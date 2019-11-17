By Patrick Stevens

(TNS) — It wasn’t especially easy - things seldom turn out to be with ultraconservative decision-making - but Georgia sealed a division title and remained in the College Football Playoff hunt with a 21-14 defeat of Auburn.

The Bulldogs’ defense did its job for three quarters, shutting out Auburn while the Georgia offense interspersed three long touchdown drives with very little else. But then the Tigers stitched together a touchdown drive, followed by a Georgia three-and-out. Rinse and repeat, before Auburn got to the Georgia 34-yard-line trailing by seven.

Fortunately, the Bulldogs defense remains one of the best in the game, and it forced a turnover on downs. Then it did so again after another three-and-out to secure a victory.

With that, Georgia (9-1, 6-1) locked up the SEC East title. The Bulldogs will head back to Atlanta for the third consecutive year, the first East Division team to play in three SEC title games in a row since Florida from 1992 to 1996.

Winners

- Clemson and Ohio State. A pair of undefeated powers remained on track to roll into the playoff. Clemson routed Wake Forest, 52-3, to improve to 11-0; only South Carolina and the eventual ACC Coastal Division winner stand between the Tigers and yet another semifinal appearance.

Meanwhile, Ohio State (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) shrugged off the absence of defensive end Chase Young for a second consecutive game to pummel Rutgers, 56-21. Young will be back next week as the Buckeyes face Penn State. A date with Michigan and a potential Big Ten title game also remain if Ryan Day’s team is to get to 13-0.

- Penn State. Still in the playoff chase after a 34-27 defeat of Indiana, the Nittany Lions (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten) bounced back from their loss at Minnesota by doing what was necessary to upend the Hoosiers. Penn State’s hopes - at both the conference and national level - will be decided next week when it visits Ohio State. Simply handling Indiana (while taking advantage of a couple short fields) was all the Nittany Lions needed to do this week.

- Notre Dame. Now 8-2 after blitzing Navy, 52-20, the Fighting Irish are probably two victories from heading to the Orange Bowl. They’ll get Boston College (5-5) at home next week before closing the regular season at Stanford (4-6). In other words, getting into the barn at 10-2 is a realistic feat.

- Jonathan Taylor. Just when it seemed safe to write off the Badgers running back’s award campaign, he’s uncorked back-to-back 200-yard days. The latest was a 25-carry, 204-yard showing in Wisconsin’s 37-21 defeat of Nebraska, an outing that bumps his season total to 1,463 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground.

Losers

- Tua Tagovailoa and Alabama. The quarterback suffered a dislocated hip late in the first half of the Crimson Tide’s 38-7 rout of Mississippi State. The star junior was carted off after his second major injury of the season. The first was an ankle issue that required surgery and cost him a game.

It’s a wrenching development for one of the sport’s most exciting players, who has proven to be every bit as good as anticipated (34 touchdowns, three interceptions) throughout the fall.

- Minnesota. That was fun while it lasted. The wholly unexpected playoff talk in Minneapolis will be muted after the Golden Gophers took their first loss, 23-19 at Iowa.

Credit the Hawkeyes for scoring touchdowns on their first three possessions - a far different look than anticipated from a team that hadn’t topped 26 points since September.

That Iowa (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten) still hasn’t doesn’t matter as much as the fact Minnesota (9-1, 6-1) couldn’t muster enough to fully erase its early 20-3 hole. A 368-yard passing day by Tanner Morgan wasn’t enough. Nor was a defense that yielded just 69 total yards in the second half.

It wasn’t the first time the Hawkeyes have won a slugfest under Kirk Ferentz. And it definitely wasn’t the first time Iowa spoiled a national title contender’s season in Iowa City. So what’s left for the Gophers? Win out against Northwestern and Wisconsin, make the Big Ten title game and see what happens from there.

- Auburn. The most interesting two-loss team in the field is now just another three-loss team. The Tigers (7-3, 4-3 SEC) don’t have a bad loss on their ledger - Florida, LSU and now Georgia - but they were going to need to add to their opening victory over Oregon if they were to have a chance at New Year’s Six berth, let alone a long-shot playoff hope.

Instead, Auburn is probably going to wrap up the regular season at 8-4 or 9-3 (it gets Samford next week before the Iron Bowl against Alabama). Hello, Outback Bowl.

- Navy. Whatever the script is for the Midshipmen to upset Notre Dame, they followed the exact opposite plan. Navy lost four fumbles, each of which led to Fighting Irish touchdowns, in a 52-20 loss in South Bend.

