.

Watts jumped out to a 12-5 lead in the opening frame only to have the Owls flip things around with a 24-5 advantage in the second.

The Engineers narrowed the deficit to 12 going into the fourth only to have the wheels fall off, going scoreless over the final eight minutes.

Others scoring for Fairland were Jackson with five, Caleb Landrum and Lane Tudor with four each, Jayden Alexander with three and Riley Powell with two.

Kenny Tush paced Watts with 11 points.