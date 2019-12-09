By Sam Mellinger

The Kansas City Star

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (TNS) — This is a really weird thing to think let alone write but they say trust your eyes so here goes:

The Chiefs just beat the Patriots 23-16, becoming the first visiting team to win here in more than two years, and really didn’t play all that well.

Look, the win is what matters. We’re adults. We understand that.

Beating the Patriots has been a significant achievement in the NFL for two decades, so we’re not trying to throw water on the party here. The Chiefs beat the reigning Super Bowl champions, and maintained (faint) hope for a first round bye.

They have not lost in nearly a month. They will be favored in each of their last three regular season games.

These are all good things.

But.

They were called for well over 100 yards worth of penalties.

Patrick Mahomes threw a bad interception.

Special teams had a punt blocked and, really, the protection was so bad that either of two Patriots could’ve blocked it.

The offense essentially played nothing but dead after midway through the second quarter.

Travis Kelce caught a pass on third down, ran behind the point he needed for a first down, and then fumbled. What’s even worse, the Chiefs caught a significant break on the play because the refs ruled the play dead in real time. If they hadn’t, the Patriots likely would’ve scored a touchdown on the return.

The Chiefs found themselves in the rarest of NFL situations — benefitting from bad calls at Gillette Stadium. Not just Kelce’s fumble, but a later touchdown run erroneously called out of bounds and an obvious pass interference or two missed.

One more time: they won. That’s good. That’s all that matters.

But there will be plenty of spots for improvement to talk about, too.

Because here’s another weird thing to think, let alone write: the performance that just won in Gillette Stadium won’t be good enough to get to the Super Bowl.

———

Broncos rack up upset

HOUSTON (TNS) — His quarterback was starting on the road for the first time. His play-calling had been under constant scrutiny. And his offensive line was without its right guard and had a platoon at right tackle.

So, naturally, Broncos offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello called his best game of the season.

Ten players caught at least one pass, rookie Drew Lock was nearly lights-out and the offensive line again held up, allowing the Broncos to race to a 35-point lead over the Houston Texans in an eventual 38-24 upset win.

The key?

“We knew we had to come out and get after these guys and not hope to win, but try to win and throw it around and have a good mix of run-pass,” coach Vic Fangio said.

Get after the Texans? Check. The Broncos led 21-0 (including a defensive touchdown) less than three minutes into the second quarter.

Try, not hope, to win? Check. The offense didn’t let up. Leading 31-3 at halftime, they marched 57 yards on eight plays to start the second half instead of sitting on the advantage.

Throw it around? Check. Scangarello put the football in Lock’s hands (22 of 27 for 309 yards and three touchdowns) and let him make plays.

Run-pass mix? Check. The Broncos had 27 rushes and 27 passes.

The Broncos’ offensive performance, coupled with three takeaways on defense, equaled the most complete of their five wins this year. Yes, more than the 16-0 win over Tennessee because, well, Houston has quarterback Deshaun Watson and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

“Everybody was feeding off each other,” receiver Courtland Sutton said. “It was a constant energy cycle.”

Credit Lock for delivering the type of B12 shot many expected when he was promoted to starter before last week’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Against the Texans, he showed poise, athleticism, vision and arm strength. His second start was better than his first, which should be the case.

“(Bleeping) guy is a rock star,” outside linebacker Von Miller said. “He’s on his way. I love that guy. He’s incredible.”

Credit safety Kareem Jackson for a tour de force game in his return to Houston, where he played the previous nine years. He returned a first-quarter fumble 70 yards for a touchdown, delivered a thundering hit on Hopkins, later intercepted a pass by Watson and finished with 11 tackles.

“We were all playing for him,” cornerback Chris Harris said.

And credit Scangarello, whose offense set season highs in points, third-down rate (63% — 5 of 8) and red-zone efficiency (80% — 4 of 5). The Broncos’ 391 yards, 301 net passing yards and 22 first downs were their second-highest totals of the year.

“I felt Rich called an amazing game,” center Connor McGovern said. “He was switching plays up, he had a good guess on how they would attack us and did a really good job at countering that. I think this was his best-called game. The variety of plays were great. It was really fun.”

The fun started right away. Lock’s pass to tight end Noah Fant gained 48 yards on the first play. Fant (14 yards), tight end Jeff Heuerman (eight yards) and running back Royce Freeman (three yards) had touchdown catches. Running back Phillip Lindsay’s one-yard touchdown run gave the Broncos a 38-3 lead with 9:15 left in the third quarter.

“(Scangarello) called an awesome game,” Lock said. “We had it dialed in. Props to him for that game plan.”

And, honestly, props to the entire Broncos team and coaches. They are 5-4 since their dumpster-fire-of-a-start (0-4) and blown last-minute leads to Chicago and Jacksonville. It’s natural to think what this month could really mean if either or both of those two September games would have been closed out.

“You can’t do that,” defensive end Shelby Harris said. “That’s a waste of time in this league. It’s about what you’ve done, not what you could’ve done. But it’s encouraging. We want to try and get to 8-8.”

The Broncos were the first team to open training camp (July 17), but the debut of Lock and the performance of players like Sutton, Jackson, safety Justin Simmons and linebacker Alexander Johnson will propel them to the finish line with games against Kansas City, Detroit and Oakland. Momentum doesn’t really carry from one season to the next, but it can when the starting point is a young quarterback.

