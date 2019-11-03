By Mike Tupa

A Zak Attack propelled the Caney Valley High School Trojans to a quick lead last Friday night.

But, the Morris Eagles swooped back to win, 32-6, in a District 2A-3 football clash.

Caney Valley pieced together a 60-yard drive in the first quarter — capped by quarterback Zak Wallis’ 10-yard scoring burst off the left edge — to push the Trojans to a 6-0 lead.

The subsequent extra-point kick was blocked.

Caney Valley continued to battle mightily for its first win.

On the subsequent kickoff the Trojans recovered the onside kick — but they didn’t cash in on the break and had to punt.

Morris then powered the ball to the 25-yard line but the Trojan defense hardened.

Defensive back Hayden Wingo “made a great play on a ball,” Caney Valley head coach Stephen Mitchell said. “Dillon Lucas then picked it off and scampered down the opponent’s sideline for 30 yards.”

But, the Trojan offense bogged down again.

Morris finally broke loose for some big plays and the Trojans never quite recovered.

“Our youth started to show itself,” Mitchell said.

However, the Caney Valley defense continued to display its mettle.

Defensive tackle Brayden Henry made some big plays to help disrupt the Morris attack.

Lucas and Seth Gilbreath also played strong at the defensive end slots, and Cole Fairchild made a big impact from his outside linebacker position, Mitchell said.

Matthew Little made his return from a concussion and turned in a big game at linebacker, Mitchell said, but added he limited Little’s offensive role.

Last Friday’s battle meant more than just another game to Mitchell.

The Trojans also honored their three outgoing seniors, Henry, Kurtis Nevels and Dakota Mackey.

Both Nevels and Mackey were transfers into the program.

“Kurtis impacted us with his leadership … including his leadership role in the lockerroom,” Mitchell said. “Dakota Mackey impacted us with his leadership and with his willingness to jump and play where ever we wanted him to play.

“Brayden is the only senior to play all four years in the program. … His impact on me personally is outstanding. He was in that first freshman group when I arrived and he’s the only kid that stayed all four years.”

Caney Valley (0-9) will look to end the campaign with a win when it travels this coming Friday to Victory Christian.