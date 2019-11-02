By Shayna Rubin

The Mercury News

SAN FRANCISCO (TNS) — Steve Kerr said before the game that, with most of the stars out for the count, the offense and defense this season would be simplified. The adjusted scheme kept the Warriors competitive against the San Antonio Spurs, falling 127-110 to move to 1-4 on the season on Friday night at Chase Center.

With Stephen Curry out for the next few months with a broken bone in his left hand, D’Angelo Russell would have the ball in his hands far more for the Warriors (1-4). Though unideal circumstances for the team, it provided space for Russel to blossom — he scored 14 points in the first quarter with two made 3-pointers to help keep the Warriors within one by the end of the quarter.

His potency off the dribble continued throughout the game, finishing with 30 points on 9-of-24 shooting with three 3-pointers.

Jordan Poole also benefitted from the simplified offense. After going scoreless in the first quarter, Poole rattled off eight points with two 3-pointers made in the second quarter. He had 20 points with four 3-pointers.

Draymond Green, the lone star of the dynasty left standing, was taking more open shots. At the half he had six points with a 3-pointer. He finished the game with six points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Alec Burks also had a great night in his second game with the team. Through three quarters, Burks (14 points) had 12 points with two 3-pointers.

Patty Mills led the Spurs (4-1) with 31 points off the bench.

———

Nets stop Rockets

NEW YORK (TNS) — The thought of facing James Harden and Russell Westbrook seemed a little like a horror story, from the way coach Kenny Atkinson spoke about it. Here was this ferocious two-headed monster — one that changes its shape and its style of attack depending on which one is at the helm — and there was Kyrie Irving, the early hero in the Nets’ disappointing 1-3 start.

That was the story going in, at least. Coming out, it’s the Rockets that lived the horror story. The one in which they lost a 15-point, first-quarter lead and charged back in the fourth before eventually faltering against the new-look Nets.

And on this day, at least, it wasn’t just Irving doing the damage. It was Caris LeVert and Garrett Temple and Taurean Prince. You know, the guys the Nets need to start producing if this season is to be anything more than a long, painful preamble to the Kevin Durant era. On Friday at the Barclays Center, it translated to a 123-116 win, only the Nets’ second of the season, in a cohesive effort that looked a whole lot like the team has found a groove.

“After watching the (Rockets’ 159-158 win over Washington on Wednesday), it’s like, how do we slow these guys down?” Atkinson said before the game. “Just dealing with those two guys and all their shooters, it’s the conundrum. It’s a heck of a challenge. Seems like they’ve found the analytically perfect game.”

But analytically perfect is not perfect-perfect, and though Harden especially made it a game in the fourth quarter, the Nets barely were hanging on before an exclamation point by Irving, who hit a corner 3-pointer with 55.9 second left, plus a free throw, for a 118-108 lead.

Prince scored a career-high 27 points with 12 rebounds, and LeVert scored 25 and Irving had 22 with 10 assists.

“A lot of guys played well,” Atkinson said. “I thought that’s what we need going forward. We can’t rely on Kyrie every night being Superman.”

Harden led all scorers with 36, though he and Westbrook were held to 3-for-22 shooting from 3-point range.

It certainly didn’t start as nicely as the ending.

The Nets looked cohesive for all of eight minutes before Harden took over and Irving faded into the background. The Nets committed 10 turnovers in the first quarter, Irving was held to one shot, which he missed, and Harden scored 11 points in the frame helping the Rockets to a 33-24 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Nets led 23-15 with 4:19 left in the first before Houston Rockets finished on an 18-1 run and LeVert racked up three fouls in the first 11 minutes. Five of their turnovers happened in the last four minutes.

The Nets, though, turned a 15-point, second-quarter deficit into a two-point halftime lead. And they did it with Irving mostly on the bench. Led by a re-invigorated Levert and Temple, the Nets busted out on a 23-6 run. LeVert scored 10 points in that span, including a go-ahead dunk on a feed from Temple, despite playing with the first-quarter fouls. LeVert, who didn’t get his fourth foul until the waning seconds of the game, hit a floater with 29 seconds left in the first half put the Nets up 61-59 at the break. Temple, meanwhile, gave the Nets the jolt that was very much missing in the first quarter by scoring eight points with two assists after coming in off the bench with 6:29 to go (he also had a basket in the first quarter).

