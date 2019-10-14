By Sam Mellinger

The Kansas City Star

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (TNS) — All Chiefs games are the same now.

Patrick Mahomes throws for many, many yards, some in spectacular fashion. He also runs for his life on many, many snaps because the opponent knows what’s coming and the offensive line is only three-fifths intact.

And the opponent rushes for many, many, MANY yards.

You can sprinkle in some different details to keep things interesting. This week, in the Chiefs’ 31-24 loss to the Texans, those details include Tyreek Hill winning a jump ball against two defenders downfield, the defense coming up with a couple of takeaways, and — this one was a doozy — Frank Clark, unblocked, one-on-one against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and giving up the touchdown.

But, really, every Chiefs game is the same now. They throw for a ton of yards, give up a ton of yards, call some weird plays, and at the end have a chance to win or lose.

The Chiefs are football’s version of a man trying to make it through his workweek with migraines and a badly sprained left ankle right now, and this is three weeks in a row in which the shrinking margins have shown up in obvious ways — the last two in home losses to potential AFC playoff opponents.

Eric Fisher, the Chiefs’ injured starting left tackle, has never appeared more important than when you’re watching Cam Erving in his place.

Mahomes’ ankle is almost certainly hurting worse than he is letting on, which is a concern not just for the possibility of his limited mobility leading to more injuries but also in the plays he can’t extend and throws he’s not completing.

An offense that had been leading the league with well over 30 points per game has now managed just 43 in its last two home games. They managed just seven points on their last six possessions.

Also, and here’s one that can’t be fixed by health: the Chiefs’ tackling STINKS.

They remain in a precarious and interesting spot. At full strength, many of these problems disappear. The offensive line is a particularly awful issue: they aren’t opening holes, aren’t protecting and are putting Mahomes in danger.

But when Fisher and Andrew Wylie return, the line should be what we’ve come to expect: above average in pass protection, effective with screens and below average with run blocking.

So, there’s that.

But nothing in life is ever about one thing, so it’s also true that injures aren’t going to help the tackling and the Chiefs haven’t stopped the run in four years.

The Chiefs are hobbling their way through a difficult stretch of their schedule. They remain in good shape for the playoffs, particularly if they can beat the scuffling Broncos this week.

But their chances at homefield advantage and even a first-round bye are diminishing by the week. It’s more than just injuries.

The Chiefs have a lot to fix.

———

Jets nose past Dallas

NEW YORK (TNS) — Sam Darnold was back running the offense, and the Jets actually displayed that they do have an offense. But their defense came up huge with the game on line.

And the Jets did something they haven’t done since last season — they won a game.

The Jets held off the Cowboys, 24-22, Sunday at MetLife Stadium for their first victory of the season.

They led the game 21-3, but needed a big play at the end to preserve the victory, and got it from safety Jamal Adams.

After Dak Prescott’s 4-yard run made it a two-point game with 43 seconds left, Adams made the game-saving play. He blitzed Prescott on the two-point conversion and the Cowboys quarterback couldn’t complete the rushed pass to tight end Jason Witten.

DeMaryius Thomas recovered the onside kick and Darnold got into the victory formation — another rare sight. The Jets (1-4) had lost seven straight games at home.

Darnold missed the previous three games after contracting mononucleosis. But his return sparked the Jets and their offense.

The offense produced a total of nine points without Darnold behind center. Darnold got the Jets into the end zone on their second drive of the game, giving them their first lead since the fourth quarter of Week 1 against Buffalo.

He also engineered three first-half touchdown drives. The Jets had two offensive touchdowns all season before this game.

Darnold finished 23-for-32 for 338 yards and two touchdowns. He and Robby Anderson hooked up on a 92-yard catch-and-run, the longest play in the NFL this season. Le’Veon Bell rushed for 50 yards and a touchdown.

The defense kept the Cowboys, who had the No. 1 offense in the NFL coming into the game, without a touchdown until the fourth quarter. But Ezekiel Elliott’s 5-yard touchdown run brought the Cowboys within 21-15 with 6:30 remaining.

