By Mark Murphy

Boston Herald

(TNS) — They weren’t kidding about this all-hands-on-deck stuff.

As Gordon Hayward rested up following surgery to repair a broken left hand Monday night, his teammates began his approximate six-week absence with a visit to their local walk-in freezer.

The fact they emerged with a 116-106 win, handing 6-4 Dallas its first road loss of the season, and winning their eighth straight game for an NBA-leading 8-1 record, was a testament to cast effort.

With Jayson Tatum uncorking his worst shooting night of the season (five points, 1-for-18), the Celtics pulled this one out from across the board, from high scorers Kemba Walker (29 points, 8-for-14 from 3-point range) and Jaylen Brown (25 points, 11 rebounds), to crucial fill-in-the-gap performances from Brad Wanamaker (10 points, four assists) and Daniel Theis (11 points, five rebounds).

And then there was Marcus Smart, once again shooting with impunity from downtown, where he scored 12 of his 17 points, and leading a group effort on Dallas star Luka Doncic, who shot 11-for-21 for his game-high 34 points.

Starting with a 7-0 run that gave Dallas its first lead of the night at 88-86 on a Tim Hardaway Jr. floater, the Mavericks took the lead three times in a one-minute span, with the Celtics eventually falling a point shy (92-91) when Walker missed the first of two free throws.

But the Celtics point guard came back with a 3-pointer for a 94-92 lead with 5:21 left. This time Doncic went 1-for-2 from the line, leaving the Mavs a point short.

Doncic then leveled Daniel Theis with what was scored a Flagrant 1 foul, with the Celtics center missing the first of two. But on the ensuing possession Walker lost Maxi Kleber with a crossover and hit a step-back 3-pointer for a 98-92 lead.

Jalen Brunson hit one of two from the line, and Walker again made the Mavs pay, this time with a right side 3-pointer for a 100-93 Celtics lead with 4:11 left.

Dallas came up empty on two straight possessions, and Marcus Smart drove, drew the foul, and converted the three-point play for a 103-93 lead.

Kleber missed the first of two from the line, and Smart boosted the lead to 106-94, this time with his third trey of the night.

Doncic’s 14-point third quarter kept the Mavericks close despite a 14-3 Celtics run, with the C’s taking a thin 84-79 lead into the fourth quarter.

Tatum, uncommonly cold, dropped to 1-for-15 with a miss to open the fourth, though thanks to a Javonte Green slash, the Celtics briefly pulled out to an 86-81 lead, before Tim Hardaway Jr. cut the Celtics lead to 86-84 from downtown.

Porzingis left the floor with his fifth foul after elbowing Smart in the face, and Tatum added two more misses to what was now a 1-for-17 night.

Dwight Powell made his old team pay, too, with a dunk that tied the game at 86-86 with 7:51 left.

The Celtics edged their way out of a contentious first half in a 54-54 tie, thanks to a 14-4 Dallas run over the last 2:55 of the second quarter.

Dorian Finney-Smith’s trey at the start of the third was negated after a video review revealed that it was after the shot clock. The Celtics then threw their biggest punch to that point with a 15-3 run that included seven points from Brown, including an alley-oop transition dunk off a Tatum feed for a 69-57 lead.

Doncic, naturally, pulled the Mavericks out of this hole, scoring Dallas’ next seven points.

And when the Celtics pushed back out to a 76-66 lead, the Mavs star scored the next five points to trim the C’s edge to five points with 2:48 left in the quarter.

Walker and Kleber got into a swap meet, each with two 3-pointers, before Walker broke the run with a pair of free throws for an 84-77 lead. But Robert Williams leaped halfway across the floor to goaltend a Doncic drive, leaving the Celtics with an 84-79 lead.

___

Clippers stop Toronto

LOS ANGELES (TNS) — Early on during their lone season together in Toronto, Raptors coach Nick Nurse learned that Kawhi Leonard was difficult to rattle.

Emotionally, the star forward was never too high, never too low, and as the most valuable player of an NBA Finals, he’d seen nearly everything in the NBA.

But then, within last season’s first week, Leonard was double-teamed so forcefully, and constantly, by one opponent that it “startled” both Leonard and the Raptors, Nurse recalled.

The coach kept the strategy in his back pocket. Almost exactly a year later, Nurse put it to use Monday night, this time against Leonard.

“As soon as I walked across half court,” Leonard said, “they were trying to get the ball out of my hands.”

Facing the team he won an NBA title with last season for the first time since picking the Los Angeles Clippers in free agency, Leonard faced Raptors double-teams from start to finish Monday at Staples Center, finishing with 12 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists but also nine turnovers.

Statistically, it was his least-impactful performance of the season. But there was also something else Nurse learned during his one-on-one meetings with Leonard last season. All he cared about, Leonard would reiterate, was winning. And Monday, despite the frenzied coverages he faced — none of which he remembered the Raptors using last season — Leonard emerged pleased from a reunion that resembled a slugfest.

The Clippers had won, 98-88.

“It wasn’t one of those nights for me,” he said, “and we came out with a win.”

The Clippers shot 37% from the field and 22% on three-pointers but grabbed 66 rebounds and played a tall lineup late in the fourth quarter that helped them wrest control of a back-and-forth game for good.

“What’d they have, 10 points in the fourth quarter?” coach Doc Rivers said. “This was one of those defensive wins.”

Lou Williams scored a team-high 21 points and Montrezl Harrell added 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Clippers (7-3), who begin a two-game road trip Wednesday at Houston with the knowledge that even with their star unable to play his best, they still can win.

“We can still lock people up and get stops and win a game like that,” center Ivica Zubac said.