Prince hit back-to-back 3s in the dwindling minutes of the third quarter, one uncontested from the right wing, and added a dunk to give the Nets their largest lead of the game at 85-73 with 3:48 to go. Two of Prince’s baskets in the sequence were on assists from Irving. Temple’s 3 from the top of the key put the Nets up 93-78.

“We’ve got to figure it out,” Atkinson said of the team’s cohesiveness. “Our defense bailed us out today.”

———

Lakers outlast Mavs

DALLAS (TNS) — On a night when the Los Angeles Lakers struggled from three-point range, their most important attempt was perfect.

LeBron James drove toward the basket with the Lakers down three and drew two Dallas Mavericks defenders to him. That left one man — Danny Green —standing in the corner right in front of Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. Green gathered a low pass from James, as Dallas guard Seth Curry leaped toward him, and released the ball as the buzzer sounded.

It swished through the net, and Green calmly walked back the length of the court to the end of the Lakers’ bench. The game went to overtime, where the Lakers notched their toughest win so far this young season.

The Lakers beat the Dallas Mavericks 119-110 in overtime, improving to 4-1 this season with their fourth straight victory. They capitalized on 23 Mavericks turnovers for 30 points and overcame early shooting and rebounding struggles that left them in double-digit holes against a talented young Dallas team.

James and Dallas star Luka Doncic both notched triple doubles, with James racking up 39 points, 16 assists and 12 rebounds and Doncic scoring 31 points with 15 assists and 13 rebounds. The Lakers’ Anthony Davis scored 31 points and added eight rebounds and two assists.

The matchup pitted the Lakers’ dynamic duo against a different set of elite players in Dallas’ Kristaps Porzingis and second-year player Doncic.

The Lakers struck first, but then Dallas went on an 11-0 run.

Kyle Kuzma entered the game about seven minutes into the first quarter, replacing JaVale McGee, who had picked up two fouls. The Lakers trailed 18-7 when Kuzma checked in. He scored nine points in 19 minutes.

They trailed by 14 points in the first quarter but cut the Mavericks’ lead to five by the end of it.

One problem for the Lakers was that they shot only 30.4% in the first quarter. While they improved their shooting in the second quarter, their rebounding was lacking. The Mavericks outrebounded the Lakers 17-4 in the second quarter.

At halftime, the Lakers trailed 58-48.

James orchestrated an attempted third-quarter comeback, guiding the Lakers on a 10-0 run to start the period. He attempted five three-pointers and made three of them in the early minutes of the third quarter, and the Lakers got their first lead, at 63-61, since the score was 2-0.

But that effort couldn’t stop the next Mavericks push. After James headed to the bench, Dallas widened its lead once more. With the help of three three-pointers in the final 2:26 of the third, Dallas entered the fourth quarter leading the Lakers by nine.

Green hit a three-pointer with 5:08 left in the game to tie it at 92. A two-handed, running dunk by James minutes later gave the Lakers a 96-94 lead.

James stormed back toward the Lakers’ basket as the Mavericks called a timeout. He and Davis glared into each other’s eyes before pounding their chests together.

With 1:34 left in the game and the Mavericks leading 99-98, Doncic took a hit to the head.

As he writhed on the ground, a gash having developed in the back of his head, Davis and Avery Bradley draped themselves around Curry. When the official called a jump ball, Davis roared as he pumped his fists in celebration. The game paused as the Mavericks’ medical staff tried to stop the bleeding on Doncic.

In the end, the Lakers’ poise helped them prevail.

———

Kings surprise Jazz

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (TNS) — Harrison Barnes made a put-back basket with 2.9 seconds remaining and the Kings won their first game under coach Luke Walton, beating the Utah Jazz, 102-101, on Friday night at Golden 1 Center.

