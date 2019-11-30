By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Perhaps too much has been focused on the talent the Bartlesville High School team graduated off last year’s team.

This is a new season — and a fresh era for Lady Bruin hoops.

When Bartlesville storms into action Tuesday night — with a road game at Tulsa Union High School — the lineup will be dotted with several familiar faces.

But, some in accustomed roles from last year.

Chloe Martin — one of only two returning full-time starters — is being transplanted from swing/shooting guard to the point.

This not exactly a new spot for the lanky and talented senior. Two years ago Martin (5-7) helped lead Pryor to the Class 5A state championship game while running the offense.

Last year — following her transfer to Bartlesville — she mostly played off the ball, deferring to the Lady Bruins’ fourth-year starting point guard Jena’ Williams.

But, Williams is now gone and playing her freshman year at the University of Nevada and Martin is filling the void for Bartlesville

“She knows what to expect,” Lady Bruin head coach Donnie Martin — who is Chloe’s dad and the Pryor coach in 2017-18 — explained.

“She did really good there. She led us to the state final at point guard,” he said, adding that last year at Bartlesville it was often difficult to get the ball in Chloe’s hands because of the defensive attention she drew.

The other returning full-time first-stringer for the Lady Bruins is shooting guard Elise Cone (sr., 5-7).

New starters will be Lydia Knollmeyer (sr., 6-0), Mary Cone (sr., 5-7) and McKenzie Cummings (jr., 5-7).

Knollmeyer and Cummings played major roles on last year’s 18-8 team and are proven commodities in the varsity wars.

Mary Cone — who is Elise’s twin sister — earned her way into a starting role due to her hard work and dedication during the offseason, coach Martin.

Erika Gruber (jr., 5-10) will be the primary forward off the bench for the Lady Bruins. Gruber made a strong contribution last year as a sophomore with her intelligence in defending the post and rebounding positioning. In fact, she and Knollmeyer could be interchangeable as low post starters, coach Martin said.

Being groomed in point guard duties are T’Keitha Valentine (soph., 5-5) Elise Rovenstine (soph., 5-7).

Coach Martin also mentioned Alli Wood (jr., 5-7) and Kate Gronigan (soph., 5-8) as two other rotation options.

If there’s one major theme that pervades the landscape of the lineup, it’s this — of the 16 players on the varsity rose, 13 are listed as guards. The only exceptions are Gruber (forward), Knollmeyer (center) and Raegen Hodge (soph., 6-0, center).

The other main flavor is experience. Cummings, Chloe Martin, Elise Cone, Gruber and Knollmeyer all either started or played quasi-starting roles.

“We’ll work our sophomores and juniors into it as we go along,” coach Martin said. “We feel like we can be consistent with this starting bunch.”

Martin expects Tuesday game to provide a lot of needed insight as to the Lady Bruins’ strengths and shortcomings.

“Tulsa Union has a lot of returnees,” Martin said. “They lost some key pieces, but they return some really good girls. They have a 5-foot-10 or 5-foot-11 forward that is very athletic and tough matchups. They have some girls who are good athletes and one or two good shooters. It will be a really tough opener for us. This is a great opportunity and great test for us.”

Martin said he prefers finding out “immediately where we’re at and what we need to do to get where we want to go. I don’t like going a few weeks against a weaker schedule and being deceived about how good you are.”

Following Tuesday’s season debut, the Lady Bruins are set to travel at the end of the week to Carthage, Mo., for a tournament.

“We’ll get to see people we normally don’t get to see,” Martin said. “That will be a good experience. We’ll just show up here and be our best every minute.”