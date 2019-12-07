By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

As the United Nations might ask, what in the world is going on here?

Based on the experience of the past few seasons, Bartlesville High School’s competitive muscle is among its lightweights, right?

I mean, once the Bruins get beyond 138 pounds, the victories are hit and miss — mostly the latter. Right?

Wrong.

At least not this season.

While Bartlesville still boasts plenty of power among its tinier titans, the Bruins also have backloaded a lot of TNT among its bigger guys.

For the second straight match, the Bruins depended on 220-pounder Jaden James and heavyweight Ridge Brewington to carry home a quality victory.

The first time was last Tuesday, when Bartlesville went from a 36-28 deficit to a 40-36 victory thanks to pins by James and Brewington.

On Thursday night, the prodigious protagonists helped propel the Bruins to a 48-33 rout of Vinita — on Vinita’s home mat.

James racked up a first-period pin while Brewington gathered six forfeit points to cap the scoring. But, the then went out and beat a 295-pounder in an exhibition match, Bruin head coach Josh Pulsifer noted.

Bartlesville (2-0) surged to a strong start with back-to-back wins-by-pin by Colby Strachan (106) and Tarun Vinkokumar (113).

But, the next two first-year varsity Bruins, Evan Gunter (120) and Eli Blankenship (126) lost by pins.

At 132 pounds, Elijah Boone suffered a major decision defeat. But, Pulsifer praised Boone for avoiding a pin and saving a team point.

Veteran Ethan Gilkey pinned his foe at 138 pounds to push Bartlesville back into the lead, 18-17.

Then, the heartbreak of the night for the Bruins.

Duke McGill (145) was leading, 9-2, but got pinned in the final 20 seconds.

Kaleb Childress suffered a major decision setback at 152 and Bartlesville trailed, 27-18.

Carter Manley (160) had a win well in hand but wasn’t satisfied until he pinned his opponent, Pulsifer said, which cut Vinita’s lead to three, 27-24.

Laken Clowdus (170) then pinned hits opponent and put Bartlesville back on top, 30-27.

But, at 182 pounds, Cody Peters had to injury default — a decision made by Pulsifer — which flip-flopped the lead in favor of Vinita, 33-30.

Starting with John Dickson at 195 pounds, the Bruins finished the match with three straight victories by fall.

The Bruins wrestle all day Saturday in Caney, Kan.