The Kings led 97-88 with five minutes remaining, but the Jazz staged a 9-0 run to tie the game and took a 101-100 lead on a layup by Donovan Mitchell with 11.2 seconds to play. On the ensuing possession, De’Aaron Fox drove into the paint and kicked out to Nemanja Bjelica, who missed a 3-pointer from the corner. Barnes flew in to grab the rebound and make the put-back to reclaim the lead for Sacramento.

Fox had 25 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Kings (1-5). Buddy Hield had 18 points. Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 14 points and Barnes had 13.

Mitchell scored 24 points for the Jazz (4-2), but he missed a 3-pointer as time expired. Mike Conley had 19 points. Bojan Bogdanovic posted 17 points and six rebounds.

The Kings were clinging to a two-point lead midway through the fourth quarter when Fox lost the ball while driving into the lane. In the scramble for the loose ball, Fox went to the floor and managed to poke it out to Bogdan Bogdanovic, who buried a 28-foot 3-pointer to put Sacramento up 86-81.

The Kings carried a 51-48 lead into the locker room at halftime, the fifth time in six games they have been tied or leading at the break. Utah outscored Sacramento 32-30 in the third, but the Kings managed to maintain the lead this time to take an 81-80 advantage into the fourth quarter. Sacramento has been outscored in the third quarter of all six games by an aggregate score of 185-129.

Walton chose to start Richaun Holmes at center instead of Dewayne Dedmon for the second game in a row. Both players had some nice moments, including a few highlight-reel dunks. Holmes had eight points, two rebounds and two steals. Dedmon, who made a clutch 3-pointer in the final minute, finished with 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots.

The Kings canceled their morning shootarounds Wednesday and Friday, opting instead to hold closed sessions at 4 p.m. Walton said he chose to hold shootaround closer to tipoff time in hopes of keeping players energized for the games.

“Trying to find a way to have our guys as fresh and energetic as possible come 7 o’clock at night,” Walton said. “So (we’re) getting some of the shootaround work done the day before at practice and letting them have the day to really rest and get ready for the game.”

The Kings accomplished one of their objectives over the first five games, hitting Walton’s stated goal of 35 3-point attempts per game after firing up 46 in Wednesday’s loss to the Charlotte Hornets. They were 12th in the league in 3-point attempts going into Friday’s game, but they were 19th in 3-point shooting at 33.1 percent. They made 8 of 29 against Utah.

———

Bulls snap skid

CHICAGO (TNS) — Derrick Rose won the battle. The Bulls won the war.

Rose lit up the United Center on Friday night with an array of dazzling moves. With fans howling and hollering “MVP!” “MVP!” he had 23 points and seven assists.

The Bulls survived a stressful fourth quarter in their 112-106 victory over the Pistons, snapping a three-game skid. Eight Bulls hit at least one 3-pointer. Lauri Markkanen scored 14 points in 25 minutes, wincing as he left the game with a possible injury to his side.

Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 26 points. Otto Porter Jr. came alive after entering the game averaging just 8.8 points on 31.8% shooting, raising concerns about a hip injury.

He looked fluid in the third quarter, hitting back-to-back 3s that gave his team a 14-point lead. Porter finished with 22 points on 8-for-12 shooting.

The Pistons took a 100-99 lead, their first since the game’s first minute, on a layup by Tony Snell after Rose saved the ball from going out of bounds.

But LaVine came through with back-to-back 3s to put the Bulls ahead for good.

The Pistons’ Andre Drummond had a huge night, finishing with 25 points and 24 rebounds.

The Bulls played without Chandler Hutchison, still bothered by a hamstring injury. The Pistons carried on without Blake Griffin, who is recovering from offseason knee surgery.

Rose is finally healthy and as explosive as ever. He entered the game midway through the first quarter and three minutes later blew past Kris Dunn, pump-faking and finishing with his left hand for a three-point play.

After he nailed the free throw, fans hollered “MVP!” “MVP!” — reminiscent of his last visit. He had the United Center rocking in December during a 24-point, eight-assist night with the Timberwolves.

