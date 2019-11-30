By Mike Tupa
Even though they didn’t leave the confines of the Adams Gym, the girls from Bartlesville Gymnastics sponsored by Phillips 66 Company still traveled a mile during last weekend’s home competition.
A mile beyond their coach’s expectations that is.
Bartlesville Gymnastics Club turned it’s the 53rd Annual Phllips 66 Invitational into its own personal domain.
The Bartlesville girls stormed to five team titles — USA Gymnastics (USAG) Level 3, USAG Level 7, USAG Level 8, X-Cel Gold and X-Cel Platinum.
The individual breakdown of club achievements proved even more startling.
During the USAG portion of the competition, Bartlesville Gymnastics claimed eight All-Around championships.
Sixteen of the club’s competitors finished in the Top 3 All-Around.
During the X-Cel wars, the club claimed another five All-Around titles and eight Top 3 All-Around finishes.
The Phillips invitational is one of the longest running competitions — if not the granddaddy of all of them — in the nation.
“This is always our year opener,” said Lorrie Bertolet, Bartlesville Gymnastics Club head coach/director. “Every year is different on how I feel going into this competition. Despite how I was feeling, the Bartlesville girls exceeded my expectations by a mile. I could not be more pleased with how they all competed. We had a few problems but nothing we cannot turn around. We had some really great moments during the weekend, the kind that these gymnasts will remember forever.”
USAG All-Around queens for the Bartlesville club were: Sydney Young (Level 3, 9A), Lyndee Revard (Level 3, 9B), Kaylee Stark (Level 3, 10-and-older), Lydia Pierce (Level 7, 10-and-younger), Grace Prince (Level 7, 11), Halle Hirrlinger (Level 7, 12), Raynie Ketcher (Level 8, 10-and-younger) and Dara Dennis (Level 8, 14).
In the X-Cel competition, Bartlesville club All-Around champs included Skye Ketcher (TXG), Madilyn Wilson (X-Cel Diamond), Lyndsey Lief (X-Cel Gold, 9-and-under), Anna Edmundson (X-Cel Gold, 13-and-older) and Kayreen Measles (X-Cel Platinum, 11-and-younger).
Ketcher made a clean golden sweep by winning all four events — the vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise.
Bertolet lavished praise on her coaches for preparing the athletes to maximize their potential at this early point in the season.
“Our coaching staff is top notch, they work endless hours and continue to train and motivate these gymnasts to be their best and to be accountable for all they do,” she said. “During the next two months, all the teams will be traveling to different places for competitions. Our next home meet will be the Phillips 66 SuperStar Championships the weekend of Feb 28-March 1, 2020.”
LEVEL 3 (8)
Aiyana Goldware
All-Around: 37.725 (2nd) — Vault: 9.5 (2nd), Bars: 9.4 (2nd), Beam: 9.3 (3rd), Floor: 9.525 (1st).
Halle Vanfield
All-Around: 36.725 (3rd) — Bars: 9.275 (4th), Beam: 8.65 (5th), Floor: 9.5 (3rd).
Brenlyn Simmons
All-Around: 36.425 (4th) — Bars: 9.3 (3rd), Beam: 8.625 (6th), Floor: 9.4 (4th).
Jaxyn Wesson
All-Around: 35.675 (8th) — Floor: 9.325 (6th).
LEVEL 3 (9A)
Sydney Young
All-Around: 36.2 (1st) — Bars: 9.075 (3rd), Beam: 8.775 (4th), Floor: 9.35 (1st).
Kinlee Littleford: 36.125 (2nd) — Vault: 9.25 (5th), Bars: 9.35 (1st), Beam: 8.75 (5th).
LEVEL 3 (9B)
Lyndee Revard
All-Around: 37.025 (1st) — Vault: 9.35 (1st), Bars: 9.625 (1st), Beam: 8.35 (3rd), Floor: 9.7 (1st).
Amarra Rhoades
All-Around: 36.275 (3rd) — Vault: 9.1 (3rd), Bars: 9.525 (2nd), Beam: 8.425 (2nd), Floor: 9.225 (3rd).
LEVEL 3 (10-Up)
Kaylee Stark
All-Around: 37.275 (1st) — Bars: 9.6 (1st), Beam: 9.05 (2nd), Floor: 9.575 (1st).
LEVEL 7 (10-Under)
Lydia Pierce
All-Around: 38.175 (1st) — Vault: 9.25 (1st), Bars: 9.5 (2nd), Beam: 9.775 (1st), Floor: 9.65 (1st).
Scout Offutt
All-Around: 37.4 (2nd) — Vault: 8.8 (3rd), Bars: 9.575 (1st), Beam: 9.5 (3rd), Floor: 9.525 (2nd).
LEVEL 7 (11)
Grace Prince
All-Around: 36.5 (1st) — Vault: 8.65 (6th), Bars: 9.45 (1st); Beam: 9.15 (2nd), Floor: 9.25 (2nd).
LEVEL 7 (12)
Halle Hirrlinger
All-Around: 37.775 (1st) — Vault: 9.3 (2nd), Bars: 9.475 (2nd), Beam: 9.65 (1st), Floor: 9.35 (1st).
LEVEL 7 (13)
Nicole LIckliter
All-Around: 36.1 (4th) — Vault: 9.1 (4th), Beam: 9.45 (1st), Floor: 9.7 (1st).
LEVEL 8 (10-Under)
Raynie Ketcher
All-Around: 37.525 (1st) — Vault: 9.15 (2nd), Bars: 9.475 (1st), Beam: 9.35 (2nd), Floor: 9.55 (1st).
