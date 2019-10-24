By Mike Tupa

Caney Valley (Kan.) High School’s football team boasts a long-time tradition of postseason attendance.

But, in order to avoid a rare absence this year, the Bullpups will be battling Friday to sock it to Baxter Springs (Kan.).

The showdown — to be hosted by Baxter Springs — wraps up the district schedule.

Caney Valley (4-3) is on the bubble of playoff qualification. The Pups are tied for fourth place with Parsons with 1-3 mark in district.

Only the top four teams in the final district standings will move into the tournament.

Baxter Springs (0-6) sweeps the cellar (0-3) in the district and is closed out from the postseason. But, the Lions could play a spoiler’s role Friday by beating the Pups.

Assuming Caney Valley were to win, it’s playoff fate would rest on a couple of key circumstances — it’s victory of margin and the outcome of the Parsons (2-5, 1-3) at Galena (4-3, 2-3) contest.

If the Pups won and Parsons upset Galena, that would force a three-way tie between Caney Valley, Galena and Parsons for the third and fourth playoff seeds, with 2-3 district records.

That’s where the points come in.

The maximum district points a team can garner in a district game is 21. Even if a team were to win by 50 points, it would be credited with only 21 district points toward a tiebreaker scenario.

If a team were to win by only five points, it would earn five district points; six points, six district points, and so on.

It also goes the other way. A team would get minus 21 points for a 21-point-or-greater loss, minus-seven points for a seven-point loss, and so on.

Currently, Galena owns plus-nine cumulative district points, Caney Valley sits at minus-22 cumulative district points and Parsons has minus-35 cumulative district points.

This is where it gets interesting.

If Caney Valley were to earn the maximum plus-21 points against Baxter Springs, its cumulative total would be minus-one point. The rest of the picture would be painted based on the margin by which Parsons was to beat Galena.

Of course, all this mathematic’ gymnastics would be avoided if Galena were to beat Parsons. In that case, Caney Valley would be assured of the playoffs with a win against Baxter Springs.

Baxter Springs “basically runs the football,” Caney Valley head coach Criss Davis said. “They’re a lot like us. … They have decent size. … I’ve always said games are lot more about how you match up with people than wins or losses. We matchup a lot the same way. Last year’s game (won by Caney Valley, 24-0) was not a walk in the park.”

Davis also continues to break in two young quarterbacks, Breck Williams and GeRon Davis. A season-ending injury two weeks ago to third-yard starting signal caller Trey Richey opened the door for Williams and Davis to move up.

“We’re trying to get them ready where they feel a little more comfortable,” coach Davis said. “This is a bigger plate than what they’re used to.”

As the young aerialists continue to learn the passing schemes, the Pups are heavily reliant on runningbacks Eryk Kyser and Ben Nunnelley, both of which rushed for more than 100 yards in last week’s win against Parsons (Kan.).

Davis also credited his offensive line for making a difference.