“These guys have played their (rear ends) off from an effort, focus, try-hard (standpoint),” Fangio said. “I’m really happy to see them get rewarded.”

———

Rams beat Hawks

LOS ANGELES (TNS) — The Los Angeles Rams were in control from start to finish Sunday night, handing the Seahawks their worst loss of the season, 28-12, at the Coliseum.

The loss drops the Seahawks (10-3) into second place in the NFC West, one game back of San Francisco (11-2), and keeps the Rams (8-5) alive in the postseason race.

Three instant impressions from the game:

How bad was the Seahawks offense Sunday night?

The Seahawks were held without an offensive touchdown for the first time since a 17-9 loss at Green Bay on the opening game of the 2017 season.

For most of the night, the Seahawks just seemed sleepy.

Russell Wilson’s MVP chances took a significant hit, just as the Seahawks QB was knocked around by a Rams’ defense front throughout the game Sunday night.

The Rams were credited with five sacks of Wilson and nine QB hits overall, and Wilson seemed about as uncomfortable in the pocket as he has in any game this season.

And when Wilson did let loose, his receivers didn’t offer much help. Malik Turner and Jacob Hollister both had costly drops in the first half, and Tyler Lockett never really got going.

Wilson made a desperate heave in the final 90 seconds — a pass intercepted by the Rams’ Troy Hill in the end zone. It was a fitting ending.

It wasn’t a good day for Seattle’s defense either.

Jared Goff was mostly efficient, throwing two touchdowns against two interceptions, and too often Rams receivers were running wide open in the Seattle secondary.

The Rams finished with 455 yards, including 162 on the ground.

Todd Gurley ran for 79 yards and a touchdown, including a back-breaking 7-yard score in the fourth quarter.

The one positive for the Seattle defense continues to be safety Quandre Diggs, acquired in a trade with Detroit in late October.

Diggs scored Seattle’s only touchdown on a 55-yard interception return early in the third quarter.

Diggs picked off Goff again on the next drive, this one a floated pass at the Seahawks’ 3-yard line.

How vital has the acquisition of Diggs been? Since his trade from Detroit in late October, Diggs has three interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recover and, now, one touchdown — all while solidifying a shuffled secondary in the second half of the season.

The Seahawks offense took a significant hit on the first drive of the game when running back Rashaad Penny suffered a left knee injury on his first touch of the game, at the end of a 16-yard reception on a screen pass from Russell Wilson.

Penny rolled over in front of the Seahawks sideline and pounded the grass in frustration, a reaction that suggested a potentially serious injury. A few minutes later, the official announcement came — Penny is out for (at least) the remainder of the game.

What a bummer for Penny, who had two of the best games of his career the past two weeks and was finally starting to look like the first-round talent the Seahawks thought they were getting in 2018.

There was no immediate word from the Seahawks on the severity of the injury, but a tweet from Penny during the third quarter appeared ominous:

“GOD makes no mistakes. Love you 12s. Thank you for the support,” he wrote.

———

Pack whacks Washington

GREEN BAY, Wis. (TNS) — His right ankle ached, his body was bruised, and his team had fallen again, yet there was something encouraging in the way Washington Redskins rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins moved through the carpeted corridor outside the visitor’s locker room beneath the Lambeau Field stands.

Next to Haskins, a team employee carried a final stat sheet from the Green Bay Packers’ 20-15 victory, a sheet that said Haskins had thrown for just 170 yards, one touchdown and an interception. But it was things not on the paper that impressed his teammates the most - the way he refused to sit out after hobbling off the field following a second-quarter sack with what appeared to be a sprained ankle, and the way he led a two-minute drive that ended with a touchdown pass to fellow rookie Terry McLaurin and brought Washington oh so close at the end.

And late Sunday, after hearing the whispered words of encouragement from Colt McCoy, Adrian Peterson and others, he limped through the corridors and into a room with a tall stage upon which he would have to do a news conference. He spotted a set of portable stairs leading up to the stage and sighed.

“Oh, stairs, great,” he said softly.

Then he proceeded to pull himself up the stairs’ hand rails, awkwardly hoisting himself to the platform.

Maybe more than the comeback wins against Detroit and Carolina, Sunday’s game in Green Bay was Haskins’s breakthrough moment. His teammates had seen him struggle early this season, slowly developing into a confident game manager who is making more and more big plays when the Redskins need them most. But they hadn’t seen how he would handle the ultimate reality of the NFL. How would he play when he was hurt?

“He kept fighting, showing us how much he wanted it,” running back Chris Thompson said.

A lot went wrong for Washington on Sunday. Running back Derrius Guice, who is supposed to be the team’s running back of the future, hurt his knee for the third time in two years and was scheduled to have an MRI to determine the severity of the injury, which kept him from the rest of the game. Pass rusher Ryan Kerrigan, the heart of the team’s defense for years, left the game with a calf injury. Cornerback Quinton Dunbar hurt his hamstring, too. The Redskins went down 14-0 early and took a long time to get any momentum in their offense. Worst of all for them, the defeat made them 3-10 and destroyed whatever meager chance remained of winning the NFC East.

