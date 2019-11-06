By Mike Tupa

Fate is set to close the curtain Friday on football season of a handful of area schools.

Other teams, meanwhile, will be trying to improve their positioning — or at least build momentum — for the playoffs.

A combination of last week’s loss to Muskogee and Sapulpa’s win against Sand Springs — in concert with the district points totals — ended Bartlesville High’s quest for the 6A-II playoffs.

But, the Bruins (2-7, 2-4) will be battling this Friday to end the season on a sparkling note when they host the Shawnee Wolves (2-7, 1-5) in District 6A-II-2 action.

Last year’s game turned into a sizzling shootout, with Bartlesville hanging on, 58-51.

Two other area teams will be off Friday — playoff-bound Barnsdall completed its 10-game schedule last week and has a bye, while Caney Valley (Kan.) finished its season with a playoff loss last week.

Following is a closer look at Friday’s scenario for other local grid teams:

Dewey (6-3, 4-2)

Dewey already has clinched a playoff spot in District 2A-3 and will play host Friday to Morris (4-5, 1-5).

Dewey has secured the No. 3 seed, which means it likely will face either Metro Christian or Adair in the Class 2A playoff opening round. Also at stake for Dewey is its first seven-win regular season since 1994.

Nowata (4-5, 4-2)

The Ironmen are set to play Wyandotte (4-5, 3-3), with the No. 3 seed in District 2A-4 on the line. With a victory, Nowata will nail down third place and meet either Sperry or Beggs in the first round of Class 2A playoffs.

Caney Valley (0-9, 0-6)

The Trojans have displayed glimpses of brilliant potential mixed with the painful growing pains of youth. Caney Valley has consistently started anywhere from six to eight freshmen and featured only one senior that had been with the program all four years. The Trojans will look to avoid a winless season when they travel Friday to Victory Christian (2-7, 1-5).

Pawhuska (9-0, 6-0)

Just two years ago, the Huskies were stumbling to gridiron oblivion with an 0-10 record. This coming Friday, they will play in one of the state’s premier matches among all classes. The Huskies and Pawnee Black Bears (9-0, 6-0) will collide with the District A-5 title on the line and a potentially easier first-round playoff game.

Okla. Union (6-3, 4-2)

The Cougars will hit the asphalt for Fairland (2-6, 1-5) in a meeting between two teams that have gone in different directions. Oklahoma Union could finish as high as the No. 2 seed or fall out of the playoffs, depending on what happens in a couple of other key games Friday, Colcord (7-2, 4-2) vs. Rejoice Christian (9-0, 6-0) and Commerce (6-3, 5-1) vs. Quapaw (5-4, 3-3). The bottom line is if the Cougars take care of business against Fairland, by at least four points, they’ll be headed to the postseason as the No. 3 or No. 2 playoff seed.

WCS (3-5, 0-4)

The script in District B-7 play just hasn’t been in the Mustangs’ favor. They will look to write a happy ending Friday when they play host to Olive (0-9, 0-4).

SC/Copan (3-6, 0-4)

With the playoff quest ended, SC/Copan will boarding the bus for Oaks Mission (1-8, 1-3) to try to wrap up the season journey with a happy note.