———

Jazz rout Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO (TNS) — Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green hit the floor as Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley fell on top of him.

When the referee assessed a blocking foul, Green made it clear he disagreed in his typical fashion. A fiery argument was met with a technical foul, and the continued berating garnered a second. Within seconds, Green was ejected from the game. Then, not even a minute later, Warriors coach Steve Kerr picked up his own technical foul for arguing an incorrectly called kick ball penalty on Jordan Poole.

Frustrations boiled over Monday as the Warriors lost their fourth-straight game, falling 122-108 to the Utah Jazz and establishing the longest losing streak of an already difficult season. Mounting injuries and a leaky defense capped off a winless weak.

Green’s return from a torn ligament in his finger after a five-game absence couldn’t mitigate the Warriors’ defensive struggles. Starting in his first game back, Green showed noticeable signs of rust, finishing with four points on 2-for-7 shooting (0-for-4 on 3-pointers).

Though he had seven rebounds and four assists, the Warriors were outscored by a team-worst 14 points when he was on the floor.

By halftime, the Warriors gave up 69 points to a Jazz team that is scoring the third-fewest points in the league. By the end of the third quarter, they had given up 97 points, making it the sixth time in 11 games they have given up 90-plus points by the time they reached the final period.

Before the game, Green said he was impressed with what he saw from his teammates in his absence. “They seem to be understanding the defensive rotations,” he said.

However, during the game, Green was visibly frustrated by a defense still several steps slow, resulting in his eventual ejection.

The Jazz had three players score 20 or more points, with Conley being a particular beneficiary of the Warriors’ defense. Conley has struggled to find his shooting stroke in his first season in Utah. The 32-year-old point guard entered the game averaging 13.6 points per game on a career-low 34.8% shooting. On Monday, he finished with 22 points on 54.5% shooting.

Center Rudy Gobert had 15 points and 14 rebounds while guard Donovan Mitchell finished with 23 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Things don’t get easier for the Warriors, with a trip to Los Angeles to play the Lakers next up on the schedule. LeBron James and Anthony Davis lead a potent two-man game that gave Golden State’s defense fits in the preseason.

D’Angelo Russell continued to carry the water on offense, posting 30-plus points in his fourth-straight appearance with 33 points on 13-for-25 shooting (5-for-9 from 3-point range) and eight assists.

Even with Russell’s production, however, the Warriors can’t seem to score enough points to win with the defense in its current state.

Green, the former Defensive Player of the Year, will have a hard time hoisting up the defense the way Russell has carried the offense. Especially if he’s in the locker room instead of on the court.

———

Raptors knock off LA

LOS ANGELES (TNS) — On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Lakers faced an opponent that refused to wallow in its recent misfortune.

The Toronto Raptors preferred to sprint past it.

They ended the Lakers’ win streak at seven, beating the team with the best record in the NBA 113-104.

The Raptors (7-2) won despite missing two key players, and despite a triple-double from LeBron James and 27 points from Anthony Davis for the Lakers (7-2). Toronto was led by Pascal Siakam (24 points) and Fred VanVleet (23), and also received impactful performances off the bench from Chris Boucher (15 points) and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (10).

“They are the best, the fastest team in the league, (most) fast-break points per game,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “We knew that coming in. We had to execute offensively, and when we didn’t it was going to be a run-out that we couldn’t recover from. We’ve been showing great effort in transition defense, getting back in sprints and trying to make recovery plays. But that wasn’t really there for us tonight and it cost us.”

The Raptors are the defending NBA champions, but they entered this game looking very different from the team that toppled the Golden State Warriors in June. Kawhi Leonard left to play for the L.A. Clippers, Danny Green joined the Lakers, and on Friday starters Kyle Lowry (fractured hand) and Serge Ibaka (sprained ankle) suffered injuries that sidelined them for Sunday and beyond.

That meant players like Boucher, who came into the game averaging six minutes per game and whose name Davis struggled to pronounce afterward, Hollis-Jefferson and former Lakers developmental league player Matt Thomas all got early playing time and a chance to make their mark.

“They still got championship players, no matter,” said James, who had 13 points on five-for-15 shooting to go with 15 assists and 13 rebounds. “They were short-handed but they still got guys who are championship DNA players, so we didn’t take that lightly, and the guys that came in gave them a good boost.”

The Lakers generally kept control of the game early en route to an eight-point halftime lead.

They forced Siakam to miss 10 of his first 13 shots, including all five three-point attempts. The Lakers’ bench outscored the Raptors’ 29-16 in the first half, and while L.A. trailed in fast-break points, the disparity wasn’t stark (11-8).

Then Toronto figured out a way to take the game from them, dominating the second half. The Raptors showed how dangerous they can be on fast-breaks, and held the Lakers to 18 points in the third quarter.

The Lakers didn’t have a single fast-break point in the second half, while the Raptors had 21.

Kyle Kuzma called transition defense the Lakers’ “Achilles’ heel,” albeit one talked about less during their winning streak.

“There was times where we were crashing, or corner guys are not getting back,” Davis said. “And once they get the rebound they have four guys who can get it and push it … And their guys are running. So it was a little bit of an effort thing where we wasn’t getting back.”

With 3:50 left in the game, the Lakers trailed by 12 and had one final burst left.

Kuzma, who had two points in the first three quarters, hit back-to-back threes to bring the Lakers to within six. A pair of free throws by James cut the deficit to four, but that was as close as the Lakers came. They missed five three-pointers in the next two minutes, while the Raptors just kept running.

“They played a better basketball game and credit the Raptors,” Vogel said. “They were terrific tonight. The guys that had started the game, but their guys coming off the bench with opportunities to play they don’t normally get, they made the best of it.”