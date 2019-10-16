By Jesse Dougherty

The Washington Post

WASHINGTON (TNS) — After 86 years, after losing a baseball team for decades, then getting it back, then wondering if it would ever win the big game - or ever stop breaking hearts - the city had one more wait.

It had to wait for a finish that seemed predetermined when the Washington Nationals stepped onto the field Tuesday night. It had to wait because, in this sport, there’s nothing more dangerous than assumption. The Nationals were going to the World Series. That felt clear once they scored seven runs in a first inning that left little doubt. It felt clear long before the Nationals beat the St. Louis Cardinals, 7-4, to complete a four-game sweep in a National League Championship Series that was one-sided from the start. It felt a little less clear after Patrick Corbin wilted, giving four runs back, but the bullpen held strong, navigated the last 12 outs and, with that, turned waiting into sheer delirium.

Because it wasn’t until the contest was over - really, really over - that the Nationals could claim Washington’s first pennant since 1933. And when they did, when history collided with fate, when nothing could stand between them and the promise of a chance, they sprinted onto the field in celebration. They smiled through screams. Their relievers sprinted in from the bullpen, and gloves were thrown into the cool fall air, and fireworks smoke hung over a moment that was elusive no more.

“I can’t put this into words,” said Manager Dave Martinez, standing on a stage over second base, surrounded by ownership and the front office and the players that made this possible. Then Martinez reached for something his mother always told him. “I’ll say this: Often bumpy roads lead to beautiful places. And this is a beautiful place.”

That triggered one of the biggest cheers of the night. The Nationals will soon play either the Houston Astros or the New York Yankees for the title. They’ll arrive there having slipped to 19-31 in mid-May, surged through the final four months of a once-lost season and collected themselves for two dances with death in the earlier rounds. First, there was Juan Soto slapping a three-run single to oust the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL wild-card game. Then there were Anthony Rendon and Soto hitting back-to-back homers off Clayton Kershaw, on back-to-back pitches, before Howie Kendrick’s grand slam buried the Dodgers in Los Angeles. Next there were the Cardinals, a team that stood no chance, who were only in the way of a bulldozer without brakes.

Then came the fourth Champagne celebration in the past three weeks.

“It’s kind of tough to say what’s going to happen in the playoffs,” said Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg, Budweiser dripping off his beard, a smile planted on his face. “You have a great year, and you can run into a buzz saw. Maybe this year we’re the buzz saw.”

They have been to this point. They buried the Cardinals by scoring seven runs in the bottom of the first Tuesday night. Corbin became the first pitcher to strike out 10 in the first four innings of a postseason game. It took the Cardinals 25 2/3 innings to score a run off a Nationals starter in the series. St. Louis nudged back into Game 4 and had a faint pulse, but Washington’s bullpen handled the rest. The chain was Tanner Rainey to Sean Doolittle to Daniel Hudson, the team’s closer, who notched the final out and tossed his mitt toward the sky. He planned the celebration, modeling Doolittle’s from the National League Division Series, and soon they were hugging friends and family on the field.

Most of the crowd stayed, close to 44,000 on their feet, craning their necks, lifting their cellphones, storing images for forever. They screamed themselves hoarse when the Nationals ducked into the dugout and out of sight, one after another, ready to grab a bottle and start spraying their clubhouse once again. They chugged light beer. They poured it onto one another’s heads. They danced to all kinds of music - Mexican pop, rap, even slow country - and that’s when Max Scherzer stumbled into a quiet part of the room.

Scherzer, the team’s ace, its backbone, the pitcher who has lifted them to so many heights, drifted off by himself. He hopped up and down. He couldn’t stop grinning. Then he walked up to a row of plastic-lined lockers, stared right into them, and cried. They came and went, those tears, but they’d been suppressed by years of missed opportunity. He quickly wiped his red face, drops of alcohol flying off it, and did a light jog back in the mix. There was a team to party with. And, whenever it dissipated, there’d be one more to chase.

“It took the entire roster,” Scherzer said. “Everyone on the roster had a hand in it.”

This all began back in early February, in West Palm Beach, Florida, on a cool morning that signaled the return of familiar routine. That was 245 days ago. Martinez stood by his office and sipped coffee from a foam cup. Scherzer charged toward the batting cages with a fresh helmet pushed onto his head. And there those two words - World Series - blended into quiet conversations, bent into a new shape once superstar Bryce Harper departed for Philadelphia. They’re now a constant in Washington, at least in spring, when hope floats higher than the beating sun. This season was no different. It began with dreams.

