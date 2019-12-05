(TNS) — Oklahoma finished the regular season with the Big 12 conference’s top total offense and defense. That was reflected in two postseason awards, on a day four Sooners were selected to the league’s first team.

OU quarterback Jalen Hurts was named offensive newcomer of the year and defensive tackle LaRon Stokes was named defensive newcomer of the year.

The awards are voted on by league coaches who aren’t allowed to vote for their own players.

Hurts led the league in total offense, averaging 380.3 yards per game, after his high-profile transfer from Alabama. Stokes, a Tulsa native who transferred from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, has started nine games and made 4.5 tackles for loss.

OU center Creed Humphrey was named co-offensive lineman of the year with West Virginia’s Colton McKivitz.

OU players on the first team are: Hurts, Humphrey, receiver CeeDee Lamb and linebacker Kenneth Murray. Lamb was a unanimous selection.

Second-team selections from OU are: running back Kennedy Brooks, fullback Jeremiah Hall, right tackle Adrian Ealy, kicker Gabe Brkic, defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, defensive end Ronnie Perkins and cornerback Parnell Motley.

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard won the offensive player of the year award, and TCU defensive back Ar’Darius Washington won the defensive player of the year award.

By Tyler Palmateer, The Norman Transcript