By Mac Engel

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

ARLINGTON, Texas (TNS) — The 2019 Mediocre Bowl did not end in a tie, and the Cowboys are back in first place in the NFC East as they enter the bye week.

They are in part because Dougie Dumb Pederson forgot he coaches the Philadelphia Eagles rather than the ’90s dynasty Dallas Cowboys.

It was Pederson who was dumb enough to announce on Philadelphia radio station WIP on Monday that, “We’re gonna win that football game and when we do we’re in first place in the NFC East,” he said.

Well played, Coach.

The Cowboys defeated the Eagles 37-10 on Sunday Night Football, and they are in first place in the NFC East. Not that he was ever getting fired this soon, or perhaps for all of eternity, but the Jason Garrett Era continues.

Pederson tried to walk back his bold comments, but any member of the Dallas Cowboys with even one good ear heard his prediction. Having lost three straight the Cowboys needed zero motivation but Pederson had to know better than to poke a rich, comfortable, vain, fire-breathing, blue-and-silver dragon.

(Writer’s note: On behalf of every member of the media who covered, or watched, the Cowboys play the Eagles, I want to thank Doug Pederson for his prediction, and plan to send him a 2008 bottle of Boone’s Farm Strawberry Hill).

My personal reverence for the coaches’ comments aside, he put his team in a terrible spot by talking big when they are not good enough at this point to back up that sort of cheap-wine infused arrogance.

It’s one thing if Jimmy Johnson says on the radio, “We will win the ball game, and you can put it in 3-inch headlines,” and your team has Troy Aikman, Michael Irvin and Emmitt Smith. It’s quite another to make this prediction and you’re coaching a 3-3 team.

There is one NFL team that could pull of this sort of verbal stunt, and it plays in New England with a coach who is basically a mute towards the media.

Pederson talked, and the Cowboys walked all over him into first place.

The NFC East is mediocre, and during the NBC Sunday night telecast, color analyst Cris Collinsworth said, “In all likelihood, it’s a two-team race between these teams, and the loser doesn’t make the playoffs.”

Of course, this is all likely to change in about the next 35 minutes, but for right now the NFC East’s playoff team will be the Dallas Cowboys.

As bad as the Cowboys looked and played during the three-game losing streak that ended on Sunday night, the better version of themselves returned (not a coincidence they played better with the return of starting tackles La’el Collins and Tyron Smith to the starting lineup).

Also making a successful return to the lineup after missing nearly all of last week’s loss against the New York Jets was receiver Amari Cooper.

Having your best players helps. Having your best players actually be your best players helps even more.

The Cowboys defense generated not one but two first-quarter turnovers in Philadelphia territory that led two touchdowns.

That would be the first time this season the Cowboys’ offense started an offensive drive on the other side of the 50 yard line. You are reading that correctly.

A few plays after linebacker Jaylon Smith caused a fumble, receiver Tavon Austin showed why he is still on the team when he took a pitch to score on a 20-yard run. It was 7-0 with less than five minutes elapsed.

Another turnover, this one caused by defensive end Tank Lawrence on a sack, and the offense started a drive at the Philadelphia 14. Another touchdown resulted and, with less than six minutes elapsed, the score was 14-0.

The Eagles were never going to win this game after they fell behind by two touchdowns.

Zeke Elliott ran for more than 100 yards. Cooper had more than 100 receiving yards. The defense forced four turnovers.

The Cowboys were the best version of themselves to win the 2019 Mediocre Bowl, and take over first place in the NFC East.

They deserve credit for the win, as does Doug Pederson.

———

Will Jets test Pats?

(TNS) — The Jets’ confidence is soaring heading into their Monday night matchup with New England and the game suddenly has a little more juice.

They’re coming off an inspiring win and victorious return for Sam Darnold. Now middle linebacker C.J. Mosley will play for the first time since Week 1. The Jets are confident that they’re on the rise and they’re ready to prove it against the defending Super Bowl-champion Patriots at MetLife Stadium.

“We have a great opportunity to really kind of shock the world in a sense,” running back Le’Veon Bell said.

“They’re not unbeatable,” Darnold said.

No, but the Patriots haven’t been beaten this season.

Six games, six victories, and by a total margin of 142 points. Teams have scored just 48 points against New England, and only three offensive touchdowns. New England has Bill Belichick and Tom Brady and they have ruled the AFC East and ruined many game days for the Jets and their fans.

But the Jets (1-4) believe last week’s two-point victory over Dallas was the start of something and they can make up ground in the AFC standings.

“We understand what’s at stake,” safety Jamal Adams said. “We understand this is a must-win for us. That’s how we’re going about it. It’s honestly like a playoff game. That’s how we’re treating it. It’s a big game but we’re not going to make anything bigger than what it is.”

