By Maddie Lee

The Oklahoman

SALT LAKE CITY (TNS) — Vivint Smart Home Arena vibrated with the boos. The Jazz fans jeered at Dennis Schroder, from the rafters to the floor. He strolled to the free-throw line.

Schroder was ruining the Jazz’s night. The speedy, blue headband-clad guard had been disrupting Utah on both ends of the floor all game, in what would become a 104-90 Thunder win over the Jazz.

This was the last straw.

Set up just inside the 3-point line late in the third quarter, Schroder noticed Jazz Emmanuel Mudiay closing in from behind. Schroder left the floor and contorted in the air as he threw up a shot, drawing contact from Mudiay as he did. The whistle blew. Two shots.

The boos began as Schroder pushed himself up. They intensified as the replay flashed on the massive screens hanging above the court. Mudiay pleaded his case to the nearest official.

Schroder made both free throws, on his way to 27 points.

The Thunder (11-12) outscored the Jazz (13-11) in bench points 45-23 Monday, with a massive boost from Schroder. He made 11 of his 21 shots to lead all scorers. The Thunder improved to 2-0 halfway through a four-game road trip.

“It’s probably not talked about enough, how selfless Dennis is,” OKC point guard Chris Paul said. “Dennis is a starter in this league, on just about any other team. But he’s a star in his role, and that’s why our bench is so good.”

Schroder had already scored 20 points when he stepped to the free throw line and gave the Thunder an 82-65 lead with 2:10 left in the third quarter. Two possessions later, Schroder drained a deep 3-pointer to give the Thunder a 20-point lead, two points shy of the Thunder’s largest advantage of the night.

Brimming with confidence, he took another deep shot on the next possession, this one from just a step in from the Vivint logo on the right side of the court. He missed, but with the way he had been shooting, that was almost a surprise.

“That was a heat check, to be honest,” Schroder said, stifling a laugh.

But Schroder’s offense wasn’t the part of his game that Thunder coach Billy Donovan wanted to focus on after the game.

“The thing I love about Dennis is that guys brings it on defense,” Donovan said. “He really tries to guard, and I don’t worry about necessarily the size. Like he was on (forward Bojan) Bogdanovic, he was on (point guard Donovan) Mitchell. He guarded everybody tonight, at least for a few possessions. So, that to me is what’s impressive. The extra scoring is great, but he really tried to defend.”

Schroder passed on what he learned about guarding Bogdanovic to Abdel Nader, who made his third start of the season on Monday.

“It’s the simple things that go a long way,” Nader said, “Like being able to shoot under some of those screens because he’s not just going to come off and shoot it running full speed.”

So, by the end of the third quarter, Jazz fans were ready to make their frustration with Schroder known. But he wasn’t going away.

—-

Kings drop Rockets

(TNS) — With 1 second remaining against the Houston Rockets on Monday night, the Kings big man took an inbounds pass, turned and coolly drained a 3-pointer from about 30 feet out. The win gave the Kings a crazy 119-118 win over one of the best teams in the Western Conference.

Russell Westbrook seemed to land the knockout blow on the play before Bjelica’s dramatic 3-pointer. With 8.4 seconds left, Westbrook took an inbounds pass and traveled the length of the floor, charging into the lane for a layup in front of several Sacramento defenders. That bucket gave Houston a 118-116 lead.

Westbrook’s effort came just immediately after Buddy Hield fell into the first row after hitting a 3-pointer to tie the game 116.

The entire second half was like that, with neither team leading by more than three points in the fourth quarter.

It wasn’t quite an offensive free-for-all. Six Kings players had 13 or more points, but none more than Buddy Hield, who finished with 26. The Kings shot a respectable 45.5% from the floor but hoisted 45 3-pointers, making 20.

The Rockets, of course, had more 3-point attempts. Houston went 17-for-50 on 3-point shooting as the Kings defense flustered Houston’s James Harden, who finished with 27 points, 11 less than his season average.