But the way Haskins came back in the second half, throwing for 104 yards in the last two quarters despite barely being able to move, according to a lot to the players who watched him limping in the locker room at halftime.

“When I saw him out there [at the start of the second half], I said, ‘Oh, cool, that’s a positive,’ ” guard Ereck Flowers said. “He’s getting more reps, and even if it’s for next year, to have him fighting like that is great for everyone.”

Although the Redskins’ playoff hopes officially died Sunday, these past several weeks have been about the future. And until recently, that future hasn’t looked bright. Then came the Detroit and Carolina wins, the big catches from rookie wide receivers McLaurin, Steven Sims and Kelvin Harmon (who combined for nine receptions for 127 yards Sunday) and the emergence of several first- and second-year players on defense.

Suddenly, a team that looked lost for the first two-thirds of the season is getting better as more of the older players fall off and those from the previous two draft classes start to show how good they might become. Sunday seemed like another of those days: Washington held Aaron Rodgers to 195 passing yards and one touchdown, sacking him four times and allowing the Packers to convert just 38% of their third downs.

“Next year is going to be crazy,” safety Landon Collins said, looking ahead to a future with Haskins, the young receivers and a group of young cornerbacks and linebackers.

“Grit” was the word interim coach Bill Callahan used late Sunday afternoon. He said it in his news conference, and he said it to the team in his postgame address. He thought the players had fought back well after early offensive possessions went nowhere, and the Packers used a short field to build leads of 14-0 and 17-6.

He liked the way, too, that Haskins fought back, saying “there was no consideration” in having his quarterback miss the rest of the game. He also thought the defensive line did a good job of pressuring Rodgers, allowing Green Bay to get just two field goals in the second half.

But he also lamented the Redskins’ inability to “finish,” to “take another step” in coming to a place like Lambeau and beating a first-place team like the Packers.

“As a team, we didn’t raise ourselves to that standard, collectively, where we had an opportunity to jump up on them,” Callahan added.

Still, a close loss with a late two-minute drive to cut a 20-9 deficit to 20-15 meant something, especially with Haskins unable to move much in the second half. “Times where I feel like I could have broken out of the pocket or made a guy miss, I [instead] kind of just sat there,” he said.

Staying in was something, though, another wobbly step up a rickety staircase toward next season. The Redskins have three games left in which they are playing for tomorrow. And as they packed to leave Lambeau Field on Sunday, they did so with a sense that a close loss here after two comeback wins is something to build upon.

——

Titans stop Raiders

OAKLAND, Calif. (TNS) — The Raiders received a dose of hard reality Sunday in a 42-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans at the Coliseum.

A sellout crowd saw what a potential playoff team looks like, and turns it wasn’t the Raiders in their penultimate game in Oakland.

What was left of the crowd let its feelings be known with scattered boos as the teams shook hands afterward.

The Titans broke open a 21-21 game at halftime with quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back Derrick Henry doing as they pleased against an overmatched Raiders defense. The Raiders offense, which kept pace early, sputtered in the third quarter under Derek Carr and even gave up a touchdown when Darren Waller’s sideline fumble was returned 46 yards for a touchdown by Jayon Brown.

Tennessee is 8-5, tied atop the AFC South with the Houston Texans. The Raiders, 6-7, aren’t officially eliminated by realistically their season will end in Denver on Dec. 29.

The Raiders have one more game in Oakland, hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars next Sunday at the Coliseum. They finish the season on the road against the Los Angeles Chargers and Broncos.

Some studs and duds from a disheartening loss:

STUDS

Maurice Hurst: On the game’s opening possession, the Titans drove to the Raiders 19-yard line. There, a Tannehill pass was deflected into the air by Dion Jordan (Maxx Crosby was right behind him) and Maurice Hurst picked it out of the air and rumbled 55 yards to the Tennesee 24-yard line.

It set up a 24-yard touchdown drive, capped by Deandre Washington’s 14-yard run for a 7-0 lead. That was pretty much the highlight for the Raiders.

Ryan Tannehill to A.J. Brown: Tannehill, who took apart the Raiders with Miami in London back in 2014, was even better for the Titans. HIs most dangerous target was Brown, who caught five passes for 153 yards including a 91-yard touchdown strike in the second quarter. Tannehill was 21 of 27 for 391 yards and three touchdowns.

DeAndre Washington: Scored the Raiders first touchdown and ran with heart and determination, although it was clear Jacobs’ loss was a big one for the Raiders. Washington finished with 96 yards rushing and receiving.

Derrick Henry: The Titans leading rusher had 103 yards on 18 carries and had steady yardage all afternoon. Got much of the second half off after the Titans took control.

Rico Gafford: With the Raiders trailing 14-7 early in the second quarter, the Raiders drove to the Titans 39-yard line and faced a third-and-2. Coach and play-caller Jon Gruden caught the Titans totally by surprise with a play-action deep throw to Gafford, who Carr hit in stride for a 49-yard touchdown to tie the score.

DUDS

Derek Carr: After a solid first half, Carr couldn’t get the Raiders offensive up and running in a game in which they were going to have to keep pace. He was 25 of 34 for 252 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions but the numbers don’t tell the story. He even threw away (or massively overthrew) a fourth-down attempt toward Zay Jones at the 2-yard line with the game out of reach.