Darnold, who many believe will eventually replace Brady as the best QB in the division, led the Jets on four scoring drives against Dallas. The offense had three all year before that. Darnold said the Jets could be “unstoppable as an offense” when tight end Chris Herndon returns, which could be next week.

Now add Mosley to the mix of what has been a more-than decent defense, The Jets’ on-field defensive play caller missed four games because of a groin injury. Their record might be different had Mosley not gotten hurt in the season-opening one-point loss to Buffalo.

Mosley had two takeaways in his Jets debut, one he returned for a touchdown. The Bills scored 14 unanswered points after Mosley left.

“It’s like getting that quarterback back on defense,” Adam Gase said. “We saw it for a half. He scored more points than the offense for a few games. If he’s back out there, that’s a big deal for us.”

When the Jets played in New England four weeks ago, the Patriots scored the first 30 points of the game and won, 30-14. The 14 points came on a defensive touchdown and a special teams score. Luke Falk was the quarterback and Belichick completely took Bell out of the game.

Bell carried the ball 18 times for 35 yards (1.9 yards per carry) and caught four passes for 28 yards. The rest of the skill players totaled 10 touches and 71 yards. The Jets’ offense never got the ball past the New England 35-yard line.

But the Jets didn’t have Darnold or Mosley that game. They also didn’t have Jordan Jenkins or Quinnen Williams. Their offensive line looked much different, too, and Darnold’s mobility is taking some heat off the front five.

The Jets are getting better as they get healthier, and they feel there is enough talent on the team and plenty of season left, and their schedule eases up after this game.

“I feel like we’re moving in the right direction,” Bell said. “I’ve been talking about getting the ship sailing in the right direction. We’re starting to slowly turn that ship. I remember three or four weeks ago, everybody was saying I was crazy when I made that tweet. Everybody’s starting to see it a little bit. It’s going to be fun.”

———

Baltimore’s Jackson outshines Seattle QB

SEATTLE (TNS) — Seahawks fans have been spoiled by a quarterback who makes the magical look routine, who makes something out of nothing and turns fourth-quarter deficits into thrilling come-from-behind victories.

That has been the lore of Russell Wilson.

And then Lamar Jackson showed up.

On Sunday, the Seahawks got their first up-close glimpse of Jackson, Baltimore’s dynamic second-year QB who stole some of Wilson’s fourth-quarter magical dust — spinning and sprinting away from Seattle defenders and leading the Ravens to a 30-16 victory over the Seahawks at CenturyLink Field.

The loss dropped the Seahawks to 5-2 and 1{ games back of the San Francisco 49ers atop the NFC West.

Much of the buildup to Sunday’s game centered on Earl Thomas’ return to Seattle in a Ravens’ uniform. The headlines coming out will center on Jackson’s sensational showing before 60,012 at CenturyLink Field.

Jackson rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown — on just 10 carries — to become the first NFL QB on record to have back-to-back games with 100 rushing yards and a rushing TD, according to Pro Football Focus.

Jackson’s 8-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter — on a fourth-and-2 play — broke a halftime tie and gave the Ravens a 20-13 lead.

Jackson, the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner for Louisville, then put the game away by orchestrating a 13-play drive in the fourth quarter, covering 86 yards and chewing up 9 minutes off the clock — and ending in a Justin Tucker field goal that pushed Baltimore’s lead to 23-13 with 3:50 left.

On third-and-8, Jackson had one run for 30 yards, speeding past Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner for a first down. Jackson had another 13-yard run later in the drive, escaping pressure and dazzling free.

A rare off day from Wilson made Jackson’s performance all the more impressive.

Wilson finished 20 of 41 for 241 yards with one touchdown and one interception. His passer rating of 65.2 was by far his lowest of the season — he had a passer of over 100 in each of the first six games of the season to vault to the top of the NFL’s MVP conversation in the past week.

Jackson figures to step directly into that conversation now.

Wilson’s interception was his first of the season, and it was especially costly. It came on a flat-footed from the pocket to the far right side of the field, attempting to find Jaron Brown next to the Seahawks sideline.

Instead, former University of Washington standout Marcus Peters — in his Baltimore debut — stepped in for the easy takeaway and ran untouched for the touchdown, the fifth pick-six of his career.

The Ravens added a second defensive touchdown in the fourth quarter when Seahawks rookie receiver DK Metcalf, fighting for extra yards after a catch, fumbled the ball near the Seahawks sideline.

Marlon Humphrey recovered the fumble at the Seattle 18-yard line and returned it for a touchdown, extending the Ravens’ lead to 30-13 with 3:47 left in the game.

———

Saints outlast punchless Bears

CHICAGO (TNS) — Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky returned Sunday at Soldier Field, and so did the booing Bears fans.

After spending their bye week trying to fix the issues that plagued them over their first five games, particularly on offense, the Bears had nothing to show for it in a 36-25 loss to the Saints.