Rose used a screen to split LaVine and Luke Kornet for an easy throw-down. He scored or assisted on 14 of the Pistons’ final 17 points of the first half.

But the Bulls made just enough plays down the stretch to improve to 2-4.

———

Celts survive

BOSTON (TNS) — The stage was set for Marcus Morris to celebrate, coming up huge late in his return to Boston. But in the end, the Knicks saw the celebration spoiled again.

After Morris hit a 3-pointer to tie the score with 4.7 seconds left, Jayson Tatum answered for the Celtics, beating the buzzer with a jumper to lift the Celtics to a 104-102 win at TD Garden, dropping the Knicks to 1-5 on the season.

Morris exchanged hugs with his former Celtics teammates, blowing kisses to the crowd, but with a 29-point effort, could not leave with what he wanted most — and what the Knicks needed most.

The last-second shot ruined what had been a solid effort by the Knicks as they shifted strategies and seemed to change their fortunes.

David Fizdale had kept Frank Ntilikina on the bench for all but 18 seconds when Kemba Walker scored 32 points at Madison Square Garden in a one-sided Celtics win over the Knicks last week. And he had stuck to the idea that even with Ntilikina forced into action in a depleted backcourt he would have him coming off the bench as recently as Thursday in practice.

But Friday, as the Knicks went through their morning shootaround with every seat in the stands adorned with a poster of Walker, Fizdale announced that he had a change of heart and was inserting Ntilikina into the starting lineup for the first time this season.

Ntilikina did his part, solidifying the Knicks defense and limiting Walker when he was the primary defender on him. But the Knicks turned to a strategy of almost constant switching, leaving mismatches all over the floor. And in the end, Walker did his damage, scoring 33 points.

The Knicks have more issues than just figuring out how to use Ntilikina. Shooting woes, turnovers in bunches and untimely defensive lapses spoiled what was a tough fight. The frustration showed at the end as Morris had to be dragged away by Julius Randle after he took a finger to the eye and after calling timeout, angrily tried to get to the officials to voice his gripe.

The Knicks were without Dennis Smith Jr. (bereavement) and Elfrid Payton (strained right hamstring) again and lost Mitchell Robinson for much of the second half as he suffered a sprained left ring finger (X-rays negative).

Morris, facing the team that he spent the last two seasons playing for and the team that did not try to bring him back as a free agent, seemed to take over late. He hit a corner 3-pointer with 3:55 remaining to close the gap to 92-91.

The Knicks seemed to get a stop as Marcus Smart appeared to lose the ball, but a challenge by Boston coach Brad Stevens was upheld, overturning the call and giving Boston back possession. Walker delivered, hitting a 3-pointer at the top of the key with Ntilikina defending to up the lead to four.

Unlike last week in New York when the Celtics ran away in the fourth quarter, the Knicks remained close. Morris delivered again, hitting a 3-pointer with 2:38 left and it was a one-point game. After Morris went out with the finger to the eye, Walker hit two free throws and Tatum made a layup to put the Celtics ahead by five. Randle hit one of two from the line and Smart answered at the other end doing the same. Morris, inserted back in the game, was fouled shooting a 3 with 57.6 seconds left. He made 2 of 3 to make it a one-possession game with the Celtics up 100-97.

After Walker misfired the Knicks got the ball back with 28.4 seconds left. Morris was fouled away from the ball by Tatum and hit two free throws, closing it to a one-point game with 17.7 seconds remaining. Walker went to the line with 13.5 seconds left and drained both shots to push the lead back to three. But when rookie RJ Barrett misfired on a quick drive, Kevin Knox got the rebound and kicked it out to Morris, who converted again — tying the game with the open 3-point field goal with 4.7 seconds to play.

Less than a minute into the game Ntilikina made his presence known on the defensive end, chasing down Marcus Smart to block a breakaway layup and knocking the ball out off of Smart. By the time the game was over he had three steals to go along with the blocked shot.

