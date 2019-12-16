By Jacob Unruh

The Oklahoman

(TNS) —Oklahoma State’s gritty performance was on life support.

Lindy Waters III dribbled in the center court well behind the 3-point line waiting for the Cowboys’ play to develop with less than 3 minutes remaining. Yor Anei was the target, but he couldn’t get open.

The shot clock was nearing zero. Waters had to make something happen.

He fired a long 3 and when it found nothing but net, the Cowboys’ demeanor suddenly changed.

They’re 18-point lead was gone, but they rallied when Houston tied the game 90 seconds before.

“I had to make it,” Waters said on the radio about the shot that put OSU ahead four with 2:28 remaining.

“It was a big-time shot.”

OSU held off a strong comeback from Houston on Sunday for a 61-55 road victory that could prove to be the Cowboys’ biggest nonconference win this season.

Houston (6-3) made the Sweet Sixteen last season. Though it replaced four starters, it entered with a four-game winning streak and home-court advantage.

The Cowboys were again short-handed. Star point guard Isaac Likekele remained sidelined for a third straight game due to an undisclosed illness. He was on the bench but not suited up as walk-on sophomore Dee Mitchell made his first career start.

OSU (8-2) struggled without Likekele, losing each of the past two games. But Sunday, the Cowboys played inspired.

“We have a lot of things, not necessarily negative, but not going our way the last few games,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said. “We haven’t quite responded the way I want us to.

“We play the schedule we play to give us the opportunity to grow. You grow through some adversity and our team did that today.”

Yor Anei scored 18 points, including 12 in the second half, and finished with eight rebounds and a block. Cam McGriff had 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Waters and Thomas Dziagwa scored 11 apiece.

OSU built a 16-point lead in the opening half, holding Houston without a point for the final 7:29. The lead extended to 18 early in the second half.

The Cougars still responded.

With 9:05 remaining, the Cowboys’ lead was just six. Even ESPN’s broadcast proclaimed the Cowboys were unlikely to win the game.

And that wasn’t too far from coming true.

Houston’s Caleb Mills, who scored 23 points, tied the game at 50 with two free throws. Only 3:40 remained, but the Cowboys had one final push.

Anei made two free throws and Waters III delivered the biggest basket. McGriff and Anei both followed with big layups.

OSU’s defense held firm, too. Houston made just 2 of 5 shots in the final stretch, ending the day shooting just 31.1 percent overall.

There was nothing easy for anybody. But OSU survived.

“It’s big time for us to bounce back after the last two games,” Waters said. “But we’ve got to put it behind us, learn from the mistakes and get ready for the next one.”