Daryl Worley: Beaten on a 91-yard touchdown reception by A.J. Brown with 14:07 left in the first half, and later missed a tackle attempt on Brown on a second touchdown from 16 yards out.

Darren Waller: One of the break out stars of 2019, Waller was stripped along the sideline by Smith to make it 42-21.

Raiders wide receivers: Other than Carr’s throw to Gafford, there was nothing of note. Williams had three catches for 35 yards.

Raiders defense: It was an orgy of yardage for the Titans in the first half. Tennessee, more of a plodding team with Derrick Henry, had 352 yards of offense in the first half and averaged 11.8 yards per snap.

———

Chargers stop Jags

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (TNS) — A Los Angeles Chargers offense that has lacked consistent explosion and production this season finally exploded and produced Sunday.

And it wasn’t just consistent. It was constant, led by Austin Ekeler.

Taking advantage of a Jacksonville Jaguars team spiraling toward the end of the year, the Chargers enjoyed a rare laugher, winning 45-10.

Before Sunday, 10 of their 12 games this season had been decided by one score.

The victory halted a three-game losing streak and improved the Chargers to 5-8. The Jaguars fell to 4-9.

Ekeler had the game of his life — to date. He finished with a career-high 101 rushing yards and 112 receiving yards. Those 213 total yards came on only 12 touches — eight carries and four catches.

He became just the second Charger ever to top 100 yards rushing and receiving in the same game. The other was Lionel James in 1985.

Other individual highlights:

— Philip Rivers, on his 38th birthday, had the longest touchdown pass of his career, an 84-yarder to Ekeler, and finished with his highest single-game quarterback rating ever.

— Fullback Derek Watt scored his first NFL touchdown.

— Wide receiver Mike Williams finally had his first touchdown of the season.

— The Chargers finished with 525 total yards on 58 plays, an average of 9.1. They punted only twice.

And so it went on a day when the Chargers actually trailed early on.

The afternoon began with the defense allowing Jacksonville a 14-play, 67-yard drive that consumed more than half of the first quarter.

The Chargers did tighten up in time to hold the Jaguars to a 26-yard field goal by Josh Lambo.

The offense then opened up with a 27-yard rush by Ekeler and a 45-yard reception by Keenan Allen. That was the longest run by Ekeler and longest catch by Allen all season.

(Ekeler wasn’t done with the superlatives as he’d top himself with a 35-yard rush later.)

After a pass interference penalty in the end zone advanced the ball to the one-yard line, Melvin Gordon scored to put the Chargers up 7-3.

Following a punt on their next possession, the Chargers’ offense took over the game behind a ground attack that would amass 128 yards by halftime on only 12 carries, an average of 10.7 yards per attempt.

Watt capped one drive with a one-yard run for his first career NFL score. In fact, it was Watt’s first rushing touchdown since high school.

Rivers connected with Hunter Henry on a 39-yard touchdown as the Chargers opened a 21-3 lead late in second quarter.

After the defense forced a three-and-out, the Chargers moved ahead 24-3 on a 40-yard field goal by Michael Badgley in the closing seconds.

Ekeler had a first-half career-high 92 rushing yards — on only four carries. His previous best was 77 yards against Buffalo in Week 2 last season.

The pounding continued in the second half, highlighted by Ekeler’s 84-yard touchdown reception and Williams’ 44-yarder.

Rivers finished 16 for 22 for 314 yards and three touchdowns. His 154.4 rating was only his third-ever over 150 coming in his 236th game, including the postseason.

Allen had 83 yards on five receptions and Gordon 55 yards on 12 carries.

Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor passed 14 yards to Virgil Green for the Chargers’ final touchdown.

———

Niners edge Saints

(TNS) — The San Francisco 49ers, again, provided a candidate for the NFL’s game of the season. And this time, they could savor the outcome rather than lament it.

They outlasted the New Orleans Saints, 48-46, in a thriller Sunday at the Superdome that left open the question of which team is the NFC’s best and made the possibility of a postseason rematch something to be eagerly anticipated.

“Credit San Francisco,” Saints Coach Sean Payton said at his postgame news conference. “They made the plays at the end when they needed to. It was a little surprising to me that it ended up being that type of game. I didn’t think it would be. I thought it would be much lower-scoring. But that’s the direction it went.”

Saints quarterback Drew Brees completed 29 of 40 passes for 349 yards. He threw five touchdown passes (and ran for another), had no interceptions and had a passer rating of 138.4 … and lost.

The Niners’ Jimmy Garoppolo stood his ground in the quarterbacking duel with Brees, connecting on 26 of 35 throws for 349 yards and four touchdowns. The 49ers also got a gadget-play touchdown pass thrown by wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders. And after Brees’s touchdown pass to wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith gave the Saints a 46-45 lead with 53 seconds remaining, Garoppolo guided the Niners to kicker Robbie Gould’s winning 30-yard field goal as time expired.

Along the way, Garoppolo found tight end George Kittle for a 39-yard completion on a fourth-and-two play from the San Francisco 33-yard line. Kittle drew a face-masking penalty as he bulled his way toward the end zone, putting the ball at the New Orleans 14-yard line with 28 seconds left and setting up Gould’s decisive kick.