He actually found himself defending Walker for an entire possession rarely as the Knicks were switching constantly. Ntilikina opened eyes in helping France defeat the United States National Team this summer in the FIBA World Cup. He helped limit Walker to just 2-of-9 shooting that night and also spurred the French offense in the fourth quarter, scoring seven of his 11 points.

“I’m happy about the opportunity,” Ntilikina said. “But we know, like I always say, it doesn’t change anything about the way I prepare for this game. Either it’d be starting or coming off the bench, all players have got to be ready. It’s always the same mindset.”

———

Milwaukee rolls

ORLANDO, Fla. (TNS) — A fast start turned into a dud of a first half and the Orlando Magic never recovered.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 29 points — including 20 in the second half — as the Milwaukee Bucks cruised to a 123-91 victory over the Magic on Friday night at Amway Center.

Eric Bledsoe finished with 18 points and Khris Middleton had 16 points for the Bucks (3-2), whose point total was the most allowed by the Magic this season.

Evan Fournier scored 19 points while Nikola Vucevic had 14 points, and Jonathan Isaac, Aaron Gordon and Terrence Ross each had 11 points for the Magic (2-3).

The Magic looked like they were going to run away from the Bucks, starting 8 of 9 from the field and building a 20-7 lead after a Gordon three-point play with 7:24 left in the opening quarter.

On the ensuing Bucks’ possession, Brook Lopez sank a 3 in what turned out to be a harbinger of long-range shot-making.

The Bucks put together a 42-9 run over the next 11 minutes and 30 seconds. When Antetokounmpo dropped in a layup at the 7:54 mark of the second quarter, the Bucks were up 49-29 and in control.

The Bucks’ 3-point shooting was the driving force as they hit 8 of 14 attempts from long range during that stretch.

The Magic had no answers offensively. After their hot start, the Magic went 7 of 37 (18.9%) the rest of the half as the Bucks built a 62-41 lead.

The lead reached 28 points with 6:06 left in the third quarter after a turnaround jumper by Middleton.

The Magic went on a 14-2 run to pull within 15 after Gordon found a cutting Markelle Fultz for a layup at the 1:36 mark of the quarter.

The Magic closed within 15 again, at 88-73 early in the fourth quarter, before the Bucks pulled away.

The Magic are back in action Saturday as they complete their first back-to-back set of the season with a 7 p.m. game against the Denver Nuggets. The contest will air on Fox Sports Florida.

———

Hornets dump Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO (TNS) — The short-handed Warriors led most of the game before falling to the Charlotte Hornets, 93-87, on the second night of a back-to-back set, failing again to earn their first win at Chase Center.

In the second game without guard Stephen Curry, who will miss a few months after undergoing left hand surgery, and the first game of several without forward Draymond Green (sprained finger) and guard D’Angelo Russell (ankle), the Warriors (1-5) got a longer look at their young players.

After a few lead changes, the first quarter ended with rookie guard Jordan Poole banking in a 2-pointer to go up 30-25. It was the first lead to end a quarter in Chase Center history, and one the Warriors would maintain until just over nine minutes left in the game. It was down the stretch that Golden State’s lack of a primary scorer was most evident.

Rookie Eric Paschall continued to maximize his opportunities, as he has all season. In 35 minutes, he finished with 25 points, four rebounds and two assists. Paschall, 22, established his presence early with a couple of strong drives to the basket in the first quarter. With the game close in the fourth quarter, the Warriors went to the versatile forward.

Down 88-87 with less than a minute left and a chance to re-take the lead, Paschall, the No. 41 pick in the draft, shouldered his way to the rim, but his layup was too strong. The Warriors had several chances to win the game late, but failed to come up with crucial rebounds off of two Hornets missed free throws in the final seconds.

Charlotte was paced by guards Dwayne Bacon and Terry Rozier, who finished with 25 points and 20 points, respectively. The Hornets outscored the Warriors 25-16 in the fourth quarter.

The Warriors play the Portland Trail Blazers Monday at Chase Center.

