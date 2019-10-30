By Brad Townsend

The Dallas Morning News

DENVER (TNS) — Dwight Powell made his season debut, but understandably showed rust. Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis never got going offensively.

Yet the Mavericks, with, remarkably, nine players scoring in double figures, pulled out a gritty 109-106 victory over Denver Tuesday night at the Pepsi Center.

Doncic (12 points) made a floater in the lane with 47 seconds left to account for the final score, and the Mavericks (3-1) withstood Doncic missing a pair of free-throws with 26 seconds left and 4-of-10 free-throw shooting as a team in the fourth quarter.

“It just shows you how deep we are,” said Mavericks forward Dorian-Finney Smith, who scored 12 points, including back-to-back 3-pointers in the third quarter. “Whenever anybody’s name is called, they’re ready to play.”

On a night when Doncic and Porzingis shot a combined 7 of 29 from the field, the Mavericks broke a six-game losing streak at Pepsi Center.

“They (the Nuggets) were locked into those guys,” Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said. “Luka and K.P. are going to be at the top of everybody’s gameplan list, with a mixture of double-teams, physical defenders.

“You name it, plus the kitchen sink, that’s what’s going to be thrown at those guys. This is another growth game for us because on a night when our two best players weren’t having great offensive nights, the bench picked us up and then the defense is what closed the game for us.”

One game after losing a pivotal coach’s challenge in Sunday’s 2-point home loss to Portland, the Mavericks got a key replay-overturn when Maxi Kleber’s block of a Jamal Murray layup with 1:05 left was deemed legal, not goaltending as originally called.

Powell, meanwhile, made his season debut — and not a moment too soon if you ask Carlisle.

“We’ve really missed him,” Carlisle said.

The setting, Pepsi Center, at altitude, against an unbeaten Denver team that made last season’s Western Conference semifinals, wasn’t ideal, but the Mavericks have been anxious to incorporate projected starting center Powell into the lineup.

Tuesday’s results were mixed. In 13 minutes, all during the first half, Powell scored four points, pulled down four rebounds and the Mavericks were plus-four while he was on the court.

During the 6:21 he was on the court in the opening quarter, however, the Mavericks were outscored by 10, but Powell fared much better while playing with the second unit that overcame an 11-point Nuggets lead and pulled the Mavericks within 61-60 at halftime.

One Powell sequence stood out: Left in the game by Carlisle after getting whistled for his third foul, Powell soared into the lane to snare an offensive rebound, passed the ball outside and got a return pass from Jalen Brunson for a dunk.

Carlisle said before the game that Powell’s minutes would be limited due to Denver’s altitude, which explains why he didn’t play in the second half.

“We know he’s going to help us,” Carlisle said. “We really need help at both ends. As well as we’ve played during stretches offensively, you can always do better. And defensively is where we need a lift.

“We need his power. We need his force. We need his energy.”

Powell’s return occurred 24 days after he strained his left hamstring on Oct. 5, the fifth day of training camp, causing him to miss all five preseason games and the first three regular-season games.

The Mavericks this summer signed Powell to a three-year, $33 million contract extension, adding to the $10.3 million he makes this season.

Mavericks president of basketball operations Donnie Nelson on the eve of training camp told The News that Powell is “a really important piece for us moving forward,” adding “He’s the ultimate teammate. He’ll take the charge, get the hard rebound. He knows exactly how to play with teammates.”

The Mavericks coaching staff appreciates Powell’s ability to rim-protect as well as guard stretch-fours and stretch-fives on the perimeter.

Defensively and offensively, the organization believes Powell’s skills complement those of Kristaps Porzingis, with both players having interchangeability between the center and power forward positions.

“Obviously Rick is in charge of those decisions,” Nelson said, “but he (Powell) is in a lot of respects the quintessential running mate for K.P.”

Davis leads Lakers

LOS ANGELES (TNS) — George Mikan. Elgin Baylor. Wilt Chamberlain. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Shaquille O’Neal.

Now, Anthony Davis.

Los Angeles Lakers history is filled with big men who dazzled their fans and terrified opponents, and on Tuesday night Davis joined their very exclusive club. They are the only players in Lakers history to have scored at least 40 points in a game in which they also grabbed 20 rebounds.

