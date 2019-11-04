By Mike Tupa

Although he saw his streak of interception-less games snapped, Wyatt Steigerwald turned in another solid passing day for the Missouri Western Griffins.

The Nowata High School quarterback finished 9-of-17 for 144 yards and two touchdowns to help power the Griffons past Pittsburgh State, 35-21.

Missouri Western recorded its sixth-straight win to improve to 7-2.

Steigerwald connected with Blake Burau and Cam Grandy for a touchdown apiece.

A.J. Parker (Bartlesville)

Football

Kansas State

Parker stepped up again to help Kansas State continue its winning ways during Saturday’s 38-10 rout of Kansas.

A starting cornerback, Parker made two solo tackles and a pass break-up.

On Kansas’ first possession, Parker tackled a running back after a two-yard gain and the Jayhawks had to punt.

In the third period. Parker broke up a pass on a 2nd-and-18 play, also leading shortly to another Kansas punt.

Kansas State improved to 6-2 and moved up in the national polls.