By Scott Wright

The Oklahoman

NORMAN (TNS) — It took a video review in the final seconds to settle an intensely competitive match that gave Oklahoma State’s Reece Witcraft a tight victory and came to encapsulate the day for coach John Smith’s wrestling squad.

Good enough on the scoreboard, but lacking, at times, in Smith’s eyes.

The No. 9-ranked Cowboys defeated Oklahoma 23-9 Sunday at McCasland Field House, the first Bedlam dual at OU in three seasons.

And the importance of such a victory is not lost on Smith, whose teams have won 10 consecutive duals against the Sooners.

“I would say we won a little bit ugly today, but we won,” Smith said. “It’s Bedlam. Try losing a few of ‘em when you’re OSU wrestling. They start thinking you’re too old or something, you know?

“It was a good win. It’s one win during the year that I feel different than the rest. It’s Bedlam and we take a lot of pride in it.”

Witcraft’s 6-5 victory over No. 18 Anthony Madrigal at 133 pounds was the second match of the dual, but a crucial turning point. Witcraft had two takedowns in the final 1:05 — the last after video review with 4 seconds on the clock — to pull the upset.

The original no-call by the officials would have resulted in a one-point Madrigal victory via riding time, before Smith challenged and came out on top with the review.

“It’s not often you lose riding time and win a match,” Smith said. “It was an important match that (OU) probably felt like they needed to win to have a chance in the dual meet. It was good to see (Witcraft) get three takedowns. It was good to see him win Bedlam.”

While Smith remains patient with his true freshman 133-pounder who was forced into action because of injury, the coach expected more out of his team as a whole.

“Our team has a lot of work to do,” Smith said. “We’re still not scoring. We’re not aggressive enough in situations, making mistake after mistake. Just some basic fundamental skills are missing from this group.”

Witcraft’s win came moments after OSU 125-pounder Nick Piccininni got a 14-2 major decision. Fourth-ranked Boo Lewallen added bonus points with an 11-3 major decision at 149 pounds. And at 184 pounds, Anthony Montalvo gave the Cowboys the final points they needed to secure the dual with a 13-5 major decision.

Lewallen’s win came in his first Bedlam match at OU, a moment he savored.

The redshirt junior has had two shoulder surgeries in previous years, which had caused some soreness in the days leading up to the match.

“This was about overcoming a hard week,” Lewallen said. “I want a lot more out of myself. I know what it feels like when I’m wrestling the top guys in the country, and I know what I felt like out there, so I’ve got some work to do.

“I’ve got a big goal set for myself. But a part of me thinks this is awesome. I’m like a little kid out there getting to wrestle in front of all of the state’s wrestling fans, so it was a big deal to me.”