Yet they were dimmed, considerably, by a start that put the Nationals on life support. Martinez’s job was in jeopardy. There seemed to be good, logical reasons to trade cornerstone veterans. There was no reason to believe the remaining season, let alone autumn, would ever count. But Martinez didn’t panic. Neither did the team around him. Mark Lerner, the managing principal owner, says now that he never considered firing Martinez. He didn’t know if the season would turn around - he even admits to wondering how it could - but trusted the coaches and players to try. Trust is a common word around here. So they turned a final chance into a whole lot more.

They first woke up on the doorstep of summer. Then they went into overdrive, going on the best 80-game stretch in club history, later tossing the Brewers and Dodgers off their postseason path. Then there they were Tuesday night, bashing the Cardinals one last time, earning baseball’s right to play on.

Only two teams get a shot in the World Series each October. The Washington Nationals will be one of them.

——-

Cole leads Houston to series lead

NEW YORK (TNS) — There was a heart-stopping moment in the Houston Astros’ dugout, during the fifth inning of Tuesday’s Game 3.

As Didi Gregorius sent a fly ball to deep right field, the possibility of a go-ahead three-run homer briefly electrified Yankee Stadium, until Josh Reddick settled under it at the warning track.

A sellout crowd groaned. The Astros exhaled.

That’s about as close as the Yankees got to Gerrit Cole, who tossed seven scoreless innings and gave the Astros control of the AL Championship Series.

Houston’s co-ace overcame five walks and stranded nine Yankees on base, five in scoring position, in a 4-1 Astros win before 48,998 fans.

After winning 7-0 in Game 1, the Yankees have scored just three runs in their last 20 innings, allowing Houston to take a 2-1 lead in games in this best-of-seven.

And Wednesday’s Game 4 carried a threat of postponement, due to a forecast of continued rain. That could push Game 4 to Thursday and Game 5 to Friday, erasing the scheduled travel date if the series requires Games 6 and 7 at Houston.

At least, the Yankees — who planned to utilize their bullpen in Game 4 — could bring back Masahiro Tanaka on regular rest if Game 4 is pushed to Thursday. Houston could make it a Game 1 rematch by bringing back starter Zack Greinke.

Still, “I don’t think we’ve played the game all year for what-ifs, or what if it rains tomorrow,” said reliever Chad Green, who had a chance to be the Yankees’ Game 4 “opener” on Wednesday.

“You play the game to win today and that’s it.”

———

Cole survived a first inning scare, getting Gregorius on a groundout and stranding the bases loaded after Houston provided him a 1-0 lead.

Yankees starter Luis Severino barely got through a shaky first inning, loading the bases on two walks and an infield single after Jose Altuve’s solo shot — his fourth homer of this postseason and first in the ALCS.

Following Reddick’s leadoff homer in the second, on a 1-and-2 pitch, Severino retired 10 of the next 12 batters he faced; he exited in the fifth, forcing Green to (successfully) get out of his first-and-second, one-out jam.

Cole stranded two runners in the second, fourth and fifth innings, with that hold-your-breath moment on Gregorius’s deep fly preserving a 2-0 lead.

In three postseason starts, Cole — who grew up a Yankees fan and was drafted by the team out of high school — has yielded just one run in 22.2 innings, following a regular season that could net him, or teammate Justin Verlander, the AL Cy Young award.

———

Once more, reliever Adam Ottavino was off his game and it proved costly for the Yankees.

Ottavino opened the seventh inning by walking George Springer and yielding a perfect hit-and-run single to Altuve, putting runners at the corners and ending the right-hander’s night, another brief outing.

Zack Britton wound up letting in two inherited runs, on a wild pitch and a Yuli Gurriel sacrifice fly.

In the Yankees’ eighth inning, Edwin Encarnacion was erased at first base on a successful Houston replay challenge. The next batter, Gleyber Torres, belted a homer off reliever Joe Smith, the Yankees’ lone run.

Encarnacion snapped an 0-for-16 since Game 2 of the AL Division Series with a fifth-inning double. Gary Sanchez (0-for-4) heard the boos after striking out twice; he’s 2-for-21 without an extra-base hit or an RBI this postseason.

The game was delayed 15 minutes before the top of the fifth; plate umpire Jeff Nelson exited after suffering a concussion on a fourth-inning foul ball off his mask.

Second base umpire Kerwin Danley went behind the plate and the game resumed without a left field umpire.