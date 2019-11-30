By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

More than eight weeks ago, a group of willing Bartlesville High School athletes began the grind needed to create a basketball team.

Augmented by several warriors fresh off the gridiron, the whole crew has blossomed into a gritty collection of spartan sportsmen, nurtured by the experienced know-how of head coach Clent Stewart and his staff.

But, the time for preseason preparation has nearly expired.

On Tuesday, the Bruins will rip off the cover of the season with a trip north to battle the Tulsa Union High School Redskins.

Tulsa recently blasted Bixby, 90-61, displaying an offensive explosiveness that has captured Stewart’s attention.

“We want to keep it in the 50’s to give ourselves a chance to win,” he said.

Stewart wants to take advantage of prime opportunities this weekend to hone his team’s skills a little sharper.

“We’re still looking for a lot of improvement for the guys individually as well as a team,” he said.

His tentative primary lineup on Tuesday will feature Adam Nakvinda as the feature player in the post. Devon Beck, Chris Ward and possibly freshman Carston Bluhm round out the primary forward rotation.

Caden Davis and Troy Reibel likely will split point guard duties, with designated starter Shane Simpson unavailable for action in game one.

Other top rotation guards could include Cole Hicks, Caleb Perry, L.P. Smith and even Ward.

It’s a Bruin group that will have to forge a new identity, following a heavy graduation loss from last year’s squad.

Simpson is the only true returning full-time starter from the 11-win team last season.

Stewart categorized some of Simpson’s main strengths of attacking in transition, speed going both ways, floor vision and the ability to deliver passes underneath and his stifling defense on opposing point guards.

Nakvinda is Stewart’s next most experienced player.

The 6-foot-5 combatant will play a dual role — as a low post presence and a mid-range shooting threat.

“I think he’ll have an opportunity to play quite a bit outside,” Stewart said. “We’ll utilize his skill sets to stop out and shoot the basketball. With him being 6-foot-5, he also has the ability to rebound the ball and score around the rim.”

Beck — who is still rounding into basketball shape, after just finishing up three weeks ago with football — rebounds well and hopefully will earn some quality minutes inside.

Bluhm boasts good height (6-foot-4), but is a ninth-grader and needs more seasoning to be able to earn varsity time, the coach said.

Ward would provide Stewart another option in the post, if Stewart wants — or needs — to go with a smaller lineup.

“Hopefully, we’ll keep Adam out of foul trouble,” Stewart said.

Hicks played some varsity minutes last season as a shooting guard. Stewart is looking at him to provide an outside scoring threat as well as a weapon that can drive inside to ring up points or assists.

Smith “is best from the corners, I think,” Stewart said.

Reibel can be effective at the point or as a shooter, the coach continued.

Davis and Perry received some valuable varsity playing time last ever, with Davis getting experience as point guard.

Perry “is shooting with more confidence,” Stewart said.

The Bruins face a Redskin squad that returned four starters from last year, off a 15-10 team that didn’t make it past the area playoffs.

“We’re going to defend really well,” Stewart said. “We’re going to have to defend really well. We’re going to have take care of the basketball, press and run and jump a little. But, if it gets into and up and down game that really plays into their hands.”