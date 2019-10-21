By Scott Wright

The Oklahoman

STILLWATER (TNS) — When a play has been needed to get off the field in the last two games, the Oklahoma State defense has almost always made that play.

OSU’s last two opponents, Texas Tech and Baylor, were a combined 5-of-25 on third- and fourth-down conversion opportunities.

It’s all the other downs that are killing the Cowboys.

OSU has given up 90 points (including one non-offensive touchdown) and 1,122 yards in the last two games while playing some of its best defense on the money downs.

The Cowboys have given up one touchdown and just 44 total yards on those 25 third- and fourth-down snaps.

A pending meeting with an Iowa State offense — at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Ames, televised by FS1 — that gave the Cowboys fits a year ago is a scary thought for a team that suddenly faces a second straight season on the brink of mediocrity.

At 4-3 overall and 1-3 in conference play, the Cowboys will need to clean up on the bottom of the Big 12 barrel just to nail down bowl eligibility, and might need an upset or two if they want to avoid another 6-6 regular season.

The reasons for OSU’s recent struggles are many, but on the defensive side of the ball, first and second downs are the killer.

Here’s a look at some of OSU’s defensive numbers by down in the last two games:

—Texas Tech and Baylor combined for 47 total first downs, with 22 of them coming on first-down snaps, not including those because of OSU penalty.

—Texas Tech had 332 of its 586 yards on first-down plays, while Baylor had 335 of its 536 on first down.

—Baylor had a 17-yard gain on its first third-down snap of the game, and had minus-6 on third-down plays the rest of the day.

—OSU allowed only two plays of longer than 6 yards on third or fourth down, with an average of 1.76 yards per snap.

—Not including plays in which they were trying to run out the clock, Texas Tech and Baylor averaged 16.9 yards on 64 first- and second-down snaps.

In those first- and second-down instances, a couple of familiar difficulties have hampered the Pokes.

“Obviously, too many big plays and missed tackles,” defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said. “That really killed us. It’s one thing for them to make a completion or make a play. We’ve got to get guys on the ground. We can’t let them turn it into something big. They’re going to make plays. We’ve got to do a better job of getting them on the ground.”

What’s more frustrating about those two issues is OSU had made big strides to eliminate them in the early portion of the season, even against good opponents like Texas.

“We were doing a better job at the beginning of the year,” Knowles said. “It was a focus for us. The second half against Texas Tech was a letdown and the second half (against Baylor) was a letdown in terms of those big plays.

“That’s the key to survival and competing in the Big 12. We’ve got to go back and get back to where we were. Where we were in the first half was good. We’ve just got to put more of an emphasis on it.”

OSU at Iowa State

When: 2:30 p.m., Saturday

Where: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, Iowa

TV: FS1 (Cox 67/HD 728, Dish 150, DirecTV 219, U-verse 652/HD 1652)

Radio: KXXY-FM 96.1