Cadence Kirby
All-Around: 37.375 (2nd) — Vault: 9.4 (1st), Bars: 9.125 (2nd), Beam: 9.4 (1st), Floor: 9.45 (2nd).
Level 8 (8-12)
Mallory Stephens
All-Around: 19.05 (8th) — Beam: 9.75 (1st), Floor: 9.3 (3rd).
LEVEL 8 (14)
Dara Dennis
All-Around: 36.525 (1st) — Bars: 9.175 (3rd), Beam: 9.125 (3rd), Floor: 9.475 (1st).
Jaden Johnson
All-Around: 26.425 (9th) — Vault: 8.85 (6th), Beam: 8.875 (4th).
LEVEL 9 (12-Under)
Lisa Smith
All-Around: 18.4 (3rd) — Vault: 0.00 (4th), Bars: 0.00 (3rd), Beam: 9.05 (2nd), Floor: 9.35 (2nd).
LEVEL 9 (13-Up)
Mary Wehmeyer
All-Around: 36.975 (3rd) — Vault: 9.2 (3rd), Bars: 9.3 (1st), Bars: 9.15 (4th), Floor: 9.325 (1st).
Isa Highfield
All-Around: 9.025 (7th) — Bars: 9.025 (4th).
TAG 1
Elise Chambers, McKinzie Holms, Chloe Kasbek, Lucy Lay, Annie Liu, Thea Strauder, Mackenzie Straw.
TAG 2
Ava Campbell, Marisa Collins, Caydie Crawford, Dacey Hirrlinger, Ella Lindesmith, Hayden Littleford, Olivia Norris, Berkley Orphin, Dylann Sweaney, Anica Villanueva, Lorelei Weikle, Taylor Wilson.
TAG 3 (5-6)
Quinn Smith
All-Around: 32.6 (4th) — Vault: 8.0 (6th), Bars: 8.2 (4th), Beam: 8.0 (4th), Floor: 8.4 (4th).
TAG 3 (7)
Cami Spears
All-Around: 33.75 (5th) — Vault: 9.3 (5th), Bars: 8.15 (5th), Floor: 9.1 (3rd).
Lily Lay
All-Around: 33.1 (7th) — Beam: 8.6 (3rd).
TAG 3 (8)
Sophia Mayer
All-Around: 35.2 (4th) — Vault: 9.55 (4th), Bars: 9.25 (3rd), Floor: 9.4 (3rd).
Emily LIu
All-Around: 35.1 (5th) — Vault: 9.5 (5th), Bars: 8.8 (4th), Beam: 8.0 (5th), Floor: 8.8 (6th).
TAG 3 (9-Up)
Halle Nelson
All-Around: 36.45 (2nd) — Vault: 9.35 (3rd), Bars: 9.2 (1st), Beam: 8.8 (2nd), Floor: 9.1 (4th).
Adalyn Crouch
All-Around: 34.35 (5th) — Bars: 8.8 (3rd), Floor: 9.2 (2nd).
Keely Nelson
All-Around: 34.1 (6th) — Vault: 9.2 (5th), Beam: 8.2 (4th), Floor: 9.0 (5th).
TXG (All)
Skye Ketcher
All-Around: 38.6 (1st) — Vault: 9.8 (1st), Bars: 9.7 (1st), Beam: 9.4 (1st), Floor: 9.7 (1st).
X-Cel Diamond (All)
Madilyn Wilson
All-Around: 35.85 (1st) — Vault: 8.55 (2nd), Bars: 8.55 (2nd), Beam: 9.25 (1st), Floor: 9.2 (1st).
X-Cel Gold (9-Under)
Lyndsey Lief
All-Around: 37.875 (1st) — Vault: 9.0 (3rd), Bars: 9. 7 (2nd), Beam: 9.55 (1st), Floor: 9.625 (1st).
X-Cel Gold (11-12)
Elizabeth Snider
All-Around: 37.05 (2nd) — Vault: 9.025 (6th), Bars: 9.775 (1st), Floor: 9.55 (2nd).
Emily Christenson
All-Around: 35.75 (10th) — Bars: 9.55 (4th), Floor: 9.45 (6th).
X-Cel Gold (13-Up)
Anna Edmundson
All-Around: 38.275 (1st) — Vault: 9.6 (1st), Bars: 9.65 (1st), Beam: 9.3 (2nd), Floor: 9.725 (1st).
X-Cel Platinum (11-Under)
Kayreen Measles
All-Around: 38.125 (1st) — Vault: 9.175 (4th), Bars: 9.525 (2nd), Beam: 9.75 (1st), Floor: 9.675 (3rd).
Annika Dennis
All-Around: 37.95 (2nd) — Vault: 9.075 (5th), Bars: 9.625 (1st), Beam: 9.6 (2nd), Floor: 9.65 (4th).
Abi Hargis
All-Around: 37.675 (3rd) — Bars: 9.525 (3rd), Beam: 9.55 (3rd), Floor: 9.725 (2nd).
Abby Fielder
All-Around: 37.175 (4th) — Bars: 9.45 (4th), Beam: 9.4 (4th), Floor: 9.5 (5th).
Makayla Henson
All-Around: 36.975 (5th) — Vault: 9.2 (3rd), Bars: 9.2 (6th), Floor: 9.775 (1st).
X-Cel Platinum (12-Up)
All-Around: 36.075 (6th) — Bars: 9.475 (2nd), Beam: 9.1 (5th).