Sacramento’s biggest problem might have been controlling Houston center Clint Capela, who racked up 17 rebounds while P.J. Tucker had 19 rebounds to give the Rockets second chances and prevent Sacramento from getting second looks.

Hield had his eighth-straight game with 20 or more points, which is the longest streak of his career. It’s also the longest streak by a Kings player since DeMarcus Cousins scored 20 or more in 10 games from Dec. 12, 2016 to Jan. 18, 2017.

The Kings withstood a barrage from the Rockets in the second quarter to trail by a reasonable five points at halftime. Houston shot 19 3-pointers in the second quarter, connecting on eight of them, as the Rockets built a 64-59 lead.

The Kings shut down Harden in the first half. The problem is Houston has plenty of other weapons. Harden had just 12 points in the first half. He came into the game averaging 38.5 points a night. Harden leads the league with 14.6 free-throw attempts per game. He had just two in the first half.

In his place, Ben McLemore had nine points in the first half, Gary Clark had 11 and Westbrook had 16.

———

Georgie dials in 36

INDIANAPOLIS (TNS) — In the eyes of Indiana fans, Paul George is now a villain as a Los Angeles Clipper and not the hero he had been playing for the Pacers for the first seven years of his NBA career.

They booed George from the time he was introduced and throughout his 35 minutes and 45 seconds of playing time Monday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, even directing derisive chants at him.

The unpleasantries George had to endure only seemed to fuel him to push the injury-depleted Clippers to a 110-99 win over the Pacers before 14,644 fans. George was lively in responding to the boos with 36 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

“Nah, I’m not surprised,” George said when asked about the boos. “That’s Indiana for you. It’s a Hoosier thing.”

George blossomed into an All-Star in Indiana from 2010 to 2017. But when he requested a trade and was shipped to Oklahoma City, the lovefest between George and the Pacers’ faithful quickly dissolved.

George was booed when he came back with the Thunder the last two years and got the same treatment in his return with the Clippers.

“Someday I’ll do a tell-all and tell the leading events of how I left Indiana. And I promise you I’m not the one to boo,” George said.

George was asked if he could give the media a teaser.

“I’m not gonna share the teaser,” George said. “I like being the villain. I’m here two nights out of the year. The people they should boo is here a lot longer than I am.”

George was told that Pacers general manager Kevin Pritchard said it was a gut-punch that George requested a trade and wanted to leave Indiana.

“You’re getting close to trying to get this story out, aren’t you?” George said. “That’s his side of the story. I’m not going to bad-mouth KP. That’s just Kevin’s side of the story.”

George didn’t have his running mate Kawhi Leonard because the fellow star forward was out with a sore left knee, according to the Clippers’ injury report. It was the seventh game Leonard has missed this season and the third because of back-to-back games.

Presumably Leonard will play Wednesday when the Clippers play the Raptors in Toronto. It’ll be his first time back in the city since he directed the Raptors to the NBA championship last season.

When the Clippers played an exhibition in Vancouver in October, Leonard got a standing ovation.

Coach Doc Rivers said he’s sure what will happen Wednesday.

“That’s a standing ovation,” Rivers said. ” Really, I don’t think that is very hard. We got a taste of that in Vancouver. We saw it in an exhibition game because Kawhi was in town. So if I’m a fan base and a guy won me a title, I might retire his jersey that night.”

The Clippers were even more shorthanded because forward JaMychal Green (bruised tailbone) and guards Landry Shamet (ankle sprain) and Rodney McGruder (hamstring strain) also were out.

But Montrezl Harrell (26 points) and Patrick Beverley (11 points, 12 rebounds) stepped up, and George made sure the Clippers were ready, despite the boos.

“I was shocked. I really was,” Rivers said. “Honestly I didn’t know … It was offensive to me. But I was unprepared for that. …

“I didn’t know it was bad feelings and it was lingering. Obviously it was.”

———

Grizzlies maul GS

SAN FRANCISCO (TNS) — As the Golden State Warriors get healthy, more bodies present a whole new set of challenges.