———

Wizards stomped

WASHINGTON (TNS) — With the Timberwolves down Karl-Anthony Towns for two games, the natural question was, who would step up in his absence? Would somebody, anybody? Or would the Wolves just fall flat without.

At least for the first game sans Towns there answer was — everyone.

Towns fellow cast mates in the starting lineup did an admirable job picking up their production without their main offensive catalyst, while Gorgui Dieng played like someone who doesn’t want to leave the rotation once Towns returns in a 131-109 win over the Wizards at Capital One Arena.

There are moments throughout a season that can help bring a team closer together or drive it further apart. Last season, the Jimmy Butler drama coupled with a 4-9 start doomed the season as it got going. Now, the Wolves have a couple of early touchstones they can build from — the overtime opening win over Brooklyn and now Friday, when they turned in a dominating performance in shooting 54% on the road without their best player.

Jeff Teague ran the show with 15 points and 13 assists. Robert Covington had his best offensive night of the young season with 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting. Dieng had 18 points, eight rebounds and three blocks while Andrew Wiggins had 21 points and six assists. Off the bench, Jake Layman had 14 while Jarrett Culver had a season-high 20.

Bradley Beal got his for the Wizards with 30, but the Wolves clamped down on the rest of the team, which shot just 29 for 76, with most of their damage coming in garbage time.

The Wolves were clicking on all cylinders from the start, looking determined to attack and play with pace on offense while making life as difficult as possible for the Wizards when they had the ball. Andrew Wiggins was the Firestarter early, getting a floater to go and hitting and 3-pointer to give the Wolves a 13-5 lead. That prompted an early timeout from Wizards coach Scott Brooks, but the Wolves kept rolling out of the timeout.

This time, Covington continued what Wiggins started in getting off to his best offensive start of the season with 10 first-half points. That enabled the Wolves to build a 35-18 lead, prompting another Brooks timeout.

With the Wolves’ second unit on the floor, Washington cut the Wolves’ lead to 39-34 thanks to some streaky shooting from Isaiah Thomas, but once the starting unit got back in, the Wolves rebuilt their advantage.

In the second quarter, it was Teague and Dieng who took over. Teague nearly had a double-double in the first half with 10 points and nine assists. Dieng played like a man possessed, doing all the Wolves could ask. His first-half numbers were very Towns-like — 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting, to go along with four rebounds and three blocks. He looked like a natural running the screen and roll on the perimeter, and the Wolves got their lead up to as much as 20 before heading into the locker room up 70-56.

Then the stampede began in the third. Covington began the quarter with a couple of threes and it steamrolled from there for the Wolves, who outscored the Wizards 36-16 and coasted through the fourth.

It was hardly the way anyone thought the night would go without Towns, and the Wolves didn’t mind that one bit.

———

Nuggets edge Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. (TNS) — One night after the Orlando Magic lacked energy and effort in a 32-point loss at home, they showed both Saturday night.

At the end of a hard-fought game with the Denver Nuggets, though, the result again wasn’t to the Magic’s liking. They lost, 91-87, before an announced crowd of 17,025 at Amway Center.

Nikola Vucevic scored a season-high 24 points and added seven rebounds to lead Orlando (2-4). Aaron Gordon fell just short of a double-double with 21 points and nine rebounds. Evan Fournier (11 points) and Terrence Ross (10 points) were the only other Magic players who scored in double figures.

A free throw by the Nuggets’ Gary Harris broke an 81-all tie with 3 minutes, 40 seconds left. The Magic trailed 86-83 when Vucevic was called for an offensive foul with about 52 seconds left.

Jamal Murray drove down the lane for a dunk with 35 seconds to go, giving the Nuggets a five-point lead. The Magic cut the Nuggets’ edge to 89-87, but Murray sank two free throws with 5.1 seconds left to seal the victory.

Murray led the Nuggets with 22 points. Nikola Jokic added 20 points.

The Nuggets (4-2) won despite making 37% of their field-goal attempts. They shot 28 more free throws than the Magic, making 28 of 39. The Magic converted on seven of their 11 free-throw tries.

