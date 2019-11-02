By Jacob Unruh

The Oklahoman

STILLWATER (TNS) — Malcolm Rodriguez twirled his arm. Israel Antwine waved his arms. Tyler Lacy hit a home run.

Oklahoma State’s defense was celebrating more and more Saturday.

“I didn’t even know Izzy did that,” OSU safety Kolby Harvell-Peel said. “Izzy turned up. I didn’t know he was like that. You’re going to make plays, you might as well.

“Malcolm’s really like white chocolate, so I knew that was in there. I was just waiting on him to show it.”

On a day OSU topped TCU 34-27 for a second straight victory, the Cowboys’ defense again proved it’s playing on a different level.

There’s confidence and swagger.

“When you can play with that attitude and swagger, you’re making plays, it’s a big momentum boost,” OSU defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said. “To see people who are typically reserved get into it, I think really helps the whole defense.”

OSU built a 17-3 lead in the second quarter, but TCU started to roll offensively. The Horned Frogs scored on three straight drives to tie the game. The Cowboys appeared to be reeling going into halftime.

But they made two small adjustments. TCU’s six possessions to open the second half ended in three turnovers and three punts. Meanwhile, OSU built a 31-17 lead.

The Cowboys totaled four turnovers and finished with five sacks, four of which came in the second half. That’s when the celebrations picked up steam.

First, Antwine showed more emotion than usual. Rodriguez, who was stoic on last week’s game-winning pick-six, followed late in the third. Lacy delivered the next blow.

“I feel like I needed to do something a little extra because guys were giving me a hard time about not doing anything last time,” Rodriguez said.