It was the worst loss of the Matt Nagy era and the first time since the Bears lost by more than a touchdown since he took over as coach in 2018.

Trubisky, returning from a dislocated left shoulder that kept him out for most of two games, completed 34 of 54 passes for 251 yards and two touchdowns, with most of that coming in garbage time. The Bears running game remained completely inept with seven carries for 17 yards.

At one point, the Bears went three-and-out on five of six drives from midway through the second quarter until the fourth quarter. The other drive ended after one play when running back David Montgomery fumbled.

The Bears offense didn’t score until there was less than 3 minutes to play in the game. The Bears’ only touchdown up until that point was Cordarrelle Patterson’s 102-yard kickoff return for a score.

Forced to try to carry the load while on the field for nearly double the amount of time as the offense for much of the game, the Bears defense eventually broke, even though it was playing a Saints offense without quarterback Drew Brees and running back Alvin Kamara.

Up 12-10 at halftime, the Saints scored 24 unanswered second-half points on the way to a season high for a Bears opponent.

The Bears defense, playing without 2018 Pro Bowler Akiem Hicks, didn’t record a takeaway and had only one sack against backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. They allowed a 100-yard rusher for the second straight game as Latavius Murray did his part to fill in for Kamara.

Murray scored two of the Saints’ three touchdowns during their second-half run. Bridgewater threw for 281 yards as he improved to 5-0 while filling in for Brees.

Trubisky padded his stats late in the game, when he led drives that ended with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Allen Robinson and a 6-yard touchdown pass to Javon Wims.

———

Titans defuse Chargers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TNS) — An already flustering season for the Los Angeles Chargers reached a new low Sunday when they lost by inches and seconds to the Tennessee Titans, 23-20.

The game was decided when Melvin Gordon fumbled into the end zone when trying to score from inside the one-yard line in the final 10 seconds.

The Chargers had nearly scored twice before that play but both were ruled nontouchdowns by replay review.

The loss, the fifth in six games for the Chargers, dropped them to 2-5.

The game was tied 10-10 entering the fourth quarter, when the Titans took over with a pair of touchdowns.

The first — a five-yard pass from Ryan Tannehill to Tajae Sharpe — was the result of a blown coverage by the Chargers’ secondary. The score capped a 14-play, 85-yard drive.

The second — an 11-yard run by Derrick Henry — happened when free safety Rashawn Jenkins missed a tackle. That series lasted seven plays and consumed 75 yards.

In between those touchdowns, Chase McLaughlin kicked a 50-yard field goal to keep the Chargers close.

They closed to within three points on a 41-yard pass from Philip Rivers to Austin Ekeler with 5:09 remaining.

Then the Chargers took over at their own 49-yard line by stopping the Titans on fourth-and-one with just over two minutes remaining.

They moved to inside the Tennessee one-yard line but couldn’t get in the end zone.

Austin Ekeler was originally ruled to have scored on a 16-yard pass from Rivers. Gordon was signaled in on what would have been a one-yard run.

Replay review changed both, sending the Chargers home with their most bitter defeat yet.

The Titans used a successful fake punt to extend their first drive, a drive that ended in a 45-yard field goal by Cody Parkey to make it 3-0.

On fourth-and-eight from the Chargers’ 43-yard line, punter Brett Kern took the snap and passed to Kevin Byard, the team’s starting free safety, for an 11-yard gain.

The Chargers did respond defensively with cornerback Michael Davis breaking up a third-down pass to force the Parkey field goal.

The Chargers tied it 3-3 on their next possession, McLaughlin making a 29-yard field goal after the offense stalled at the end of a 12-play, 64-yard series.

The three points were the first in an opening half in three weeks for the Chargers, who were shut out in the first half in home losses to Denver and Pittsburgh.

The Chargers took their first lead since last month in the second quarter with a highlight-filled 14-play, 94-yard drive. The series featured two toe-tap catches along the sideline by Keenan Allen and one by Mike Williams.

On third-and-goal at the Tennessee one-yard line, the Chargers brought on two extra linemen and appeared ready to try to power the ball into the end zone.

Instead, Gordon leaked out into the left flat and was wide open for Rivers to find him.

McLaughlin’s extra point made it 10-3, the Chargers’ first lead since winning 30-10 on Sept. 29 in Miami. The touchdown was the first for Gordon since last year’s playoffs.

That lead couldn’t survive a series, however, as the Titans drove right back (eight plays, 86 yards) to tie the score 10-10 on an eight-yard pass from Tannehill to Corey Davis.

———

San Francisco blanks Washington

LANDOVER, Md. (TNS) — Their white jerseys muddied amid Sunday’s steady rain, the 49ers celebrated their 9-0 win over Washington by doing head-first slides all over FedEx Field, with Nick Bosa leading the way after his game-ending sack.