Having added three players to the lineup within the last week — including starting point guard D’Angelo Russell and reserves Kevon Looney and Jacob Evans — the Warriors seemed disjointed in their 110-102 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.

With 12 players available for the first time since the opening week of the season, Golden State’s offense struggled to find its rhythm and committed 15 turnovers, including 10 in the first half. There were a lot of off-target passes, frustrated pointing and missed rotations.

After falling into an early 14-point deficit, Russell’s contested corner 3-pointer cut the Grizzlies’ lead to single digits, 29-20, at the end of the first quarter. While Russell made the shot, the Warriors were forced into similarly tough looks most of the night, and shot only 38% overall.

Since Russell’s return, the Warriors have mostly used him in an off-ball roll with forward Draymond Green running the offense. It’s much different than the pick-and-roll-leaning scheme Russell led prior to missing nine games with a thumb injury, and it’s been an adjustment for all parties. Russell, who has struggled to shoot the ball since coming back, went 6-for-22 for 18 points Monday.

The Warriors’ best moments came in transition, when Russell located Green on a pair of drives in the second quarter: A kick-ahead on a fast break and then a no-look pass that led to a Green dunk, the last of which cut the Grizzlies’ lead to three with less than five minutes to play in the first half.

However, Memphis pulled away in the third quarter, when they used a 13-1 run midway through the period to extend their lead to double digits. They maintained that lead the rest of the way. After shooting just 41.9% in the first half, the Grizzlies ended up shooting 50% overall, and scored 22 points off Warriors turnovers in the game. It is the eighth time this season the Warriors allowed their opponent to make more than half of their shots.

Alec Burks’ free throws cut the Grizzlies’ lead to six with 1:32 left, but rookie point guard Ja Morant’s dunk ended a 6-0 run. Morant paced the Grizzlies with 26 points on 8-of-14 shooting and seven assists. Guard Dillon Brooks had 17 points and center Jonas Valanciunas logged 13 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

The Warriors shot just 38% in the game, and were led by Burks’ 18 points on 4-of-9 shooting (8-of-8 from the free-throw line). Green had 16 points on 6-of-13 shooting, five assists and three rebounds. Center Willie Cauley-Stein finished with 17 points and eight rebounds. In his first appearance since missing 21 games with an adductor strain in his left hip, Evans recorded 2 points on 1-of-4 shooting in 11 minutes.

Next, the Warriors host the New York Knicks on Wednesday at Chase Center. The Warriors will have another day of practice, while the Knicks Wednesday will be playing on the second night of a back-to-back set.

———

Wolves lose again

PHOENIX (TNS) — This was a four-game road trip that began with a lot of promise. The Timberwolves were thriving on the road before it, and they were hopeful they would avoid a repeat of their nightmarish road swings a season ago.

But after dropping the first three games, it wasn’t meant to be again on Monday, as the Wolves completed a winless road trip and dropped their fifth overall to Phoenix 125-109. After beginning the season with a lot of positive good vibes, and a 7-2 record, the Wolves return home in need of some self-evaluation — and better defense.

Devin Booker led Phoenix with 26 points. Former Wolves point guard Ricky Rubio had 16 points and 14 assists, and former Wolves forward Dario Saric had 20 points and nine rebounds. Karl-Anthony Towns had 33 points and 15 rebounds while Andrew Wiggins scored 23 points.

With the score tied 54-54, the Wolves went on a 7-0 run for the largest lead of the fist half. They did it behind Towns and Wiggins, who each reached double figures before halftime. But the Suns cut it to 64-61 at the half.

The Suns cracked it open in the third, building a nine-point lead gradually throughout the quarter. ?

———

Bucks mulch Magic

MILWAUKEE (TNS) — The Orlando Magic didn’t quite have enough offensive firepower to knock off the potent Milwaukee Bucks.

The Magic couldn’t overcome rough first-half shooting during a 110-101 loss on Monday night at Fiserv Forum.

Orlando (11-12) played Milwaukee closer than any other team has in the past five games, but the Magic didn’t have enough offense to get the victory and saw their season-high four-game win streak come to an end.

