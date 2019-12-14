By Mike Tupa

A 21-point second quarter turnaround against an opponent that plays two classes higher?

Not too many high school basketball teams have that kind of firepower and want-to.

But, Oklahoma Union is not most high school teams.

The Class 2A Cougars turned a 13-point first quarter deficit into an eight-point halftime lead and went on to knock off the Class 4A Mustangs of Oologah, 80-82, on Thursday.

The victory propelled Oklahoma Union (6-0) into Saturday’s championship game of the Ty Hewitt Memorial Invitational in Nowata.

Jace Hollingshed poured in a career-high 31 points on Tuesday to pace the Cougars’ stunning attack. Oklahoma Union has scored at least 80 points in five of its six games.

Kohlsyn Gibson added 14 points, followed by Nate Collier with 10 to round out the Cougars’ top-three scorers.

“Nate and Jace also had a lot of rebounds,” Oklahoma Union head coach Lee Ott said. Hollingshed would foul out in the fourth quarter.

But, the turning point of the game took place in the second period.

Oologah stampeded to a 13-point lead in the first quarter.

In the second period, “we pretty much shut them down,” Ott said. “We started attacking the basket. … Our defense created better offensive chances. In the first quarter, we gave up more points than we had given up all year.”

The Mustangs began pressing harder in the fourth quarter.

“It came down to shooting free throws,” Ott said.

Oologah provided a special challenge because of its athleticism and its senior experience.

“They just had more athletes than what we’re used to playing, so we had to work a little harder,” Ott said. “We had a couple of kids cramping up on the court.”

Oklahoma Union was ranked No. 3 in the state in last week’s 2A poll.