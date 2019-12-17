By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Rugged, thy name is the Mid America Nationals wrestling tournament.

A dozen Bartlesville High School grapplers grinded through the challenges spawned in this bruising mat pageant held this past weekend in Enid.

Indeed, it was an ordeal by desire.

How rocky was it?

Only three Bruins — Colby Strachan (106 pounds), Ethan Gilkey (138 pounds) and Jaden James (220 pounds) — advanced to the Gold Bracket.

Of that Tremendous Trio, Gilkey finished the highest by winning fifth place. Strachan came in sixth place — losing the fifth-place match by just a point, 5-4.

James advanced to the championship quarterfinals but lost his final two matches to miss out on placing.

Bartlesville also featured some gritty placers in the Silver Bracket.

None as successful as Laken Clowdus.

Clowdus rolled through four unbeaten rounds in bracket play — bye, fall (2:52), major decision (14-2) and fall (5:35) — to win the Silver Bracket 170-pound title.

Kaleb Childress (145 pounds) and Duke McGill (152 pounds) both finished third in their Silver Bracket weight categories.

Childress won his first two matches in the bracket before losing by pin in the semifinal. He then dropped a heartbreaking decision (11-9) in the third-place battle.

McGill following a similar pattern. He advance to the semifinals, where he lost by decision, 8-2. McGill was pinned (2:00) in the third-place match.

In the Silver Bracket 182-pound division, Brody Lawson finished fifth in the Silver Bracket. He won hits final three matches — all by falls.

Eli Blankenship finished seventh in the Silver Bracket 120-pound group. And, he did it in style.

In the seventh-place match, Blankenship pinned his opponent in 2:18 — Blankenship’s first-ever varsity win.

Eli Boone also nailed down seventh place, while competing in the Silver Bracket 132-pound division. Boone won his final match by fall (3:44).

The tally adds up to nine Bruins that finished in the top seven in either the Gold Bracket or Silver Bracket.

“We’re definitely a team in transition,” veteran Bruin head wrestling coach Josh Pulsifer said. “This was a big, tough tournament and it exposed our weaknesses.”

After noting the Bruins graduated several top-notch mat warriors — including four state qualifiers — from last year’s team, he said this year’s squad “is still moving in the right direction. … We’re going good things, but we need to continue to improve.”

Pulsifer said he’s still confident the team could qualify several athletes for state.

The Bruins will enjoy an opportunity to get back to the practice gym and to heal up for a few weeks as they move into a dead part of their schedule and the Christmas break. Their next match is set for Jan. 9.

It’s been a hectic December — five dual matches and two tournaments in 12 days. Bartlesville is 3-2 in duals and finished second in the Kan-Okla tourney.

Following is a closer look at how each Bruin fared at the Mid America Nationals:

106 — Colby Strachan: Strachan: finished 2-1 in pool matches and 3-2 in bracket action for an overall record of 5-3. He won three consecutive matches in bracket play — by fall (0:41), by fall (2:16) and by technical fall (15-0). He lost three decisions by a total point margin of four.

113 — Tarun Vinodkumar: The first-year varsity grappler endured plenty of growing pains while recording an overall record of 1-5.

120 — Eli Blankenship: Blankenship finished 1-2 in pool matches and 4-3 overall. Two of his wins were by byes, the other by injury default. His loss in the quarterfinals was only by two points, 7-5.

132 — Eli Boone: Boone finished 4-4 overall. He won by fall (1:31) in pool competition and also captured his first-round match in bracket action by fall (0:36).

132 — Kamron Parra: Parra opened up strong with a victory by fall (2:38) in his first pool match. But, he went on to finish 1-2 in pool and 2-4 overall. He also won by fall (4:22) in the first round of bracket competition, but then was eliminated by two decision losses (7-2 and 5-1).

138 — Ethan Gilkey: Gilkey surged to a 3-0 record in pool matches and then opened up bracket action with a victory fall (3:25). He finished 7-1 overall. His lone loss — in the quarterfinals — proved very costly. Of his seven wins, five were by falls. He won the fifth-place match by a 5-0 decision. “Ethan lost to a kid from Tuttle,” Pulsifer noted. “Ethan wrestled really well.”

145 — Kaleb Childress: Childress carved out a 3-4 record overall, including a 1-2 mark in pool matches. He grinded to a pair of close decision victories (8-6 and 3-0).

152 — Duke McGill: McGill powered to a 2-1 record in pool action and 4-3 overall. He earned a spot in the Silver Bracket semifinal, which he lost by decision (8-2).

