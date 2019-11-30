By Mike Tupa

Oklahoma Wesleyan University men’s soccer team is on the stretch run toward a hitherto elusive goal — a national championship.

The Eagles — who have advanced as far as the Final Four (2017), and last year made it to the Elite Eight — are set to migrate to Irvine, Calif., to open Sweet 16 play Tuesday in the NAIA National Tournament.

Their opponent will be Madonna (Mich.) — a familiar nemesis — at 1:30 p.m.

A year ago Madonna eliminated OKWU, 1-0, during the Elite Eight round.

The Eagles (18-4) sail into this year’s showdown on the momentum of a 16-2 record since Sept. 24.

Madonna owns at 15-4-3 record — including a 12-2-3 record since Sept. 18.

Both teams hang their success on a stingy defense.

Madonna is allowing only 0.5 goals per game, compared to 1.09 for OKWU.

Madonna has locked down 12 shutout wins or ties — and has limited nine other foes to only one goal. The most goals allowed by Madonna is two.

OKWU’s defense also has been impressive — eight shutout victories and only one or two goals to nine other opponents.

On the offensive end, OKWU’s output is off the charts compared to Madonna — OKWU is scoring an average of 5.14 goals per game, while Madonna is ringing up 1.59 goals per game.

The scenario seems like a classic contrast of styles — Will OKWU’s firepower burn a hole through Madonna’s defensive shield?

OKWU — which is coached by Jamie Peterson — is the lone Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference team to advance to the Sweet 16.