“I looked back and saw the guys sliding. It was a pretty good ending,” Bosa said.

Coach Kyle Shanahan enjoyed it, too, and even considered joining the slip-and-slide celebration after the 49ers’ first shutout since the 2016 season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

“It was definitely fun watching our whole team slide across the field. I did think about (joining), but it wouldn’t have looked that right,” Shanahan said.

Shanahan saved his celebration for the postgame locker room, where he presented a ceremonial game ball to his father, Mike, who hasn’t coached since getting fired by Washington after the 2013 season, although he has consulted and studied film for his son’s 49ers the past three seasons.

Washington (1-6) repeatedly threatened to score, but once Kwon Alexander came through in the third quarter to force an Adrian Peterson fumble at the 49ers 29-yard line, no further threat emerged.

Jimmy Garoppolo’s precision passing, after a fourth-down interception, helped the 49ers pull away from a scoreless first half, and kicker Robbie Gould’s 3-of-4 field-goal kicking provided all the points they needed.

Garoppolo opted not to partake in the postgame belly slides, nor did cornerback Richard Sherman, who said: “I saw guys running and diving on the ground and said, ‘Eh, I got out of this one healthy. I’m just going to observe.

“But it was fun. Mud Bowl 2019 Champions! I’ve never seen anything like that.”

Now 4-0 on the road, the 49ers return to host the Carolina Panthers next Sunday. Here are the highs and lows from their win over Washington:

49ers LB Kwon Alexander: With Washington threatening to answer the 49ers’ go-ahead field goal, Sheldon Day took hold of Peterson and Alexander forced a fumble at the 28-yard line with 2:06 left in the third quarter. Jullian Taylor recovered the game’s only lost fumble, and that takeaway led to the 49ers’ second field goal.

49ers K Robbie Gould: His 28-, 22- and 29-yard field goals pulled the 49ers out of the scoreless deadlock. That made amends for missing a 39-yard attempt on the 49ers’ first possession, a career-high seventh miss this season. The rain and slick field did not make for ideal kicking conditions, obviously.

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo: After a red-zone interception, Garoppolo rebounded to complete 8-of-8 passes for 113 yards on the three ensuing field-goal drives. His passer rating was just 8.2 following the interception (4-of-13, 38 yards), and he finished with a 59.8 rating (12-of-21, 151 yards). First-half pocket pressure forced Jukin’ Jimmy to mobilize, and he had four carries for a team-high 20 yards through two drives. An 11-yard scramble converted a third-and-7 play, and a QB sneak converted a third-and-1 to the 19.

49ers WR Richie James: He produced a 40-yard reception to the Washington 30-yard line, a sensational third-and-3 conversion on a wobbly pass that saw him run 30 yards after the catch. That led to the 49ers’ first scoring drive, which began after James cleanly fielded a punt at the 6-yard line and returned it to the 23.

49ers WR Kendrick Bourne: He came alive in the second half to make 28-, 16- and 26-yard receptions, the latter of which brought the 49ers to the 7-yard line and set up Gould’s second field goal. Bourne’s season-high playing time increased once Marquise Goodwin got drilled over the middle on a first-quarter route.

49ers TE George Kittle: He made a third-down conversion catches near midfield for 14- and 17-yard gains. And he was playing hurt, having been limited the past week with a groin injury and then getting kneecapped on an incompletion over the middle.

49ers DT Julian Taylor: Not only did Taylor recover Peterson’s lead-preserving fumble, he earlier combined with Ronald Blair to stuff Adrian Peterson for a 1-yard loss on fourth-and-1 at the 49ers’ 29-yard line. That squandered another potential Washington scoring drive.

Washington RB Adrian Peterson: Coming off his first 100-yard game this season (and Washington’s first win), Peterson had 57 yards in the first half, and he finished with 81 yards (20 carries). He carried the ball on Washington’s first seven snaps, and he had a 13-yard carry to the 18-yard line before that opening drive ended with a missed field goal.

Special-teams coverage: Marcell Harris made a tremendous tackle on the opening kickoff to pin Washington at their own 19. Washington’s next series started at the 10 thanks to Raheem Mostert’s and Tarvarius Moore’s punt coverage.

49ers pass rushers: Dee Ford came through with a third-down sack 1:31 before halftime, raising his team-high total to 4 { this season. Arik Armstead raised his to 3 { with a third-down sack on Washington’s first series after halftime. Nick Bosa capped things with a sack and then did a belly slide to spark the celebration.

———

DUDS

49ers DT Solomon Thomas: Starting at nose tackle in place of D.J. Jones, Thomas’ most noticeable play was a roughing-the-passer penalty in the third quarter with a shove of Case Keenum on a third-down incompletion. Thomas earlier drew an encroachment penalty.