“We had a couple different options,” Garoppolo told Fox after the game. “George, I mean, he killed the guy on the route. He did the rest with the ball in his hands. The guy’s unbelievable. Just a real team effort today. It was awesome.”

Indeed it was. The 49ers’ two losses this season have come on final-play field goals by their opponents, one by the Seattle Seahawks and one by the Baltimore Ravens. This time, they won by a final-play kick against a top team.

Until Sunday, the best game of the NFL season was probably the Seahawks’ 27-24 triumph over the 49ers in Santa Clara, California, on Nov. 11. The Niners tied that game with a field goal with one second remaining in regulation. The Seahawks won it on a field goal as time expired in overtime.

Niners-Saints probably surpassed Niners-Seahawks, given the offensive exploits. It wasn’t quite on the level of last season’s Rams-Chiefs scoring-fest, the first game in NFL history in which each team scored 50 or more points. But it was pretty good.

“It was a big one,” Garoppolo said. “This atmosphere and everything, I think it’ll help us down the road. This crowd was into it. It was loud. I think the guys handled it well.”

The margin between the NFC’s top three teams - the Seahawks, 49ers and Saints - is about as thin as it gets. The Saints began Sunday in the lead for the NFC’s No. 1 playoff seed. The Seahawks were second and the Niners, trailing Seattle in the NFC West, were fifth. The 49ers took over the top seed, for the moment, with the victory over the Saints. The Seahawks can reclaim the NFC West lead and take over the lead for the No. 1 seed with a triumph Sunday night over the Los Angeles Rams.

The game had the requisite officiating controversy, with Saints fans wondering why they didn’t get a pass interference or defensive holding call against the 49ers on a failed fake punt in the second half. It is a sore subject in New Orleans, of course, after the miss passed interference call against the Rams that kept the Saints out of the Super Bowl last season.

“I don’t want to answer one officiating question today,” Payton said after Sunday’s game.

But Mike Pereira, the former NFL officiating czar who is now a rules analyst for Fox, said in a video posted to the network’s Twitter account that, by rule, there cannot be pass interference committed on a fake punt against the offensive player lined up the widest in the formation. Pereira said the Saints were not wronged this time.

“I really understand Sean Payton’s frustration,” Pereira said. “But that was not a hold. And it was not pass interference.”

——

Browns nip Bengals

CLEVELAND (TNS) — The Browns rebounded from last week’s devastating loss by defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 27-19 on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium to keep their slim playoff hopes flickering.

The Browns (6-7) swept the Bengals (1-12) last season and have now won three consecutive games in the “Battle of Ohio” for the first time since 2001-02.

Two first-year head coaches, Cleveland’s Freddie Kitchens and Cincinnati’s Zac Taylor, were featured for just the second time in the series. The last time was 1984, when Marty Schottenheimer and Sam Wyche coached against each other.

With questions about the job security of Kitchens hanging over the Browns, they won their fourth home game in a row. Meanwhile, the Bengals have lost 19 of their past 21 games and their last 10 AFC North matchups.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had a rough outing while playing through the bruised throwing hand he suffered in last week’s 20-13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He went 11-of-24 passing for 192 yards with two interceptions and a rating of 38.9. But Mayfield also rushed for a touchdown en route to improving to 3-0 as a starter against the Bengals.

With two carries for 13 yards, Mayfield was inexplicably Cleveland’s leading rusher in the first half.

Running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt had three carries for 7 yards and three carries for 10 yards, respectively, through two quarters despite the Bengals entering the game with the NFL’s worst run defense (157.6 rushing yards allowed per game).

But Cleveland’s running game came to life on a six-play, 75-yard drive to begin the second half. Chubb ripped off a 57-yard run to the Cincinnati 3. Two plays later, Hunt rushed for a 3-yard touchdown, allowing the Browns to seize a 21-13 lead with 12:10 left in the third quarter.

On third-and-1 from the Cleveland 3, rookie safety Sheldrick Redwine dropped an interception with 5:52 left in the third quarter on a short pass quarterback Andy Dalton intended for tight end C.J. Uzomah. Then on fourth-and-1, Mixon rushed for 1 yard and a first down.

After converting, the Bengals faced first-and-goal at the 2, but defensive linemen Bryan Cox and Larry Ogunjobi sacked Dalton for an 8-yard loss on first down. Dalton then threw two incomplete passes, and the Bengals settled for Randy Bullock’s 28-yard field goal and a 21-16 deficit with 4:39 left in the third quarter.

The Browns countered with an eight-play, 40-yard drive and Austin Seibert’s 53-yard field goal, which gave them a 24-16 advantage with 16 seconds left in the third quarter. The march came to a halt when Mayfield’s pass on third-and-3 at the Cincinnati 35 was batted down near the line of scrimmage.

