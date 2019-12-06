By Chuck Carlton

The Dallas Morning News

WACO, Texas (TNS) — As painful as it was three weeks ago and ever since, Baylor claims to have found the right message from its first meeting with Oklahoma. It’s not about the 25-point meltdown en route to a 34-31 loss to the Sooners. The lesson, players say, is remembering how Baylor built that lead.

Even with the biggest Oklahoma comeback in school history, it was still a three-point game. The two teams play again Saturday at AT&T Stadium for the Big 12 championship in a game with potential College Football Playoff implications. Oklahoma is ranked sixth in the latest CFP rankings, one ahead of Baylor. Depending on what happens in the Pac-12 and SEC title games, the winner could be in the playoff mix.

“It changed us in a way,” senior linebacker Jordan Williams said. “The fact is we know what we can do. Call it a silver linings playbook.”

Since that loss to OU, Baylor has beaten Texas 24-10 and Kansas 61-6. After a stretch where five of their first seven games were decided by six points or less, the Bears have found another gear. Believing in themselves took time.

Just two years ago, Baylor was 1-11 in Matt Rhule’s first season in Waco.

Last season, just going to a bowl felt like something extraordinary. Thinking that they could compete with the likes of Oklahoma head-to-head wasn’t an easy thing to wrap their heads around.

“I think that game kind of woke us up a little bit that, ‘Hey we’re for real,’” senior linebacker/long snapper Ross Matiscik said. “I think a lot of older guys knew that. But for the younger guys, it opened their eyes that we can actually make a run this year.”

Rhule may have been one of the few people who envisioned Baylor being in this situation at the start of the season. The Bears were picked sixth by the media in the conference’s preseason poll. This is essentially new stuff to the current players.

“The Big 12 championship game, College Football Playoff, all those things that people are talking about,” Rhule said, “they are all things over the last couple years that have just been things you watch on ESPN. So, when you get to that level and you realize that you belong at that level, it just changes your level of expectation.

“That game can do nothing but help us as long as we make sure that we learn from it, which I think we have.”

While Rhule has said he hopes his team learns a lesson about playing with a lead in the second half and to focus on the game and not the clock, he said he doesn’t plan any major changes in game plan or approach.

He also understands the questions are inevitable after Oklahoma outgained Baylor 368-69 in the second half of the first meeting.

“We just played them three weeks ago,” Rhule said. “You can’t reinvent the wheel. We can’t come out here and hit our head against the wall. We’re going to go play.

“I just think our guys are confident. They know it’s a great team we’re playing, it’s a great opportunity.”

Treating a conference championship like another game has been a task for the players, players said.

“Of course, it’s a big game and it’s for the championship,” Matiscik said. “It’s another chance to right our wrongs against Oklahoma and another chance to get another win.”