Washington K Dustin Hopkins: He missed a 39-yard field goal wide right, ruining Washington’s first drive that opened with 10 consecutive run plays for 68 yards.

Early run defense: For the second straight game, the 49ers run defense struggled out the gate. Washington’s first 10 plays were runs (for 68 yards), and that drive stalled after a third-down shovel pass led to Hopkins’ missed field goal.

Washington QB Case Keenum: Rather than subject first-round pick Dwayne Haskins to the 49ers defense and sloppy conditions, interim coach Bill Callahan stuck with Keenum, who was efficient (9-of-12) but not proficient (77 yards).

Injuries: The 49ers lost Matt Breida in the third quarter when he was poked in the eye, though he cleared a concussion check. Marquise Goodwin was in and out of the lineup after a first-quarter collision.

———

Cardinals take Giants to woodshed

NEW YORK (TNS) — Daniel Jones struggled, but the rest of the Giants did him no favors.

Suspect play-calling late in the fourth quarter, a lack of consistent production from returning players Saquon Barkley and Evan Engram, and an inability to pick up relentless blitzes led to the Giants falling, 27-21, to the Cardinals at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Jones was sacked eight times, fumbled it three times (twice recovered by the Cardinals) and threw an interception.

Barkley scored a late touchdown and finished with 18 carries for 72 yards in his return from a high ankle sprain and his first action since Sept. 22. Tight end Evan Engram was targeted five times but caught only one pass for 6 yards in his return from a knee sprain.

The Giants (2-5) had the ball with 4:23 left in the game trailing by 3 and went nowhere. After Jones was sacked for a loss of 8 and threw an incomplete pass toward Golden Tate, the Giants ran a draw on third-and-18 from their 30. Barkley gained 3 yards, but rather than punt, Pat Shurmur chose to go for it on fourth-and-15 from the 33. Patrick Peterson came on a blitz from the corner and drilled Jones from behind, forcing a fumble.

That gave the Cardinals (3-3-1) the ball deep in Giants territory with 2:28 left. They took only 19 seconds off the clock before kicking a field goal with 2:09 left to go ahead 27-21. That gave the Giants the ball back, still down by less than a touchdown.

Jones was sacked twice and then was hit while throwing an incomplete pass chucked hopelessly from his own end zone on fourth-and-29 from the 4 with 34 seconds left to end the game.

After falling behind 17-0, the Giants rallied a bit in the second quarter. Jones hit Rhett Ellison for a 28-yard touchdown pass and Michael Thomas blocked a punt in the end zone that was recovered by Eli Penny to give the Giants 14 points in the span of 1:36.

The Giants followed that up with a long six-minute drive, but could not squeeze any points from it. Jones threw a deep pass for Engram that was dropped, then a 37-yard yard run by Barkley was negated by a hold against Will Hernandez on back-to-back plays, giving up about 60 yards of potential gains. The Giants wound up punting with 46 seconds left in the half.

In the third quarter they were moving the ball once again into Cardinals territory but Jones did not see Chandler Jones coming at him from his front side. Chandler Jones dove and knocked the ball from Daniel Jones’ hands for a fumble and three plays later the Cardinals went ahead 24-14 on a 22-yard touchdown run by Chase Edmonds with 6:05 left in the third.

Aldrick Rosas missed a 37-yard field-goal attempt, knocking the ball off the right upright, with 1:07 left in the third. The Giants did get into the end zone on their next drive, going 82 yards on eight plays, capped by a 7-yard touchdown run by Barkley to make it 24-21 with 8:13 left in the fourth.

———

Rams clip Falcons’ wings

ATLANTA (TNS) — The Rams made new, and significantly happier, memories Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Eight months after losing to the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, the Rams ended a three-game losing streak by defeating the hapless Atlanta Falcons, 37-10.

Jared Goff passed for two touchdowns and ran for another, and cornerback Jalen Ramsey made his debut for the team as the Rams forced three turnovers, sacked Matt Ryan five times and improved their record to 4-3.

The Falcons lost their fifth consecutive game and fell to 1-6.

The Rams’ victory steadied a team that was in danger of falling perilously off the pace on the NFC West. The San Francisco 49ers improved their record to 6-0 with a 9-0 victory over the Washington Redskins on Sunday. The Seattle Seahawks were 5-1 going into their game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The victory also ensured the Rams a more pleasant extended stay in Atlanta. The Rams will be here until Thursday night, when they depart for London and next Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Wembley Stadium.

Goff rebounded from a career-low 78-yard passing performance in last week’s loss to the 49ers by completing 22 of 37 passes for 368 yards. He connected on touchdown passes of 13 yards to running back Todd Gurley and eight yards to tight end Gerald Everett.

Gurley, returning to the lineup after sitting out against the 49ers because of a thigh bruise, rushed for 41 yards in 18 carries. Rookie Darrell Henderson rushed for 31 yards in 11 carries.