The Bengals responded with a 16-play, 74-yard drive, but it fell short. On fourth-and-goal from the 4, the Browns stopped Dalton for a 2-yard gain on a designed run, forcing a turnover on downs with 7:14 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Browns experienced quite a scare on the next series. The Bengals were set to take over at the Cleveland 16 with 4:58 left in the fourth quarter after Mayfield’s pass on third-and-5 from the Browns 18 intended for Odell Beckham Jr. was broken up by cornerback Williams Jackson and intercepted by safety Jessie Bates. However, the turnover was wiped out on replay review because the officials determined Jackson had committed a pass interference penalty on Beckham, who finished with two catches for 39 yards.

The 14-play, 85-yard drive ended with Seibert extending the Browns’ lead to 27-16 by making a 31-yard field goal with 1:06 remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Bengals countered with a six-play, 49-yard drive, and cut the Browns’ lead to 27-19 when Bullock made a 46-yard field goal with 12 seconds left.

But Browns cornerback TJ Carrie recovered the ensuing onside kick to secure the win.

Chubb ran 15 times for 106 yards and caught one pass for 11 yards. Hunt rushed nine times for 28 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 40 yards. Receiver Jarvis Landry finished with four catches for 76 yards.

Dalton went 22-of-38 passing for 262 yards with an interception and a rating of 68.1.

The Browns committed turnovers on their first two possessions but still managed to lead 14-13 at halftime.

After the Bengals drew first blood with 10:56 left in the first quarter when Bullock made a 34-yard field goal to end the game’s opening series, tight end David Njoku had the ball taken away from him by linebacker Nick Vigil on what should have been a 13-yard catch to the Cincinnati 15. Instead, the play, which went through a replay review, was ruled a lost fumble by Njoku, then later changed to an interception thrown by Mayfield. Vigil returned 34 yards to the Bengals 49 with 7:19 left in the first quarter.

But the Bengals failed to capitalize because four plays later, on third-and-23 from the Cincinnati 48, Browns cornerback Denzel Ward intercepted a Dalton pass after it went through the hands of receiver Auden Tate and returned it 61 yards for a touchdown. Cleveland’s first pick-six since former Browns cornerback Jason McCourty had one on Oct. 15, 2007, allowed the Browns to go ahead 7-3 with 5:36 left in the first quarter.

The Bengals responded by trimming their deficit to 7-6 with Bullock’s 44-yard field goal, which capped a seven-play, 47-yard drive with 1:37 left in the first quarter a play after defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson sacked Dalton for an 11-yard loss on third down.

Then the Browns gave the ball right back to the Bengals. On third-and-11 from the Cleveland 18, Mayfield threw his second interception of the game. The pass deflected off wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge, then cornerback B.W. Webb before safety Jessie Bates intercepted it.

The Bengals turned the takeaway into seven points when running back Joe Mixon finished the ensuing six-play, 57-yard drive by rushing for a 1-yard touchdown and allowing Cincinnati to take a 13-7 lead with 12:07 left in the first quarter.

The Browns finally got their act together enough to assemble a scoring drive. Mayfield scrambled on third-and-goal and leaped by the front left corner of the end zone for a 7-yard rushing touchdown. The play finished a 10-play, 75-yard march and allowed the Browns to go ahead 14-13 with 6:37 left in the second quarter.

In the first half, Mayfield went 7-of-16 passing for 114 yards with two interceptions and a rating of 28.6, and Dalton went 11-of-20 passing for 147 yards with an interception and a rating of 57.7.

Mayfield became the first Browns QB to reach the 3,000-yard passing plateau in consecutive seasons since Bernie Kosar in 1986-87.

———

Ravens clinch playoffs

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (TNS) — Led by a stout defense and a resurgent Lamar Jackson, the Ravens held off the Buffalo Bills, 24-17, to extend their franchise-record winning streak and clinch a playoff berth.

The ninth straight victory strengthened the Ravens’ hold on the AFC North entering Thursday night’s matchup with the New York Jets and dealt the Bills (9-4) their first defeat since Week 10 and their first loss at New Era Stadium since Week 8.

The Ravens (11-2) outgained Buffalo 257-209, finished with six sacks and saved their biggest stop for the Bills’ final play. On fourth-and-8 from the Ravens’ 18-yard line with just over a minute remaining, Josh Allen targeted wide receiver John Brown. But cornerback Marcus Peters batted the pass away easily, and the Ravens could take a knee.

Ravens’ Lamar Jackson joins Michael Vick as only NFL QBs to rush for 1,000 yards in single season »

In a battle of second-year quarterbacks, Jackson (16-for-25 for 145 yards, three touchdowns and one interception) largely outplayed Buffalo’s Allen (17-for-39 for 146 yards and a touchdown). After a forgettable first half — his biggest highlight might’ve been crossing the 1,000-yard mark for rushing this season — Jackson stared down pressure to find tight end Hayden Hurst for a 61-yard catch-and-run score early in the third quarter, Hurst’s career-long reception. A 4-yard touchdown throw to wide receiver Willie Snead IV extended the Ravens’ lead to 24-9 five minutes into the fourth quarter.

As chants of “M-V-P” bounced around the stadium, the Ravens defense started to wobble. A seven-play, 77-yard Bills drive ended with Allen finding wide receiver Cole Beasley in the end zone on a third-and-3 pick play. A successful 2-point conversion cut the Ravens’ lead to 24-17 with seven minutes remaining.