The Jets went ahead 24-16 after a 38-yard field goal by Sam Ficken with 3:24 left. They needed a big stop by their defense for Darnold to have a happy return.

The Cowboys got the ball back on their 25 with 3:23 left and drove deep into Jets’ territory with the help of pass interference calls on Daryl Roberts and Blake Cashman.

Dallas had a first-and-10 from the Jets’ 12 before two Cowboys penalties moved it back to the 29. But then a pass interference call on Adams gave Dallas a first down on the 16.

The Cowboys eventually scored on Prescott’s 4-yard run. But the Jets celebrated the victory when Adams foiled the two-point try.

Darnold wore extra padding to protect his spleen, and took a hard hit when he was sacked on the Jets’ second offensive play. But he popped back up and the offense got going on the next drive.

Darnold led a 14-play, 83-yard drive that ended with Bell scoring on a 2-yard-run to make it 7-0. Darnold completed six straight passes on the drive, and bounced up after a horse-collar tackle as he was trying to run in from the 7.

With the score 7-3 in the second quarter, the defense came up with a huge stand in the red zone. Adams bottled up Elliott on third-and-1 from the 7. Dallas went for it on fourth down, and rookie lineman Quinnen Williams stopped Prescott for a 2-yard loss.

Darnold wasted no time getting the Jets in the end zone. He lofted a perfectly thrown ball to Anderson and he took it in for the 92-yard score, the second longest scoring pass in Jets history.

After another big stop by the defense, the Jets went ahead 21-3. Darnold capped a six-play, 65-yard drive with a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Ryan Griffin with 27 seconds left in the half.

The first half ended with Brett Maher kicking a 62-yard field goal to cut the Jets’ lead to 21-6.

The Cowboys had a chance to make it a one-score game coming out of the half, but Witten’s 4-yard touchdown catch was negated by offensive pass interference. Dallas settled for a Maher 32-yard field goal that make it 21-9.

On the ensuing possession, the Jets had the opportunity to increase their lead. But on third down Darnold threw behind Jamison Crowder and was picked off at the Dallas’ 6-yard line by Jourdan Lewis.

The Cowboys couldn’t capitalize though. They moved the ball into Jets’ territory again, but this time Maher missed a 40-yard field goal.

———

Steelers stump Chargers

CARSON, Calif. (TNS) — With their stadium dominated by fans of the opposing team, the Los Angeles Chargers had to do something Sunday night to get the home crowd into the game.

Instead, they immediately fell behind by two touchdowns for the second consecutive week, were scoreless into the fourth quarter and ran out of time in trying to come back in a 24-17 loss to Pittsburgh.

The Steelers came to Carson with only one win but triumphed while using their third-string quarterback.

The Chargers fell to 2-4 as they again looked largely disjointed on offense and struggled to tackle.

After doing little for three quarters, they closed to within one score with a 17-point fourth quarter. But their final possession ended when Philip Rivers was intercepted in the last minute.

All this unfolded on a night when Dignity Health Sports Park was packed with noisy Steelers fans waving yellow towels and chanting for “DE-fence!”

The Chargers have struggled to establish themselves in Los Angeles since moving here from San Diego before the 2017 season. But the atmosphere for this game was about as inhospitable for the Chargers team as any home game yet.

Even worse, the whole thing was chronicled for the entire country to see by NBC and its “Sunday Night Football” crew, the Chargers’ woes on and off the field glaring.

The good news? The team will go on the road for its next two games and plays only once in Carson until mid-December.

That Nov. 3 game is against Green Bay, another opponent with feverish fans who could take over Dignity Health Sports Park.

The passion for the Steelers was on full display despite the team’s 1-4 record entering Sunday and the fact undrafted rookie Devlin Hodges was starting at quarterback.

Hodges, who was playing at Samford a year ago, made his first NFL start a memorable and victorious one. He finished 15 for 20 for 132 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. Pittsburgh controlled the pace of the game by rushing 36 times for 124 yards.