The Bucks had beaten their previous four opponents by at least 20 points apiece.

Milwaukee extended its win streak to 15 games and improved to 21-3.

Evan Fournier scored 26 points and Terrence Ross had a season-high 23 to lead the Magic. Markelle Fultz finished with 13 points, nine assists and five rebounds.

Aaron Gordon had 10 points and 13 rebounds but was just 3-of-12 from the field while Jonathan Isaac had 10 points, nine rebounds and five blocked shots for Orlando.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with a game-high 32 points to go along with 15 rebounds and eight assists.

The Magic managed just 13 field goals in the first half and were 2-of-14 from the 3-point line as they trailed 52-40 by the break. Those struggles allowed the Bucks to create enough separation — mainly behind their 3-point shooting — that proved the difference in the second half when the Magic got their offense going.

Orlando shot 45.8% in the second half and wound up shooting 38.0% overall and 32.3% from the 3-point line after a 29.5% effort in the first half.

A Ross 3 with 50.3 seconds left got the Magic within 106-101, but the Bucks responded with a 3 by Khris Middleton.

Fournier missed a 3 on the ensuing possession and the Bucks secured the win.

The Magic return home to take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The game tips off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on Fox Sports Florida.

———

Raptors nip Bulls

CHICAGO (TNS) — Zach LaVine missed a driving shot over Marc Gasol in the final seconds of the Bulls’ 93-92 loss to the Raptors on Monday night at the United Center.

The Bulls scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter to break a 71-71 tie, with Denzel Valentine scoring five of those points. They maintained an 85-77 lead after Daniel Gafford’s alley-oop from Valentine with 8 minutes to play, but the Raptors scored the next nine points to take the lead.

The Bulls regained a 90-89 lead on a Lauri Markkanen 3-pointer, then went up 92-91 on Gafford’s putback with 1:06 left. Kyle Lowry put the Raptors ahead with a layup with 51 seconds left, and neither team scored after that.

After the Bulls went ahead in the fourth they committed a series of mistakes that cost them momentum and points.

Coby White kicked out his leg on a 3-point attempt and was charged with an offensive foul. Thaddeus Young drew a technical for arguing a foul call, and the Bulls were docked a delay of game violation for Wendell Carter’s untucked jersey.

LaVine led the Bulls with 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Tomas Satoransky added 10 points and 11 assists. Carter and Gafford scored 14 apiece points apiece, and Markkanen and Valentine each added 13.

Pascal Siakam led all scorers with 22 points for the Raptors, and Normal Powell added 17.

———

Pistons knock off Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS — The Pistons’ reserve group was supposed to be one of their biggest improvements this season. With the addition of Derrick Rose, they got a boost.

They needed the second unit on Monday night against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Rose was at the center of it all.

On a night when Andre Drummond and Luke Kennard got in early foul trouble, the reserves carried the weight and Rose was the hero, hitting the game-winning shot on a spinning runner, as the Pistons surged to a 105-103 victory over the Pelicans at Smoothie King Center.

It’s the fourth win in the last five games for the Pistons (10-14), who have found a groove since Blake Griffin and Rose have gotten healthier and their minutes restrictions have eased some.

Rose was the catalyst, scoring 17 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, including a runner with 38.7 seconds left that tied the game at 103 and the go-ahead lay-in with 0.3 seconds remaining for the final margin.

After Rose’s tying basket, the Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram, who had 31 points and six rebounds, drove to the rim, but Griffin stopped him on the drive and forced a bad shot, setting the stage for Rose’s final dagger.

On his 28th birthday, Langston Galloway had 16 points, with four 3-pointers, Kennard 14 points and Drummond 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The reserves accounted for 68 of the Pistons points on a night when foul trouble forced some unorthodox lineup combinations.

The Pistons persevered, though, even with Griffin’s out-of-character offensive night, going 1-of-9 from the field for just five points and four rebounds.

The Pelicans (6-18) lost their ninth straight and had 20 points, six rebounds and five assists from Jrue Holiday and 13 points from Jaxson Hayes.