After a three-and-out, the Ravens’ sixth of the game, Buffalo took over at its 28-yard line. The Bills offense didn’t move the ball so much as Ravens penalties did: two 15-yard unnecessary-roughness penalties and a 26-yard pass-interference penalty on cornerback Marlon Humprey on fourth-and-16. But when the defense needed to hold it did.

It was not a pretty game for the injury report or the broadcast audience. Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (knee) and special teams regulars Anthony Levine Sr. (ankle) and Chris Board (concussion protocol) suffered first-half injuries and did not return.

After Ravens TE Mark Andrews leaves game with knee injury, Hayden Hurst catches long TD pass »

The first-half offense was about as pleasant as the near-freezing weather. The running game was almost nonexistent. Jackson was 5-for-10 for 30 yards, a touchdown to tight end Nick Boyle and an interception after an unlucky deflection by wide receiver Willie Snead IV. It was Jackson’s first pick since Week 5.

Allen was just as bad: 8-for-17 for 39 yards, and under constant pressure. The Bills had one drive of longer than 20 yards, but that ended with a field goal for kicker Stephen Hauschka (3-for-3). Buffalo entered halftime trailing 10-6 and averaging less than 2 yards per play.

Jackson finished with 11 carries for 40 yards, giving him 1,017 rushing yards for the season, just 22 from tying the all-time record for a quarterback set by Michael Vick in 2006. The Ravens had 33 carries for 118 yards, an average of 3.6 yards per attempt.

———

Falcons dismantle foe

ATLANTA (TNS) — I hope you had something else good to do on Sunday, because the Carolina Panthers were just showing a rerun.

Three weeks after losing badly to Atlanta at home, the Panthers went down to Georgia and played nearly the exact same game.

Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan threw for more than 300 yards — again. Carolina quarterback Kyle Allen had too many turnovers — again. The Carolina offensive line got overwhelmed — again.

The result: Atlanta whipped the Panthers, 40-20, sending Carolina (5-8) reeling to its fifth consecutive loss five days after coach Ron Rivera got fired.

This game, though, was very similar to the one Rivera coached on Nov. 17 in Charlotte. Carolina lost that one, 29-3, and the next day owner David Tepper expressed frustration with the team’s “long-term mediocrity” in what in retrospect seemed like the beginning of the end for Rivera.

Tepper was in Atlanta, too, after making his coaching change Tuesday. He watched as interim head coach Perry Fewell directed a game that was close until halftime but then quickly deteriorated into the same dumpster-fire territory. Carolina lost the first time by 26 points and this time by 20.

Carolina’s mistakes were innumerable against a 4-9 Atlanta team that has been mostly lousy the rest of the year and generates so little enthusiasm in its hometown right now that the stands were less than half full.

Notes from the game:

— In the before-it-all-went-sour category, Fewell won his first-ever coaching challenge in that job and saved Carolina 19 yards while doing so.

When Atlanta downed a punt at the 1, Fewell challenged on the basis that if the Falcons player stepped out of bounds before downing the punt it would be “illegal touching.” It was, and Carolina avoided starting the drive at the 1 and instead began it at the 20.

— Panthers rookie offensive left tackle Dennis Daley and second-year tight end Ian Thomas both managed to usher Allen into his first two turnovers. Daley allowed a blindside sack to Atlanta’s Vic Beasley, then had a good shot to jump on the resulting fumble that Beasley caused but missed that, too.

Thomas, in one-on-one coverage on the sideline, had a ball dropped into his lap by Allen. But he bobbled the ball away, and it was intercepted. Thomas later helped make up for that miscue by catching a 1-yard touchdown pass. The Panthers, in fact, were good from the 1 — Allen also sneaked in from the 1 for a late TD to make the score sound slightly more respectable.

— Center Matt Paradis got a rare Carolina touchdown nullified by holding in the fourth quarter on a play where Allen threw what would have been a 10-yard TD pass to Jarius Wright.

— The Falcons inducted former wide receiver Roddy White into their Ring of Honor at halftime. If you have followed the Panthers for a while, you may still be scarred by White’s 59-yard reception in 2012 against Carolina.

The Falcons, down 28-27, had the ball at their own 1 in the final minute when White took a pass off the top of the head of Carolina safety Haruki Nakamura. That led to the winning field goal.

— If it seems to you like Carolina never beats Atlanta on the road, you’re almost right. The Falcons have played Carolina 25 times in Atlanta and won 19 of them

———

Vikings tame Lions

MINNEAPOLIS (TNS) — Six days after an angst-filled loss in Seattle, the Vikings took care of business against the undermanned Lions, beating Detroit 20-7 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Lions quarterback David Blough was making his second NFL start Sunday and couldn’t solve a Vikings defense that was torched in a 37-30 loss to the Seahawks on Monday night.

Kirk Cousins threw for 242 yards and a touchdown for the Vikings (9-4), who remained a game behind first place Green Bay in the NFC North.

The Vikings’ defensive line, which produced nine of the team’s 10 sacks of Matthew Stafford at U.S. Bank Stadium last year, again tormented a Lions front it has owned in recent meetings. Blough frequently found himself in the unenviable position of looking downfield for a place to unload the ball, rolling toward the sideline with Danielle Hunter bearing down on him. Hunter had three of the Vikings’ five sacks, as Minnesota came within 2:14 of holding the Lions scoreless.