Ramsey was acquired in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday. Throughout the week, coach Sean McVay and Ramsey said they did not know how much Ramsey might play against the Falcons.

Ramsey did not start, but he came in on the third play, and spent much of the game matched up against, and jawing with, Falcons star receiver Julio Jones, who caught six passes for 93 yards.

Linebacker Cory Littleton intercepted a pass and defensive tackle Aaron Donald forced and recovered a fumble. Edge rusher Dante Fowler had three sacks, and Littleton and Donald had one each. In the final minute, linebacker Troy Reeder forced a fumble on a punt return, and Darious Williams recovered the ball in the end zone for the final touchdown.

Ryan completed 16 of 27 passes for 159 yards before leaving the game in the fourth quarter because of an ankle injury.

The Rams led, 13-3, at halftime and seized control of the game on the first possession of the second half, when they drove 75 yards for a touchdown. Goff’s 33-yard pass to Everett was the key play of a drive that ended when Goff fired the ball to Everett on a screen pass to the left side, and Everett ran the ball for an eight-yard touchdown and 20-3 lead.

The defense set up the next touchdown when Littleton intercepted a pass that tipped off the hands of Falcons receiver Mohamed Sanu. In the aftermath of the play, Falcons running back Devonta Freeman tangled with Donald. Both players were called for penalties and Freeman was ejected.

The Rams then moved the ball from the Falcons’ 30-yard line to the one. The Falcons stuffed Goff on a second-down sneak, but on next play, Goff faked a handoff to Darrell Henderson and then rolled to his left. He put a move on linebacker Deion Jones, and then ran into the end zone and spiked the ball to celebrate a touchdown that gave the Rams a 27-3 lead.

The Rams appeared positioned for another touchdown in the fourth quarter when they drove to the one-yard line, but the Falcons stuffed Gurley and two incomplete passes forced the Rams to settle for another field goal.

The Falcons scored a late touchdown on Matt Schaub’s 10-yard touchdown pass to tight end Austin Hooper.

Goff completed 15 of 27 passes for 178 yards in the first half. His touchdown pass to Gurley and two field goals by Greg Zuerlein gave the Rams their 13-3 halftime lead.

Matt Bryant’s 52-yard field goal on the first possession gave the Falcons the early lead, and it looked like it might be a long day for the Rams when Zuerlein missed a 40-yard field-goal attempt.

But Zuerlein came back and kicked a 55-yard field goal to tie the score late in the first quarter.

———

Jags power past BengaLLLLLLLs

CINCINNATI — They gave up an embarrassing 285 yards rushing two weeks ago against Carolina. They couldn’t score a touchdown last week against the Saints.

But the Jaguars came to Cincinnati Sunday and got back on track, proving they can successfully move on for good without disgruntled cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who made his debut with the Los Angeles Rams Sunday in Atlanta.

Every team this season has found their stride against the reeling Bengals (0-7). It just took the Jaguars little longer to find theirs before pulling out a 27-17 victory in front of 42,784 at Paul Brown Stadium.

The Jaguars (3-4) trailed 10-9 after three quarters before scoring 18 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, which included a 23-yard interception return by defensive end Yannick Ngkaoue, to smash the Bengals hopes for a first win celebration.

The Jaguars had only one defensive takeaway coming into the game, but they intercepted Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton twice in the fourth quarter.

The Jaguars made it clear from the outset they wanted to establish their running game and strike when needed with Gardner Minshew and the passing game. Minshew passed for 255 yards on 15 of 32 passing and running back Leonard Fournette rushed for 131 yards on 29 carries. The Jaguars churned out 461 total yards. Wide receiver Chris Conley didn’t make a catch last week against the Saints but had three catches for 83 yards Sunday.

The Jaguars, however, couldn’t find the end zone for a touchdown until early in the fourth quarter on Keelan Cole’s 2-yard catch from Minshew put the Jaguars ahead 17-10.

It ended a six quarter stretch of not scoring a touchdown since Week 5 against Carolina.

Instead of enjoying an easy game, the Jaguars were in a physical tussle against the Bengals, who came in 0-6 and surrendering 184.5 yards rushing per game and averaged only 16.5 points per game, which ranked 29th in the league.

The Jaguars outgained the Bengals by almost 200 yards in the first half but had little to show for it.

Much to everyone’s dismay, they trailed the winless Bengals 7-6 at halftime, unable to score a first half touchdown despite outgaining the Bengals 309-110.

The Jaguars didn’t take their first lead until early in third quarter when they went 38 yards on 12 plays but had to settle for a Josh Lambo 37-yard field goal, his third of the game. But the Bengals weren’t done making Coach Doug Marrone a nervous wreck on the sideline.

Instead of collapsing, the Bengals responded.