The Steelers have lost Ben Roethlisberger for the season because of an elbow injury, and backup Mason Rudolph was ruled out after suffering a concussion last week. But by going up so big so early, the Steelers were able to run the ball and not ask too much from Hodges.

The Chargers fell behind 24-0 before Chase McLaughlin kicked a 38-yard field goal one minute into the fourth quarter.

They pulled to within two touchdowns when Rivers hit tight end Hunter Henry for a five-yard score with 7:13 to go. The drive was set up by an interception by Rayshawn Jenkins.

Rivers and Henry hooked up again for an 11-yard touchdown with 1:29 remaining. After missing the previous four games because of a knee injury, Henry returned to make eight catches for 100 yards.

Rivers finished 26 for 44 for 320 yards but was intercepted twice and also lost a fumble.

The Chargers failed to run the ball for the second week in a row, finishing with only 32 yards on 14 carries. Melvin Gordon, in his second game back after ending his holdout, carried eight times for 18 yards.

———

‘Hawks sock it to Browns

CLEVELAND (TNS) — A game that began with a 20 mph wind blowing off Lake Erie was dangerously close to simply being blown off course most of the day.

But as has become the custom for the Seahawks this season, quarterback Russell Wilson remained a rock of stability when all around him often seemed total chaos.

After the Browns took the lead following a bizarre sequence of penalties, replay reviews and questionable officials’ calls, Wilson led a nine-play, 79-yard drive that proved to be the winning points in a 32-28 win over the Browns.

Chris Carson scored from a yard out with 3:30 left to put Seattle back up after the Browns had taken a 28-25 lead with 9:02 remaining.

Baker Mayfield then threw his third interception of the game on the next series — a pass behind receiver Dontrell Hilliard that instead went to K.J. Wright — and the Seahawks completed a comeback from 13 points down in the first half.

In fact, there were times early when it was the Seahawks who seemed on the verge of getting blown out as the Browns took an early 20-7 lead and had 302 yards at halftime.

But Seattle then took advantage of Cleveland mistakes to score 18 unanswered points and take the lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Browns retook it on a 3-yard run by Nick Chubb that came on a series after the Browns had been stopped at the goal line — and after a strange set of events in which the Browns threw a challenge flag to see if they’d scored a touchdown as they appeared to be running for a touchdown.

But a short Seattle punt gave the Browns the ball right back and Chubb’s TD had the crowd rocking.

That just maybe made what happened next harder to take for the long-suffering Browns fans, who watched Wilson march Seattle down the field for the winning score.

Wilson’s two touchdowns give him 14 for the year, and he still does not have an interception this season. Wilson also ran for a 16-yard TD in the first quarter.

It was the 30th time in 130 regular season or playoff games that Wilson led a fourth-quarter or overtime comeback to give Seattle a win, and already the third in five games this season.

Seattle is now 5-1 for only the third time in its history (2003 and 2013 the others) and has a chance to take over first place in the NFC West if the Rams beat the 49ers later Sunday afternoon.

The Seahawks were fortunate to be behind just 20-18 at halftime, as the Browns gained 302 yards and were forced to punt just once on seven possessions — and that due mostly to a dropped pass.

But while the Seattle defense wasn’t stout, it was at least opportunistic with two interceptions stopping Cleveland drives in Seahawks territory — one by Tre Flowers at the 39 when Mayfield threw the ball right to him, and another by Tedric Thompson in the end zone, where he dived to corral a pass that had been tipped by Shaquill Griffin.

Before Thompson’s pick, Cleveland appeared poised to take at least a 23-12 lead but possibly 27-12 late in the first half.

Instead, the Seahawks took over at their own 12 and used their hurry-up offense to quickly drive the length of the field for a TD with 27 seconds left on a 17-yard pass from Wilson to Jaron Brown.

Cleveland blitzed on the play and Wilson was hit as he threw by linebacker Joe Schobert. But his pass hit Brown right in stride in the right corner of the end zone.

A run by C.J. Prosise on the two-point play was stopped.