The shutout would have been the Vikings’ second under coach Mike Zimmer, following their 16-0 win over the Packers on Dec. 23, 2017.

But even though Blough’s late touchdown to Kenny Golladay kept the Vikings from a shutout, it came long after they guaranteed he wouldn’t put his name with Chase Daniel and Matt Moore among the backup QBs to beat the Vikings this season.

The Lions’ risible offense, with Blough making his second NFL start and veteran right tackle Rick Wagner leaving because of a knee injury, needed 40 plays to reach 100 yards for the game. It was the fourth time since 1991 the Vikings held an opponent to fewer than 100 yards through the first three quarters of a game.

Blough, an undrafted rookie from Purdue, made his first start in a Thanksgiving loss to Chicago. The Lions, who have been without Stafford (broken bones in his back) for six weeks, fell to 3-9-1.

Detroit had an opportunity to make the game close late in the first half. The Lions trailed 10-0 but drove to the Vikings’ 15. On third-and-2, Blough was sacked by Hunter and Matt Prater attempted a 45-yard field goal, which frisbeed right.

The Vikings took over at their 35 with 1:06 left and quickly drove for a touchdown. Cousins’ 44-yard pass to Stefon Diggs set up a 3-yard scoring fun from Dalvin Cook, and the Vikings led 17-0 at halftime.

Dan Bailey kicked a 50-yard field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter. The drive started when Harrison Smith intercepted Blough, a play on which cornerback Xavier Rhodes sprained his right ankle, twisting in the turf as he tried to avoid a leaping Smith.

The first touchdown of the first half came on a 9-yard strike from Cousins to Bisi Johnson. The Vikings missed a chance of their own when they were called for a false start while going for it on fourth-and-1 from the Lions’ 4 in the second quarter, and settled for a 27-yard field goal from Bailey.

The Vikings, who got a late-game interception from Andrew Sendejo, play the Chargers in Los Angeles next Sunday before finishing the regular season with home games against Green Bay and Detroit.

———

Bucks upend Colts

TAMPA, Fla. (TNS) — What was it Bruce Arians said about Jameis Winston? He’s done some really, really good things and some really, really bad things?

That was on display in the Bucs’ 38-35 win over the Colts Sunday.

The game was a microcosm of Winston’s career.

He passed for a career-high 456 yards, threw four touchdowns to four different receivers and ran for a score. He also threw three crushing interceptions. He played through injury.

Winston’s first pass of the game was intercepted by Colts linebacker Darius Leonard.

His last pass was a game-winning 12-yard touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman with 3:51 to play.

Simply amazing.

It was the third straight win for the Bucs (6-7) and their fourth in five games.

It was the third time this season Winston’s first pass was intercepted and the fifth time the Bucs’ first drive of the game ended in an interception.

That led to a Colts touchdown. Then with the Bucs trailing 17-14 late in the first half, Leonard faked a blitz and dropped into coverage, intercepting a pass intended for Chris Godwin and returned it 80 yards for a touchdown to make it 24-14.

It’s the fifth time this season Winston’s interception has been returned for a touchdown.

Winston came right back, converting a big third down with a 10-yard pass to Justin Watson before finding Cameron Brate for a 3-yard TD pass. His 61-yard touchdown pass to Mike Evans could not have been thrown any better.

Winston finished the first half 20-of-28 yards passing for 277 yards (the most in one half in his five-season NFL career) with two TDs and two interceptions. He also ran for a score.

Winston’s 23 interceptions lead the NFL and opponents have scored 96 points off Winston turnovers, the most in the league.

Winston missed the first series of the second half with an injury to his right hand. When Winston did get back in the game, he led the Bucs to a score. He fired 33 yards to O.J. Howard and then a 17-yard TD pass to Justin Watson.

———

Say this for the Bucs defense. They give up some home-run balls.

The Colts came into Sunday’s game very limited at receiver with T.Y. Hilton missing his fifth straight game.

But on Sunday, it was bombs away for Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

He began with a 46-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Johnson. He connected with Johnson again for a 50-yard pass to set up a field goal on the final play of the first half.

Confusion seemed to be the order of the day for the Bucs’ secondary, which had played well the previous two games.

Then after the Bucs closed to 35-31 early in the fourth quarter, rookie Jamel Dean tackled Johnson on a pass that was overthrown, resulting in a 45-yard penalty. That penalty paid off when Colts kicker Chasse McLaughlin’s 47-yard field goal attempt hit an upright.

———

Evans has been a pretty durable player for the Bucs. But he hurt his right hamstring after catching a 61-yard touchdown pass from Winston in the first half.

Evans went to the ground and grabbed his hamstring immediately. He limped off the field.

No update was available immediately after the game, but he did not return.

With Evans gone, the Bucs utilized Chris Godwin more. But they also got some good performances from Brate and Howard as well Watson.

———

Backup quarterback Ryan Griffin is in his seventh season, but until Sunday, he had never taken a snap in a game that counted.

When Winston couldn’t begin the second half, Griffin took over and went 2-of-4 passing for 18 yards, engineering only one first down. It didn’t have any real impact on the game, but at least he played.