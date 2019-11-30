By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Bartlesville High School’s final link to its boys’ 2017 cross country state championship team is running off into the sunset.

Spencer Hales — who ended his blockbuster cross country career by finishing second in the 2019 Class 6A state meet — is the last member of the ‘17 blockbuster squad that has remained in the program through his senior season.

His departure by graduation will mean a new start — and a fresh identity — for the 2020 squad.

A plague of injuries prevented the 2019 crew from carving out a consistent legacy, other than Hales’ heroic and sizzling campaign.

“The biggest positive was Spencer challenging for the top spot in state,” veteran Bartlesville High cross country coach David Ayres said about the 2019 odyssey — or odd-yssey.

“He has been really pushing himself since he was a sixth grade,” Ayres continued. “I’m proud of him and his leadership.”

In speaking of Hales’ effort to overtake Gabe Simonsen (Mustang High) for the individual state title, Ayres said that Hales “almost got him in the end.”

Simonsen — the defending state king — successfully fended off Hales to repeat as champion.

Ayres welcomed Hales’ decision to continue his competitive running pursuits in college.

“He’s only going to get better,” Ayres said.

Other than Hales’ exceptional showing, however, the remainder of the 2019 Bruin season endured a blast of disaster.

Ayres’ next three-fastest runners — Max Williams, Dayton Austin and James Boudreaux — each missed a sizable chunk of the season due to injuries.

Of the Bruins’ top five paces, “Everyone except Spencer or Michael Brockman got injured this year.”

But, Williams, Austin and Boudreaux never quit — they decided to recommit.

“I’m proud of them … pushing through adversity,” Ayres said.

In fact, each of the three regrouped, tied up their wounds with the strands of grit and determination, and ran through pain and challenge at state.

“Aerobically, they weren’t quite where they need to be,” Ayres summarized.

Austin turned in Bartlesville’s second-fasted time at state, followed by Williams, Brockman and Boudreaux. Nick Hales and Bryce Goodin rounded out Bartlesville’s seven-man state squad.

Ayres praised the contributions of runners that during the season filled varsity vacancies, including Nick Hales, Goodin, Colton McCullough, and Logan Brownell.

The only three runners on the state team set to graduate are Spencer Hales, Boudreaux and Nick Hales.

That leaves Austin, Williams, Brockman and Goodin off the finals’ crew eligible to return, along with the other younger varstiy-experienced pacers.

“We’ve got some great depth coming back,” Ayres said. “The key is pushing them in the summer and getting them ready. It’s less about building miles and more about running miles faster.”

Ayres mentioned Arthur Gorman and Cade Winter as some junior high runners in 2019 that could make a varsity impact in 2020.

“We’re excited about the kids coming up,” Ayres added. “We think we’re going to have a good season, make state again and push for a spot on the podium.”

Heading into the offseason, Ayres said Williams and Austin could be next year’s top runners if they continue to get better.

Williams — who will be a senior — is the final runner of the legendary Williams’ siblings that have bolstered Bartlesville’s cross country and track teams, Ayres added.

Lady Bruins

Unlike the Bruins, the Lady Bruins gutted it out through a rebuilding campaign — perhaps a bridge year — with only two primary runners from their 2018 state-qualifying team — senior Elena Fries and junior Jillian Skalicky.

Also back was sophomore Emma Loyd, who had also ran at state.

“I liked how Elena did a good job of leadership and improved greatly,” Ayres said. “Jillian continues to battle to get better. Both them had a good season and qualified for state.”

But, for the first time through most the past decade, Bartlesville failed to qualified its whole girls’ team for the Class 6A finals.

“We were really young and inexperienced overall,” Ayres said. “We never really had that No. 3 runner. But, the girls worked hard in practice, they never complained and the pushed themselves. I’m really proud of what they did. Sometimes you have to have valleys … to appreciate the mounds.”

Ayres referred to the season “as more of a reload” than a rebuilding endeavor.

“They were all winners to me,” he said. “They ran faster at the end of the season than they did at the beginning of the season.”

Ayres lineup at the regional, in order of finishes, were Fries, Skalicky, Loyd, Ryann Barham, Rachael Landers, Jenna Gunter and Madison Terrell.

Fries and Gunter were the lone seniors in the group.

In addition to the five state meet returnees, and jayvee runners, Ayres also will open the door for a slew of incoming ninth-graders, which dominated the junior high level in 2019.

Some of the eight-graders that performed the best int he 2019 junior high All-Star race included Gentry Turner, Alexis Smith, Maryann Alvey and Payten Pregler.

“I’ve never seen a group of eight-grade runners this talented,” since the amazing class of Rilee Rigdon, Greta Olsen and Madi Taylor, which combined to help power Bartlesville to three straight state championships (2014, 2015, 2016), Ayres said. “There’s a lot of talent there.”

He’s counting on Skalicky to set the tone, both on and off the course.

“We’ve already talked to her about a leadership role,” Ayres said. “We expect a lot from her.”

Ayres also expressed a vote of appreciation for girls’ coach Brett Turowski and how he helped them progress throughout the year.