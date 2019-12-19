Caney Valley High School’s football team has been bolstered by a wave of good news to help salve the sting of an 0-10 season.

First, several Trojans garnered postseason honors out of District 2A-3.

Trojans named to the All-District 2A-3 First Team included Hayden Wingo, Zak Wallis, Kurtis Nevels and Brayden Henry.

Cole Fairchild made the All-District 2A-3 Second Team, while Dakota Mackey landed on the Honorable Mention list.

Nearly all these players are non-seniors and will be back next year with a year’s of experience, weight lifting, conditioning and physical growth under their belt.

A second blast of positive tidings is Caney Valley’s reassignment to Class A.

“I think it’s a great momentum booster,” veteran Trojans’ head coach Stephen Mitchell said. “I think it’s going to make us a whole lot more competitive. … Each week we should not be ounumbered two-to-one. I think it should give us an extra boost.”

Thirdly, Mitchell said he’s received a commitment from some Caney Valley student-athletes to return to football after having sat out this past season.

As it is, Mitchell already is slated to return eight to nine starters on each side of the ball.

One of the most visible returnees will be Wallis, who started as a freshman this past season at quarterback. He amassed almost 2,000 yards of total offense — 850 on the ground and 1,120 through the air.

But, he also threw 13 interceptions.

“I just want him to continue to grow up,” Mitchell said. “I want to see him cut down on his mistakes. … We’ve got to cut down on our interceptions. I want to see him command the team better and take ownership of the team from the start. I think he’s already started to do that in the offseason.”

Much of the progress Wallis needs to make “are things that come with experience and growing up,” Mitchell added.

The Trojans already are putting in the time and commitment to get ready for next season.

“They’re in the weightroom three or four times a week and getting into an off-season program,” Mitchell said.

Among the not-so-nice happenings for Caney Valley is the dropping of Barnsdall from Class A to eight-man football in Class C.

That means Caney Valley and Barnsdall will have to shelve their annual rivalry game, which has been played each season for decades.

Caney Valley’s disappointment is two-pronged.

First, the Trojans have been beaten soundly the last several years by Barnsdall and looked forward to turning the table.

“They want some revenge,” Mitchell said. “They took it on the chin the last four years.”

But, there’s also sadness just at the ending of the tradition.

“I know a lot of townspeople are upset about it,” Mitchell said. “This has been a rivalry game for a long time between two towns that are only about 10 miles apart.”

By Mike Tupa, Examiner-Enterprise