Racking up a basketball road win in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference is about as simple as pulling a tooth out of the mouth of an angry grizzly bear without benefit of sleeping gas.

That slashing reality cut down Oklahoma Wesleyan University’s valiant effort Thursday night at Southwestern (Kan.) College.

OKWU led with less than 15 seconds left in overtime, 73-72, but the SWC Moundbuilders rallied with four free throws in the final 11 seconds to beat the Eagles, 76-73.

The loss snapped OKWU’s six-game winning streak and gave them their second KCAC defeat of the season.

Brooks Haddock pumped in more than 20 points for the fifth time in the past six games to lead OKWU’s gritty effort.

He scored 25 on Thursday after putting up 23 shots and hitting on 10 of them.

Two bench players also scored in double-figures — Valentin Van Putten with 11 points and Brandon Bird with 10.

Van Putten also seized 11 rebounds to record a double-double.

The contest was close throughout.

OKWU led at halftime, 32-29; SWC outscored the Eagles in the second half, 32-29, to tie the score, 61-61.

With only 2:07 left in regulation, the Moundbuilders appeared ready to wrap up the win in regulation after they went ahead by four points, 61-57.

But, Haddock stroked in two buckets in the final 1:45 to tie the game.

Both teams missed a three-pointer in the final 18 seconds, which forced overtime.

OKWU burst to a four-point lead, 71-67, in the opening 3:57 of the five-minute overtime.

A pair of free throws by Lance Tipton and a deuce by Janson Lietzke helped fuel the run.

After SWC narrowed the margin back to two points, Haddock canned a two-pointer with 45 ticks showing to push OKWU back ahead by four, 73-69.

But, the Moundbuilders finished up with a 7-0 run in the final 34 seconds.

OKWU — which is coached by Donnie Bostwick — saw its record fall to 9-3 with its first loss in December, and to 4-2 in the KCAC.

The Eagles will look to snap back Saturday with a road game at McPherson (Kan.).

They will be back home next week for games against Friends (Kan.0 and St. Mary (Kan.) to close out their first-semester schedule.

Southwestern 76, OKWU 73

OKWU 32-29-12—73

Southwestern 29-32-15—76

Oklahoma Wesleyan

Janson Lietzke 3-3 0-0 6, Kazden Ammons 0-0 0-0 0, Lance Tipton 1-12 2-2 4, Brooks Haddock 10-23 2-2 25, Brandon Bird 5-7 0-3 10, Valentin Van Putten 5-11 1-2 11, Max Valentino 0-0 0-0 0, Ke’Von Boston 0-2 0-0 0, Kaleb Stokes 4-10 0-1 8, Austin Poling 3-11 0-0 7, Cameron Dashiell 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 32-80 5-10 73

Southwestern College

Andrew Hamm 4-10 3-3 11, Jarehn White 1-4 0-0 3, Justin Criddle 8-18 7-7 24, Dayton McGroarty 0-0 0-0 0, Geoff Salas 5-13 0-0 13, Lorenzo Martinez 1-1 0-1 2, Noah Webster 2-6 0-0 4, Ahmad Pratt 1-2 0-0 3, Anthony Hickman 1-1 0-0 2, Troy Baker 4-7 3-4 14, Quintin Wallace 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 13-15 76