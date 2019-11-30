By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

Even though they didn’t leave the confines of the Adams Gym, the girls from Bartlesville Gymnastics sponsored by Phillips 66 Company still traveled a mile during last weekend’s home competition.

A mile beyond their coach’s expectations that is.

Bartlesville Gymnastics Club turned it’s the 53rd Annual Phllips 66 Invitational into its own personal domain.

The Bartlesville girls stormed to five team titles — USA Gymnastics (USAG) Level 3, USAG Level 7, USAG Level 8, X-Cel Gold and X-Cel Platinum.

The individual breakdown of club achievements proved even more startling.

During the USAG portion of the competition, Bartlesville Gymnastics claimed eight All-Around championships.

Sixteen of the club’s competitors finished in the Top 3 All-Around.

During the X-Cel wars, the club claimed another five All-Around titles and eight Top 3 All-Around finishes.

The Phillips invitational is one of the longest running competitions — if not the granddaddy of all of them — in the nation.

“This is always our year opener,” said Lorrie Bertolet, Bartlesville Gymnastics Club head coach/director. “Every year is different on how I feel going into this competition. Despite how I was feeling, the Bartlesville girls exceeded my expectations by a mile. I could not be more pleased with how they all competed. We had a few problems but nothing we cannot turn around. We had some really great moments during the weekend, the kind that these gymnasts will remember forever.”

USAG All-Around queens for the Bartlesville club were: Sydney Young (Level 3, 9A), Lyndee Revard (Level 3, 9B), Kaylee Stark (Level 3, 10-and-older), Lydia Pierce (Level 7, 10-and-younger), Grace Prince (Level 7, 11), Halle Hirrlinger (Level 7, 12), Raynie Ketcher (Level 8, 10-and-younger) and Dara Dennis (Level 8, 14).

In the X-Cel competition, Bartlesville club All-Around champs included Skye Ketcher (TXG), Madilyn Wilson (X-Cel Diamond), Lyndsey Lief (X-Cel Gold, 9-and-under), Anna Edmundson (X-Cel Gold, 13-and-older) and Kayreen Measles (X-Cel Platinum, 11-and-younger).

Ketcher made a clean golden sweep by winning all four events — the vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise.

Bertolet lavished praise on her coaches for preparing the athletes to maximize their potential at this early point in the season.

“Our coaching staff is top notch, they work endless hours and continue to train and motivate these gymnasts to be their best and to be accountable for all they do,” she said. “During the next two months, all the teams will be traveling to different places for competitions. Our next home meet will be the Phillips 66 SuperStar Championships the weekend of Feb 28-March 1, 2020.”

LEVEL 3 (8)

Aiyana Goldware

All-Around: 37.725 (2nd) — Vault: 9.5 (2nd), Bars: 9.4 (2nd), Beam: 9.3 (3rd), Floor: 9.525 (1st).

Halle Vanfield

All-Around: 36.725 (3rd) — Bars: 9.275 (4th), Beam: 8.65 (5th), Floor: 9.5 (3rd).

Brenlyn Simmons

All-Around: 36.425 (4th) — Bars: 9.3 (3rd), Beam: 8.625 (6th), Floor: 9.4 (4th).

Jaxyn Wesson

All-Around: 35.675 (8th) — Floor: 9.325 (6th).

LEVEL 3 (9A)

Sydney Young

All-Around: 36.2 (1st) — Bars: 9.075 (3rd), Beam: 8.775 (4th), Floor: 9.35 (1st).

Kinlee Littleford: 36.125 (2nd) — Vault: 9.25 (5th), Bars: 9.35 (1st), Beam: 8.75 (5th).

LEVEL 3 (9B)

Lyndee Revard

All-Around: 37.025 (1st) — Vault: 9.35 (1st), Bars: 9.625 (1st), Beam: 8.35 (3rd), Floor: 9.7 (1st).

Amarra Rhoades

All-Around: 36.275 (3rd) — Vault: 9.1 (3rd), Bars: 9.525 (2nd), Beam: 8.425 (2nd), Floor: 9.225 (3rd).

LEVEL 3 (10-Up)

Kaylee Stark

All-Around: 37.275 (1st) — Bars: 9.6 (1st), Beam: 9.05 (2nd), Floor: 9.575 (1st).

LEVEL 7 (10-Under)

Lydia Pierce

All-Around: 38.175 (1st) — Vault: 9.25 (1st), Bars: 9.5 (2nd), Beam: 9.775 (1st), Floor: 9.65 (1st).

Scout Offutt

All-Around: 37.4 (2nd) — Vault: 8.8 (3rd), Bars: 9.575 (1st), Beam: 9.5 (3rd), Floor: 9.525 (2nd).

LEVEL 7 (11)

Grace Prince

All-Around: 36.5 (1st) — Vault: 8.65 (6th), Bars: 9.45 (1st); Beam: 9.15 (2nd), Floor: 9.25 (2nd).

LEVEL 7 (12)

Halle Hirrlinger

All-Around: 37.775 (1st) — Vault: 9.3 (2nd), Bars: 9.475 (2nd), Beam: 9.65 (1st), Floor: 9.35 (1st).

LEVEL 7 (13)

Nicole LIckliter

All-Around: 36.1 (4th) — Vault: 9.1 (4th), Beam: 9.45 (1st), Floor: 9.7 (1st).

LEVEL 8 (10-Under)

Raynie Ketcher

All-Around: 37.525 (1st) — Vault: 9.15 (2nd), Bars: 9.475 (1st), Beam: 9.35 (2nd), Floor: 9.55 (1st).

