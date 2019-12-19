By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Just call Tuesday’s performance another night at the office for Kohlsyn Gibson.

The dynamic senior guard buried 18 points — tying with Jace Hollingshed for the team honors —during an 83-53 rout of a quality Dewey High team.

Gibson, Hollingshed & Company are currently among the top Class A powerhouses in the state — ranked No. 3 in this week’s OSSAA poll.

OUHS improved to 8-0 with Tuesday’s triumph.

Gibson — a three-year starter — is a major pace-setter for the Cougars.

He averages a team-best 16-plus points per game and has made 27 steals, his coach Lee Ott said.

And, Gibson has earned a passing grade in one of the common traits of all polished basketball talents — modified his game as needed, and built on it.

“He’s really been working on his mid-range shot,” Ott said. “In the past, it’s been three-pointers. He’s also been getting a lot of transition opportunities.”

Ott said he’s also advised Gibson to work on becoming more a facilitator, in preparation for a possible chance to play college hoops.

“He’s been working hard on getting more people involved,” Ott said. “His assist-to-turnover ratio has gone up.”

As a result, the Cougars have taken the concept of well-balanced offense to a new stratosphere, at least on the prep level.

Five Cougars are averaging in double-figure scoring — and a sixth is knocking on the door at 8.6 ppg.

The five include Gibson, Hollingshed, Dillon Ellis, Kade Hollingshed and Jace Gilmore.

Jace Hollingshed also is the team’s leading rebounder and his brother Kade is tops in assists.

But, Gibson and Gilmore are the leaders of the pack, so to speak, in terms of emotion and experience, as seniors.

Gibson has established himself as one of the top scorers in OUHS history — he has notched multiple 30-point games and had accumulated 1,200 points during his first three seasons.

“He is wanting to play at the next level,” Ott said. “I’ve had a couple of schools ask for film on him.”

Among the institutions that have expressed interest are Northeastern State, Oklahoma Wesleyan and both Northern Oklahoma Colleges, Ott said.