160 — Jakob Hammack: Hammack came in at 1-5 overall, claiming his win on the consolation side of the Silver Bracket.

170 — Laken Clowdus: Clowdus had a tough showing (1-2) in pool competition, but turned it on in bracket action, winning all four of his matches on his way to the bracket crown. One of his losses in during a pool match was only by three points (5-2). He finished with a 5-2 record.

182 — Brody Lawson: Lawson started off with two losses in pool matches but then nearly went unbeaten the rest of the way. He won his final pool test by fall (4:15) and then recorded a 4-1 mark in bracket action to finish 5-2 overall. Lawson recorded all five victories by fall.

220 — Jaden James: James opened up with a 3-0 record in pool matches and then won by fall (3:11) in the first round of Gold Bracket play. But, his victory express ended in the quarterfinals. He then lost in his first consolation match and finished 4-2.

106 Colby Strachan

Pool 1: W, dec., 6-1

Pool 2: W, pin, 0:09

Pool 3: L, dec., 0-2

Championship bracket

First round: L, dec., 4-5

Cons 1: W, pin, 0:41

Cons 2: W, pin, 2:16

Cons semi: W, tech fall, 15-0

5th place: L, dec., 4-5

113 Tarun Vinodkumar

Pool 1: L, pin, 0:52

Pool 2: L, pin, 3:20

Pool 3: L, pin, 2:32

Consolation bracket

Cons 1: L, pin, 0:51

Cons 2: W, bye

Cons 3: L, pin, 4:21

120: Eli Blankenship

Pool 1: L, pin, 4:53

Pool 2: L, pin, 1:06

Pool 3: W, bye

Consolation bracket

First round: W, in. default

Quarter: L, dec., 5-7

Cons 1: W, bye

7th place: W, pin, 2:18

132: Eli Boone

Pool 1: L, pin, 0:57

Pool 2: L, tech fall, 1-17

Pool 3: W, pin, 1:31

Consolation bracket

First round: W, pin, 0:36

Quarter: L, pin, 3:56

Cons 1: W, inj. default

Cons 2: L, pin, 2:55

7th place: W, pin, 3:44

132: Kamron Parra

Pool 1: W, pin 2:38

Pool 2: L, tech. fall, 0-15

Pool 3: L, maj. dec., 3-15

Consolation bracket

First round: W, pin, 4:22

Quarter: L, dec., 2-7

Cons 1: L, dec., 1-5

138: Ethan Gilkey

Pool 1: W, pin, 1:23

Pool 2: W, pin, 3:08

Pool 3: W, pin, 1:01

Championship bracket

First round: W, pin, 3:25

Quarter: L, maj. dec., 5-15

Cons 1: W, pin, 4:52

Cons semi: W, dec., 12-10

5th place: W, dec., 5-0

145: Kaleb Childress

Pool 1: L, dec., 0-5

Pool 2: L., maj. dec., 2-11

Pool 3: W, dec., 8-6

Consolation bracket

First round: W, bye

Quarter: W, dec., 3-0

Semi: L, pin, 0:57

3rd place: L, dec., 9-11

152: Duke McGill (140)

Pool 1: W, dec., 8-4

Pool 2: L, dec., 7-8

Pool 3: W, dec., 4-1

Consolation bracket

First round: W, bye

Quarter: W, pin, 4:45

Semi: L, dec., 2-8

3rd place: L, pin, 2:00

160: Jakob Hammack

Pool 1: L, maj. dec., 1-10

Pool 2: L, pin, 3:54

Pool 3: L, pin, 5:03

Consolation bracket

First round: L, maj. dec., 0-11

Cons 1: W, bye

Cons 2: L, pin, 2:58

170: Laken Clowdus

Pool 1: W, bye

Pool 2: L, maj. dec., 5-14

Pool 3: L, dec., 2-5

Consolation bracket

First round: W, bye

Quarter: W, pin, 2:52

Semi: W, maj. dec., 14-2

Championship: W, pin, 5:35

182: Brody Lawson

Pool 1: L, pin, 1:31

Pool 2: L, pin, 4:36

Pool 3: W, pin, 4:15

Consolation bracket

First round: W, pin, 0:59

Quarter: L, pin, 3:03

Cons 1: W, pin, 2:22

Cons semi: W, pin, 1:24

5th place: W, pin

220: Jaden James

Pool 1: W, maj. dec., 13-4

Pool 2: W, dec., 3-0

Pool 3: W, pin, 1:21

Championship bracket

First round: W, pin, 3:11

Quarter: L, maj. dec., 6-18

Cons 1: L, maj. dec., 2-10