The good news for the Mids (7-2): Their bigger priorities remain intact, which is probably had something to do with why Coach Ken Niumatalolo prudently lifted quarterback Malcolm Perry in the middle of the third quarter. They remain in contention in the American’s West Division, and a victory Dec. 14 against Army would return the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy to Annapolis, Maryland.

- Michigan State. The Spartans’ brutal slog through the best of the Big Ten is over, and they have a five-game losing streak to show for it after a 44-10 loss at Michigan. That goes down as Michigan State’s most lopsided loss to its in-state rival since a 49-3 drubbing in 2002. Before that, you have to go back to a 42-0 loss in 1983 to find a more one-sided loss for the Spartans against Michigan.

Mike Hart’s old “little brother” quote is sure to be resurrected in the wake of this loss, but more pressing is the inability for Michigan State (4-6, 2-5 Big Ten) to do much against anyone. Since the start of October, the Spartans have lost to Ohio State (34-10), Wisconsin (38-0), Penn State (28-7), Illinois (37-34) and now Michigan.

Heisman watch

Rankings updated entering Saturday’s games, factoring Heisman Trophy voting trends (in favor of quarterbacks, players on top-five teams, against receivers and defensive players) as much as on-field performance.

1. QB Joe Burrow, LSU (3,198 yards, 33 TDs, 4 INTs passing; 189 yards, 3 TDs rushing). The Tigers’ biggest obstacle to getting into the barn at 13-0 is probably in their past, and Burrow was a major reason for their impressive victory at Alabama. He threw 393 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for a season-high 64 yards against the Crimson Tide. Barring an LSU loss, he’ll be the favorite to take home the stiff-arming statue. (Last week: 1)

2.QB Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma (2,742 yards, 24 TDs, 4 INTs passing; 869 yards, 15 TDs rushing). Even if the Sooners barely escaped Iowa State, Hurts put up another set of impressive numbers (273 yards, 3 TDs and 1 INT passing and 68 yards and two TDs rushing) while helping his offense score 42 points. He certainly didn’t hurt himself. (LW: 2)

3. QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama (2,584 yards, 31 TDs, 3 INTs passing; 25 yards, 2 TDs rushing). Tagovailoa was sufficiently healed from ankle surgery to throw for 418 yards, four touchdowns and an interception against LSU. He probably isn’t going to win the Heisman, but an invite to New York as a finalist is probably in the cards. (LW: 4)

4. QB Justin Fields, Ohio State (1,859 yards, 27 TDs, 1 INT passing; 347 yards, 10 TDs rushing). His services were only needed for a half against Maryland, and it’s hard to imagine he’ll play much more than that at Rutgers this week. Fields has enjoyed a fine season, but his numbers aren’t quite at the level of the three guys on the top tier. (LW: 3)

5. RB Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State (1,604 yards, 18 TDs rushing; 9 receptions for 40 yards). Rested after an open date, the nation’s leading rusher gets a crack at Kansas as the Cowboys begin a closing stretch that also includes games against West Virginia and Oklahoma. (LW: 6)

6. QB Justin Herbert, Oregon (2,329 yards, 24 TDs, 2 INTs passing). The 8-1 Ducks had last week off, and Herbert’s Left Coast Heisman push continues when Arizona pays a visit to Eugene. (LW: 7)

7. DE Chase Young, Ohio State (29 tackles, 15.5 tackles for losses, 13.5 sacks, 5 forced fumbles). Young will miss another stat-padding opportunity Saturday when the Buckeyes visit Rutgers. Assuming he fares well when he is reinstated against Penn State, Michigan and (potentially) in the Big Ten championship game, he can probably make a run at a top-five finish. But a defensive player who misses two games isn’t winning the Heisman. (LW: 5)

Other observations

Pittsburgh finally got the best of North Carolina to stay in the ACC Coastal race. North Carolina and Pittsburgh have met in each of the seven seasons since the Panthers entered the ACC. The Tar Heels had won six in a row by a combined 26 points. None were decided by more than seven points.

For a moment Thursday, as North Carolina got into the red zone late in regulation while trailing by three, it looked like the script would repeat itself. But the Tar Heels had to settle for a field goal, Kenny Pickett rushed for a touchdown in Pitt’s overtime possession and the Panthers defense made a stop to secure a 34-27 victory.

Pitt (7-3, 4-2) is far removed from a 1-2 start punctuated by regrettable kick-or-don’t-kick decisions. Instead, the Panthers have a three-step process for returning to the ACC title game: Beat Virginia Tech and Boston College the next two weeks and have Virginia lose its regular season finale to Virginia Tech.