By Mike Tupa

mtupa@examiner-enterprise.com

In the long view, Friday’s loss to the Adair High Warriors was just a road bump — albeit a jarring one — on the forward journey of the Nowata High School football team.

Adair (8-1, 5-1) found the Nowata Ironmen a stubborn foe to subdue despite the final score, 46-13.

Nowata trailed by just 10 points at halftime, 16-6, remaining well within striking distance.

But, the Adair defense stiffened early in the second half to shut down some Nowata drives, which led to the separation.

Nowata scored its first points off a turnover by Adair. Dillon Barnes forced the fumble and Garrett Kuehler made the recovery to set up the score.

Barnes then hit Emmett Sells for the 32-yard touchdown aerial, on a trick play.

Barnes and Sells hooked up again in the second half for another scoring connection, followed by the extra point by Maddox Bullen.

But, the Nowata offense just didn’t produce enough firepower to keep pace and to keep Adair off the field.

The good news is Nowata (4-5, 4-2) has already clinched a playoff spot.

The Ironmen can nail down the No. 3 spot with a win next week against Wyandotte (4-5, 3-3). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at the Nowata field.

“We’ve just got to keep focusing on ourselves and focusing on getting better on every play,” Ironmen associate head coach Matt Mims said. “We talk to the kids about winning every play.”

The Ironmen are on the verge of their first non-losing regular season and postseason trip since 2016.