Davis scored 40 points with 20 rebounds Tuesday night with two blocks, while playing only three quarters as the Lakers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 120-91. The Lakers improved to 3-1 for the first time since the 2010-11 season.

Davis made seven of 17 of his field-goal attempts and 26 of the 27 free throws he attempted, setting a franchise record for made free throws in a game. LeBron James added 23 points with eight assists and two rebounds.

Dwight Howard had previously held the Lakers’ record for most made free throws in a game, and he was Davis’s most visible cheerleader in the closing minutes of the third quarter, as the Grizzlies knocked Davis over, fell on him, grabbed his arms or did whatever they could to try and slow his monstrous day. None of it worked.

Davis scored 20 points in the third quarter — 18 of them on free throws.

The crowd roared louder each time a whistle blew and Davis went to the line. Howard egged them on when they did, amplifying the cacophony.

By the end of the third, Davis had so thoroughly dominated the Grizzlies that there was no need to keep him in the game. On his back, the Lakers had outscored the Grizzlies 39-20 in the third.

Davis did all this despite playing with soreness in his right shoulder.

He sustained a minor injury that caused that discomfort during Sunday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets. After the game, Davis denied anything was wrong with his shoulder, despite a report to the contrary.

During a pre-game news conference on Wednesday, Lakers Coach Frank Vogel there was a chance he would miss the game.

Davis was cleared to play, but the specter of a potential shoulder injury loomed throughout the game. After the first quarter in which he scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Davis retreated to the locker room to have his shoulder re-taped, before finishing the half. He played 18 minutes and 34 seconds, scoring 20 points, with 12 rebounds, an assist and a block by halftime.

During one moment in the third quarter, Davis fell on his right shoulder after being fouled. When Howard helped him up, Davis offered only his left arm, presumably to avoid aggravating his right shoulder.

For a second game in a row, though, the Lakers couldn’t pull away from an opponent with low expectations for the season. The Grizzlies opened the game with a 15-2 run for a 13-point lead that was the Grizzlies’ largest of the game. At halftime Memphis trailed 49-47.

The third quarter changed the story of the game and gave him a milestone his new team.

————

Injury update

Kyle Kuzma will travel with the Lakers on their upcoming road trip, Vogel said. Kuzma has been out since he was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his left ankle this August. During the past week, he has steadily increased his daily activity in hopes of returning to the court during the road trip. The Lakers will play games in Dallas on Friday, San Antonio on Sunday and Chicago on Tuesday.

Kuzma said he has noticed ways in which he can help while sitting out.

“Just being a scorer,” Kuzma said. “That’s what I do. A lot of things people don’t think I can do I worked on this summer. People are kind of gonna see me being that guy, not just a scorer off the ball but being able to handle the ball and get to my spots, raising up, shooting. Just being that creator. Not just a scoring creator, but creating to my teammates and my overall game.”

Heat rout Hawks

MIAMI (TNS) — The first two ovations of the night belonged to Jimmy Butler, as the final player introduced, then after scoring the Miami Heat’s first basket.

From there, his teammates earned their own applause, Tyler Herro, Goran Dragic, Kendrick Nunn and Bam Adebayo all with their moments in a 112-97 victory Tuesday night over the Atlanta Hawks at AmericanAirlines Arena.

For the Heat, it was a night of net gain, with Butler back after missing the season’s first three games on paternity leave. For the Hawks, a night of net loss, with emerging guard Trae Young sidelined for the night in the second quarter with a sprained right ankle, leaving his status in doubt for Thursday’s nationally televised rematch in Atlanta.

Now 3-1, the Heat picked up where they left off, as Butler rejoined the mix, closing with 21 points and five rebounds, supported by 29 points from Herro, 21 from Dragic, 17 from Nunn and 17 points and 10 rebounds from Adebayo, who closed 9 of 10 from the line.

Herro, who shot 7 of 9 from the field and 12 of 16 from the line, broke the Heat record for points off the bench by a rookie, which previously was 28 by Michael Beasley against the Suns on March 4, 2009.

Forward John Collins led the Hawks with 30 points, shooting 5 of 6 on 3-pointers.

Catching the Hawks on the second night of a back-to-back after a Monday loss in Atlanta to the Philadelphia 76ers, the Heat pushed to a double-digit lead in the second period and never looked back, the challenge eased once the need for double-teams against Young was alleviated.