The Magic, who led 45-40 at halftime, never trailed until about four minutes remained in the third quarter. Two free throws by Torrey Craig were part of a 12-3 run to end the quarter that gave the Nuggets a 69-63 advantage.

The Magic, coming off a 123-91 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night, never led in the fourth quarter.

Markelle Fultz, acquired by the Magic from the Philadelphia 76ers last February, made his first start for Orlando. He finished with nine points and two assists.

The Magic led by as many as 12 points in the first half.

The Magic played without guard Michael Carter-Williams, who sustained a left-hip contusion Wednesday night against the New York Knicks, for the second night in a row. Guard Melvin Frazier Jr. (left-shoulder contusion) also was not available.

Mo Bamba returned after missing Friday night’s loss because of “load management” but fouled out in 10 minutes. He scored one point.

Orlando next will play on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.

———

Pistons nip Nets

DETROIT (TNS) — The Detroit Pistons were dealt more bad injury news Saturday afternoon.

But they may have been given the opportunity to develop a young prospect.

Without the first three point guards on the depth chart, the Pistons gave Bruce Brown the start against the Brooklyn Nets.

And he outscored Nets star Kyrie Irving in leading the Pistons to a stunning 113-109 victory in front of an energetic crowd at Little Caesars Arena.

Brown finished with 22 points and seven assists while playing 40 minutes; Irving finished with a triple-double of 20 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

But Andre Drummond was the Pistons’ best player with 25 points, 20 rebounds, six assists, five blocks and three steals — his third straight 20-20 game.

Drummond went 3 for 4 from the foul line in the final 6.7 seconds to hold off the Nets (2-4). He’s the first Piston with at least 20 points, 20 rebounds, five blocks and five assists in a game since Bill Laimbeer in 1988, according to ESPN.

Luke Kennard added 24 points for the Pistons (3-4).

Former Piston Spencer Dinwiddie scored 16 points off the bench for the Nets.

Before the game, the Pistons announced starting point guard Reggie Jackson would miss the next four weeks with a stress reaction in his lower back.

And pregame, the Pistons announced they would be without Derrick Rose (hamstring) and Tim Frazier (right shoulder strain) for the game.

All-Star Blake Griffin has yet to play this season for the Pistons.

The Pistons played well early, but as soon as coach Dwane Casey turned to reserves, the tide turned.

The Pistons managed only 13 points in the second quarter, shooting only 39%, as they were outscored by 15.

The Nets surged behind 10 points from former Michigan player Caris LeVert to take a 54-46 lead at halftime.

The Jackson news opened the door for Brown, a second-year guard known for defense.

The Pistons thought Brown had a future at point guard when he was drafted in 2018 in the second round — although he started 56 games last season alongside Jackson.

Veteran Tim Frazier has started four straight games since Jackson was pulled from the lineup. Brown received the start against the Nets with Frazier sidelined.

Brown saw time at point guard in the second half of Friday night’s loss at Chicago.

“He’ll play a lot at the point,” Casey said before the game. “I thought he did a good job last night at the point, that’s why we played him in summer league for this potential situation.”

Casey also mentioned second-year players Svi Mykhailiuk and Khyri Thomas. Two-way contract rookie point guard Jordan Bone was with the team Saturday. Mykhailiuk was the only one to play vs. the Nets, scoring three points in 14 minutes.

The Nets’ defensive intensity was lacking at the beginning.

On the first possession, five Nets defenders milled around the paint with no one guarding Drummond, who was looking for an option while dribbling at the top of the key.

And no one guarded Markieff Morris, who slipped behind Nets defenders for an easy layup after a backdoor feed from Drummond.

Things didn’t improve immediately as Brown later dribbled the length of the floor without resistance for a one-handed dunk, which prompted an angry timeout from Nets coach Kenny Atkinson with the Pistons taking an 11-4 lead.

The Pistons blazed away in making six of their first seven shots.

They tied their best quarter output of the season by taking a 33-26 lead after one quarter behind 60% shooting.