The Bengals have not perform with a sense of urgency this season, they did on a 10 play, 72 yards near the end of third quarter that ended on Randy Bullock’s 38-yard field goal goal to regain the lead 10-9.

———

Kirk & Cook lead Vikes — again

DETROIT (TNS) — The Vikings are one game away from the halfway point of the three-year, $84 million contract they gave Kirk Cousins in March 2018, in an effort to add the quarterback they believed could augment a championship-caliber roster.

The efficacy of that contract still is an open question, but performances like the one Cousins delivered on Sunday at Ford Field are precisely what the Vikings had in mind when they opened their checkbook.

Their 42-30 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday, in a game where their vaunted defense allowed 433 yards, owed plenty to a masterful offensive performance from the quarterback on a day where he lost his top receiver. The victory — the Vikings’ first of the season in the division — moved them to 5-2 ahead of a Thursday night home game with the 1-6 Redskins.

Cousins, playing with family and friends from his hometown of Holland, Mich., in attendance, finished with 337 yards and four scores, riddling the Lions with the play action throws he’d used in wins over the Giants and Eagles the past two weeks. It was the second time in his career he’d thrown four touchdown passes in back-to-back games. The Vikings needed them, to prevail in a game that turned into more of a shootout than any they’ve played this year.

Matthew Stafford completed 15 of his 23 first-half passes, throwing for 173 yards and targeting a different Vikings defensive back on each of his three scores to Marvin Jones. The receiver took a quick throw from Stafford and spun off of Trae Waynes’ tackle attempt for a 16-yard score to put the Lions up 7-0.

Cousins answered with a five-play drive that ended on a 25-yard strike to Thielen after the Lions bit hard on a play fake to Dalvin Cook. Thielen injured his hamstring while stretching out for the throw in the back of the end zone, on what turned out to be his final play of the day. He left the field with the assistance of the team’s athletic training staff, and eventually traded his helmet for a baseball cap after it was determined he wouldn’t return to the field.

The injury put Cousins in a position where he had to work with just three active receivers — Stefon Diggs, Bisi Johnson and Laquon Treadwell — the rest of the day. The Vikings frequently lined up with two tight ends, motioned fullback C.J. Ham out wide and put rookie Irv Smith in the slot, in an effort to conjure up a passing game with Thielen out. It was Cousins’ resourcefulness, and the relentless legs of Cook, that helped them survive.

They converted six of their 10 third-down attempts, including a 14-yard strike from Cousins to Stefon Diggs on a third-and-11 on the opening drive of the second half (after the Lions declined a holding penalty) and a 23-yard pitch on a third-and-1 after the Lions followed a jet sweep fake to Diggs to the other side of the field.

Two plays later, Cousins hit Kyle Rudolph — who’d caught just nine passes for the season before Sunday — for a 15-yard score. The tight end, who’s been asked to take on more of a blocking role in the Vikings’ offense this year, finished with five catches for 58 yards and the touchdown, his first since catching two in the Vikings’ Week 16 win in Detroit last year.

Then, after the Lions scored with 3:05 to go, Cousins found Diggs for 67 yards off play action. Cook — who ended the day with 142 yards on 25 carries — waltzed in for his second touchdown of the day to seal the win.

———

Miami remains win-poor

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (TNS) — Good teams win.

Bad teams lose.

And despite how much progress they’ve made and how good they looked for three quarters Sunday, the Dolphins remain a bad team.

Their latest way to lose: Play your best first half of the season, and then turn the ball over twice in the second, including a pick at the end zone. And for good measure: Allow an onside kick to be returned for a touchdown.

That was the story here Sunday, as the Dolphins lost 31-21 to the Bills to fall for the sixth time this season, and the ninth-straight time stretching back to 2018.

So no, there was no FitzMagic this day, in Ryan Fitzpatrick’s return to the stadium he called home for four seasons.

His third-quarter interception, thrown on a sideline pass to Isaiah Ford, gave the Bills all kinds of momentum.

And Preston Williams’ fourth-quarter fumble ended any realistic chance for the Dolphins for win.

Josh Allen made them pay both times, connecting with John Brown on a 20-yard touchdown (with Ryan Lewis in coverage) to give Buffalo a fourth-quarter lead, and then with Cole Beasley, who found space in front of Jomal Wiltz, on a 3-yarder to put the game away.

It wasn’t easy.

In the first half, the Bills kicked field goals while the Dolphins scored touchdowns.

And as a result, Miami went to the break with a lead for the first time this season.

Kalen Ballage’s three-yard run early in the second quarter gave Miami its first lead since Week 4. And Fitzpatrick’s 12-yard pass to DeVante Parker gave the Dolphins their biggest lead of the season.

