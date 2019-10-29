So many emotions swirl in my mind and heart this morning as I contemplate a milestone weekend in which I was inducted into the Bartlesville Athletic Hall of Fame.

The dominating sentiment is gratitude.

Gratitude to the Bartlesville Sports Commission for selecting me for this honor.

Gratitude to Tim Bart and the Hall of Fame selection committee.

Gratitude to BSC Board Chairman Bob Pomeroy for his kindness in this regard for the past six months, or so, as well as his kindness during Saturday’s induction ceremony and for the past many years.

Gratitude for those with whom I shared — Mike Coast, Amanda Hancock, Sid Burton and the 1991 Bartlesville High School girls cross country team — induction on Saturday night.

Their remarks were inspiring and touching, emerging out of the core of their hearts. I appreciated the overwhelming love expressed to them by their family members and many, many friends.

There are many other thank-you’s I need to make.

Thanks to Marty Schoenthaler, who had the dubious distinction of being the principle liaison between me and the committee, in terms of getting my input into multiple aspects of the event. I appreciate his patience as sometimes I waited way too long to respond to his phone calls and emails. During that process, and even on the night of the banquet, when he escorted my sister and I to various functions and tried to help me get my tuxedo squared away, he exemplified kindness and professionalism.

Thanks to Carol Green and Matt Bretz for also working with me to finalize some of the details and calming my concerns.

Thanks to some very generous people that helped me with a rental car to ease a concern with my sister coming to town, with my tuxedo and with my guests.

Thanks to Dave Austin for his wonderful words in my video, and for his friendship and kindness to me since the day I arrived in Bartlesville, and his lovely wife Summer.

Thanks to Tug Baughn for his kind expressions and words on the video. I can’t express enough about what a wonderful asset Tug has been to Bartlesville and to sports throughout Oklahoma. I treasure his esteem very, very much.

In one of those odd twists of fate, on Friday night I attended the Dewey High football game because the banquet weekend altered my schedule and my work responsibilities so that I had to stay close to town, and I talked to one of Tug’s grandsons. This was of course 24 hours before I saw the video with Tug in it. Tug’s friendship and his courage and loyalty to those he loves and respect inspire me.

Thanks to Danny Manning for all the benevolent observations that he put forth in the video.

I wanted to thank all those that participated in the video, either in front or in back of the camera.

Thanks to Don Osborne who treated my sister Pam and I with such consideration at the Dewey game. Pam is a two-time cancer survivor and it would have been a hardship for her to sit in that cold air for a couple of hours while I covered the game. Don graciously invited her to sit in the pressbox and also found a seat for me after I finished taking photos. More than that, he and the others in the pressbox treated Pam and I with great camaraderie.

Thanks to Mike and Robbie Vaclaw for attending and supporting me, and for their friendship and help in making this a truly unforgettable weekend.

Thanks to the members of the Manning Family that attended the banquet and helped boost me during an emotional few hours. More than that, I thank them for their friendship the past two-plus decades.

Thanks to Marta Manning and her belief in what I might be able to do as a sports reporter in Bartlesville. Marta passed away earlier this year, but I hope her presence was there for her children and hopefully a little for me. She rented an apartment but we also became close friends due to our mutual love of sports and of the athletes. She worked tirelessly, not only to support the Bartlesville High athletic teams, as well as many at other area athletes, but also in charitable causes for youth and teenagers.

She most graciously offered to give me rides to out-of-town games, even as far as Branson, Mo., to watch Oklahoma Wesleyan University play in the basketball nationals. Of course, on the way back we missed a turn-off and ended up in Claremore before we could turn around. Even though I didn’t know him quite as well, I also valued the many hours I spent with her husband Jim, who also has passed away.

Thanks to Joe and Joyce Gilbert for attending the banquet and offering support. Joe is the longtime coach at Barnsdall High School and I’ve known his lovely wife Joyce since my early days of covering Barnsdall sports.

Coach Gilbert has been completely committed to unselfishly helping develop Barnsdall students to the fullness of their athletic or intellectual potential, and thus has touched thousands of lives directly and tens of thousands of lives indirectly.

Thanks to coach Gerald Thompson and Jon Lindblom for their friendliness and encouragement at our table. They fostered happy conversation and provided additional joy to the evening for me.

I’ve known Gerald since my first season of covering Bartlesville High sports and have known him to be a gentleman, a good coach and committed to helping the students develop into good athletes and people.

Thanks to all those wonderful people who came up to my table to wish me well, including Claudean Greene. her sister and many others.

Thanks to our newspaper general manager Matt Pearson for being so supportive to me, and for my co-workers Jennifer, Jamie and Chris for being there Saturday.

I want to thank again the other inductees, each of who left such shining legacies in Bartlesville sports — Amanda as a shot-put state record holder and as the heart and muscle of a winning girls basketball team; Mike as an example of what hard work, vision and determination can mold natural talents abilities into great achievements; Coach Burton as an example of how maturity and caring, along with experience, know-how and hard work, can work miracles; and the 1991 Bartlesville High girls cross country team as an example of how serendipity mingled with unity and respect is an unbeatable combination.

Thanks to Evan Fahrbach, Jay Stumpff and Trey Stumpff for the many rides they’ve given me to games that have allowed me to follow the teams better, and for their overall kindness and friendship.

Thanks to all those coaches, athletes and others throughout the years for taking my phone calls or allowed me to interview them.

Thanks to my mom and dad. Even though both have been gone many years, they provided my sister and me with belief we could achieve our dreams as long as we were willing to labor diligently, persist with faith through fiery or discouraging trials and to focus on the positive, even when surrounded by the fog of uncertainty.

Thanks to my co-workers, to the guys who run the press and to the carriers.

Thanks to my sister Pam for being here this weekend to share with me this auspicious recognition. Shortly after the announcement last March of my selection, I expressed doubt during a phone call to her about where I deserved this honor in comparison to the many great individuals and teams that part a part of the BaHOF. She gave me needed encouragement that helped prepare me.

As I mention, she has endured major cancer-related surgery twice but has remained upbeat and forward-moving through these and other challenges. This is her first visit to Bartlesville and she has expressed to me tremendous appreciation for the kindness that she’s experienced.

Finally, thanks to my Heavenly Father for the gifts he trusted me with and for the opportunity to use them hopefully for some good – as well as protection and guiding me to Bartlesville.