Cadence Kirby

All-Around: 37.375 (2nd) — Vault: 9.4 (1st), Bars: 9.125 (2nd), Beam: 9.4 (1st), Floor: 9.45 (2nd).

Level 8 (8-12)

Mallory Stephens

All-Around: 19.05 (8th) — Beam: 9.75 (1st), Floor: 9.3 (3rd).

LEVEL 8 (14)

Dara Dennis

All-Around: 36.525 (1st) — Bars: 9.175 (3rd), Beam: 9.125 (3rd), Floor: 9.475 (1st).

Jaden Johnson

All-Around: 26.425 (9th) — Vault: 8.85 (6th), Beam: 8.875 (4th).

LEVEL 9 (12-Under)

Lisa Smith

All-Around: 18.4 (3rd) — Vault: 0.00 (4th), Bars: 0.00 (3rd), Beam: 9.05 (2nd), Floor: 9.35 (2nd).

LEVEL 9 (13-Up)

Mary Wehmeyer

All-Around: 36.975 (3rd) — Vault: 9.2 (3rd), Bars: 9.3 (1st), Bars: 9.15 (4th), Floor: 9.325 (1st).

Isa Highfield

All-Around: 9.025 (7th) — Bars: 9.025 (4th).

TAG 1

Elise Chambers, McKinzie Holms, Chloe Kasbek, Lucy Lay, Annie Liu, Thea Strauder, Mackenzie Straw.

TAG 2

Ava Campbell, Marisa Collins, Caydie Crawford, Dacey Hirrlinger, Ella Lindesmith, Hayden Littleford, Olivia Norris, Berkley Orphin, Dylann Sweaney, Anica Villanueva, Lorelei Weikle, Taylor Wilson.

TAG 3 (5-6)

Quinn Smith

All-Around: 32.6 (4th) — Vault: 8.0 (6th), Bars: 8.2 (4th), Beam: 8.0 (4th), Floor: 8.4 (4th).

TAG 3 (7)

Cami Spears

All-Around: 33.75 (5th) — Vault: 9.3 (5th), Bars: 8.15 (5th), Floor: 9.1 (3rd).

Lily Lay

All-Around: 33.1 (7th) — Beam: 8.6 (3rd).

TAG 3 (8)

Sophia Mayer

All-Around: 35.2 (4th) — Vault: 9.55 (4th), Bars: 9.25 (3rd), Floor: 9.4 (3rd).

Emily LIu

All-Around: 35.1 (5th) — Vault: 9.5 (5th), Bars: 8.8 (4th), Beam: 8.0 (5th), Floor: 8.8 (6th).

TAG 3 (9-Up)

Halle Nelson

All-Around: 36.45 (2nd) — Vault: 9.35 (3rd), Bars: 9.2 (1st), Beam: 8.8 (2nd), Floor: 9.1 (4th).

Adalyn Crouch

All-Around: 34.35 (5th) — Bars: 8.8 (3rd), Floor: 9.2 (2nd).

Keely Nelson

All-Around: 34.1 (6th) — Vault: 9.2 (5th), Beam: 8.2 (4th), Floor: 9.0 (5th).

TXG (All)

Skye Ketcher

All-Around: 38.6 (1st) — Vault: 9.8 (1st), Bars: 9.7 (1st), Beam: 9.4 (1st), Floor: 9.7 (1st).

X-Cel Diamond (All)

Madilyn Wilson

All-Around: 35.85 (1st) — Vault: 8.55 (2nd), Bars: 8.55 (2nd), Beam: 9.25 (1st), Floor: 9.2 (1st).

X-Cel Gold (9-Under)

Lyndsey Lief

All-Around: 37.875 (1st) — Vault: 9.0 (3rd), Bars: 9. 7 (2nd), Beam: 9.55 (1st), Floor: 9.625 (1st).

X-Cel Gold (11-12)

Elizabeth Snider

All-Around: 37.05 (2nd) — Vault: 9.025 (6th), Bars: 9.775 (1st), Floor: 9.55 (2nd).

Emily Christenson

All-Around: 35.75 (10th) — Bars: 9.55 (4th), Floor: 9.45 (6th).

X-Cel Gold (13-Up)

Anna Edmundson

All-Around: 38.275 (1st) — Vault: 9.6 (1st), Bars: 9.65 (1st), Beam: 9.3 (2nd), Floor: 9.725 (1st).

X-Cel Platinum (11-Under)

Kayreen Measles

All-Around: 38.125 (1st) — Vault: 9.175 (4th), Bars: 9.525 (2nd), Beam: 9.75 (1st), Floor: 9.675 (3rd).

Annika Dennis

All-Around: 37.95 (2nd) — Vault: 9.075 (5th), Bars: 9.625 (1st), Beam: 9.6 (2nd), Floor: 9.65 (4th).

Abi Hargis

All-Around: 37.675 (3rd) — Bars: 9.525 (3rd), Beam: 9.55 (3rd), Floor: 9.725 (2nd).

Abby Fielder

All-Around: 37.175 (4th) — Bars: 9.45 (4th), Beam: 9.4 (4th), Floor: 9.5 (5th).

Makayla Henson

All-Around: 36.975 (5th) — Vault: 9.2 (3rd), Bars: 9.2 (6th), Floor: 9.775 (1st).

X-Cel Platinum (12-Up)

All-Around: 36.075 (6th) — Bars: 9.475 (2nd), Beam: 9.1 (5th).