And they were poised to add to it in the second half. Fitzpatrick directed a 16-play drive that took 9:59 off the clock. Brian Flores even green-lit a fake field goal to keep the drive alive. But Fitzpatrick threw a pick at the goal line, and it was all for naught.

The Bills took over at the 2. Twelve plays and 98 yards later, they were in the end zone and ahead for good.

The loss drops the Dolphins to 0-6 and keeps them on track for the No. 1 pick in next April’s draft. The Bills improved to 5-1.

———

Pack slam Raiders

(TNS) — Quarterback Derek Carr had a stellar first half come undone with a bad decision while scrambling and then Aaron Rodgers took over as the Raiders fell 42-24 to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Carr, as he did against the Dallas Cowboys two seasons ago, lost the ball out of bounds while reaching for the pylon, resulting in a touchback for the Packers instead of a score for the Raiders.

The Packers made it hurt even worse when Rodgers hit Jake Kumerow over Daryl Worley for a 37-yard touchdown before the half ended. A potential 17-14 lead instead turned into a 21-10 deficit. Kumerow nearly stepped out of bounds at the 5-yard line but the call was upheld upon review.

Rodgers finished 25 of 31 for 429 yards, five touchdowns and a rushing touchdown. Carr, who also threw an end zone interception in the second half, was 22 of 28 for 293 yards and a touchdown and a second-half end zone interception.

The Raiders fall to 3-3 and visit the Houston Texans to close out their epic road swing. Green Bay improved to 6-1 and is in controlof the NFC North.

STUDS

Aaron Rodgers: Threw touchdown passes of 21 yards to Aaron Jones, 2 yards to Jamal Williams and then a 37-yard touchdown to Jake Kumerow with 12 seconds left in the half. Rodgers finished the half 15 of 19 for 201 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. Finished off his day with a 74-yard touchdown pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Derek Carr: After missing his first few throws, Carr got hot and at one point completed nine straight passes. He directed a 14-play, 86-yard touchdown drive that ended with a 10-yard TD pass to Foster Moreau despite a pair of holding penalties. Carr, however, undid much of his good work when he fumbled the ball out of the end zone while stretching for the pylon inside two minutes.

Carr finished 12 of 15 for 167 yards in the first half. Mike Glennon came in to mop up in the fourth quarter and threw a touchdown pass.

Josh Jacobs: Jacobs had a 42-yard run on his second carry and 53 yards on three carries on the opening drive, which resulted on a 45-yard goal by Daniel Carlson. Jacobs left briefly with a shoulder injury but returned. Jacobs had 68 yards on 10 carries at the half and finished with 124 yards on 21 carries.

Keelan Doss: Had a career-best 31-yard reception from Carr during Raiders’ scoring drive in the second quarter. The Raiders are without Tyrell Williams for the second consecutive game.

Darren Waller: After having an earlier 29-yard touchdown play called back on a hold, the newly-extended tight end had back to back catches of 16 and 48 yards on the Raiders’ last drive of the first half. He had his first career touchdown on a 7-yard pass from Carr in the third quarter. Waller added a 17-yard catch from Glennon and finished with seven catches for 126 yards and two touchdowns.

DUDS

Carr’s mistakes: Losing the ball out of the end zone helped turn the momentum of the game. But with the Raiders struggling to stay in it down 35-17 in the fourth quarter, a forced throw into the end zone was intercepted by Kevin King. It was the third time the Raiders failed to score when deep in the red zone.

Rush and coverage: The Raiders had neither and a future Hall of Fame quarterback predictably had a Hall of Fame day.

David Sharpe: Starting at right tackle in place of the injured Trent Brown, Sharpe was called for a holding penalty which negated a 16-yard gain from Carr to Derek Carrier on the Raiders’ third possession. Even worse, a second against Dean Lowry negated a 28-yard touchdown pass from Carr to Darren Waller. The penatlies ultimately didn’t hurt, as Carr hit Foster Moreau for a 10-yard touchdown.

Those plays stood out, but for the most part Sharpe appeared to hold up well.

Erik Harris: Called for a pass interference play against Jimmy Graham that set up the Packers with a first-and-goal at the 3-yard line. The Packers converted with a 2-yard pass from Rodgers to Jamal Williams for the touchdown. Harris indeed grabbed Graham’s jersey and interfered, but it’s debatable whether Rodgers’ throw qualified as a “catchable” pass.

Nicholas Morrow: The Raiders linebacker didn’t have bad coverage on Green Bay running back Aaron Jones, but Aaron Rodgers dropped a perfect 21-yard touchdown pass over his shoulder as the Packers took a 7-3 lead in the first quarter.

Daryl Worley: The Raiders’ cornerback had primary coverage on Jake Kumerow, who caught a 37-yard touchdown pass with 12 seconds left in the half.

Raiders penalties: Six penalties for 72 yards in the first half, including the P.I. on Harris which set up the Packers’ second touchdown.