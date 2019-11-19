By Maddie Lee

The Oklahoman

(TNS) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander swung the ball from one side of his body to the other, flailing as he mimicked the veteran point guard who stood on the practice court with him.

Chris Paul smiled. Per usual, the pair remained on the court after Thunder practice last week to take extra shots. But in between shots, the guards imitated some of each other’s signature moves: Gilgeous-Alexander’s scoop shot and Paul’s rip move.

“He’s got some stuff in his bag,” Gilgeous-Alexander said, grinning, “and I take from it a little bit.”

If the rip-through looks familiar, that’s because it used to be a staple of Oklahoma City basketball thanks to Kevin Durant. It’s a go-to for veterans who know how to manipulate the rules to draw a foul. Durant executed it so consistently, sweeping his arms to catch the outstretched arm of his defender, that the NBA had to adjust its rules. In 2011, the league downgraded penalties drawn on rip moves to non-shooting fouls.

Paul has found a way around that.

With under a minute left in the second quarter of OKC’s 127-119 overtime win Friday against Philadelphia, 76ers guard Josh Richardson made a mistake. As Paul surveyed the floor with the ball in his hands, Richardson reached out his left arm. Paul immediately swung the ball from his right hip across his body and up over his head, catching Richardson’s arm as he did.

Philadelphia had reached the four-foul limit earlier in the period. OKC was in the bonus, so Paul headed to the free-throw line.

Paul shrugged off the novelty of his ability to draw fouls when asked about it last week after OKC’s 121-112 loss at San Antonio, another game that featured his rip move.

“It’s a game,” he said. “Just basketball IQ.”

Warriors coach Steve Kerr was more complimentary.

“He’s really smart,” Kerr said of Paul. “He’s one of the smartest players in the league, and he knows exactly when the opponent has picked up the fourth team foul, and then he knows how the NBA game is officiated.”

Kerr too had watched Durant pull off the rip-through countless times as a Warrior. When Golden State came to Oklahoma City last week, Kerr knew what could get his team in trouble while guarding Paul.

“Get your hand out of there,” he called from the sideline as Paul isolated Omari Spellman in the left corner.

“Get your hand out,” Golden State center Willie Cauley-Stein echoed from the scorers table.

The threat of a rip move forces opponents to guard Paul with their hands up or back.

“If you tried to do that in a pickup game, everybody would laugh,” Kerr said of the rip-through. “But it’s the NBA, so it’s a foul.”

It does look funny. Gilgeous-Alexander’s exaggerated imitation wasn’t far off. To sell it, Paul jumps as he swings his arms, contorting in the air to make the contact explicit.

“As a league we’ve decided that we should call that play 35 feet away from the hoop, when some guy goes like that,” Kerr said. “What I want to do, I want to go out there and stand with my eyes shut like that, just hold my arm out like that as a defender and let the guy do it, and just see if they would call it.”

Kerr extended his right arm and covered his eyes with his left hand.

Philadelphia guard Ben Simmons did more than that Friday when he was called for his fifth personal foul with about two minutes left in regulation. But not much more.

Simmons shuffled around a hand-off from Danilo Gallinari to Paul and crouched in a defensive stance at the edge of the 3-point line. Then he reached out to touch Paul’s right side. Bad idea.

For the second time that night, Paul was awarded free throws for a rip-through. He made all 12 of his foul shots Friday, on his way to 27 points.

Simmons tossed his head back in frustration as soon as the whistle blew. About six minutes of game time later, he fouled out in overtime.