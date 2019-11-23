By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

The run is done.

Following 14-straight wins, the Oklahoma Wesleyan University women’s soccer team felt the painful fangs of defeat Saturday, just one step away from going deep into the women’s NAIA National Tourney.

The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma squeezed past the Lady Eagles, 3-2, in Chickasha, in the second round of the national tourney.

Rayssa Neres Souza scored both of OKWU’s goals.

OKWU fell to 19-4.

Eagles

But, the OKWU Eagles thrived in their second round clash in the men’s soccer NAIA National Tournament.

Paced by Alberto Picchi and Stefan Cvetanovic with two goals apiece, OKWU crushing Morningside, 6-1, on Saturday night, at the Rogers State field in Claremore.

The Eagles (18-4) now advance to the Sweet 16 in Irvine, Calif.

Note: These complete reports are planned for Tuesday’s weekend E-E sports follow-up special.