The game began disastrously for Seattle, when Cleveland’s Hilliard returned the opening kickoff 74 yards to set up a quick Browns touchdown. Seattle responded with its own quick score on a 16-yard run by Wilson.

The Browns then had two long drives of 69 and 92 yards to take a 20-7 lead early in the second quarter, with the game appearing on the verge of being an unlikely rout for the home team.

Seattle then blocked a punt to set up a field goal and had the two interceptions and it was somehow a two-point game at the break.

And when it was over, Seattle had its fourth win this season by four points or less — one win for each of the turnovers committed by the Browns on the day.

———

Cardinals hold off Falcons

GLENDALE, Ariz. (TNS) — After getting drubbed in Houston, the Falcons went to desert with the hope of turning around their fortunes.

But a week of bonding didn’t produce the desired result, as the Cardinals used a fourth-quarter touchdown drive and a missed extra point by Matt Bryant to prevail over the Falcons 34-33 on Sunday at State Farm Stadium.

The Cardinals improved to 2-3-1, while the Falcons dropped to 1-5 on the season.

Backup quarterback Matt Schaub was the holder on the extra point try and the ball placement appeared to be leaning.

Cardinals rookie quarterback Kyler Murray led the way as he completed 27-of-37 passes for 340 yards and three touchdowns. He had a passer rating of 128.2.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was spectacular as he completed 30-of-36 passes for 356 yards and four touchdowns. He had a passer rating on 144.9.

Running back Devonta Freeman had his best game of the season as he rushed 18 times for 88 yards and caught three passes for 30 yards and two touchdowns.

Tight end Austin Hooper caught eight passes for 117 yards and one touchdown. Wide receiver Julio Jones caught eight passes for 108 yards.

Against the Cardinals the Falcons fell behind by double-digits by halftime for the fourth time this season and trailed by 17 points before rallying to tie the game.

The defense, after giving up scores on the Cardinals first five possessions, strung together three consecutive stops that allowed the offense to tie the game, 27-27.

But when the Falcons had the ball with a chance to take the lead, the offense sputtered on third-10-from the 31. Ryan was plastered by Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones on a sack.

The Cardinals, helped by Falcons’ penalties, scored on a 14-yard touchdown pass to David Johnson with just over 5 minutes to play.

The Falcons answered with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Freeman, but Bryant’s kick to take the game went awry.

The Cardinals scored on their first five possessions of the game and held a 17-point lead before the Falcons rallied.

The Falcons started off well offensively. They won the toss and elected to take the ball.

For the first time this season, they scored a touchdown on their opening drive, mixing in five runs with five passes to cover 80 yards. Ryan tossed a 9-yard touchdown pass to Calvin Ridley to finish the drive.

The Cardinals’ first possession ended with Zane Gonzalez making a 39-yard field goal.

The Falcons’ second drive started at the 40 when the Cardinals kicked the kickoff out of bounds. But the Falcons couldn’t overcome a holding penalty by left guard James Carpenter and delay of game penalty.

The Cardinals benefited from a controversial call on a 58-yard pass play from Murray to wide receiver Damiere Byrd for a 58-yard gain with cornerback Isaiah Oliver in coverage. Ricardo Allen was late getting back over the top to break up the play.

The Falcons threw the review flag on the play as it appeared Byrd fumbled the ball while going to the group. The reception was upheld and Falcons lost a time out.

Two plays later, Murray tossed a 2-yard touchdown pass to running back Chase Edmonds.

The Falcons’ third drive was three-and-out with a sack on third down by Corey Peters and Rodney Gunter.

The Cardinals then zipped down the field on plays of 17, 30, 31 before David Johnson slammed into the end zone from a yard out to make it 17-0.

The Falcons and the Cardinals both added field goals to make it 20-10 at halftime.

The Cardinals added a Murray to Maxx Williams touchdown pass on their first possession of the second half. The Falcons added a field goal to make it 27-13 and finally got a defensive stop with 5:48 left in the third quarter.

The Falcons went on a 10-play, 93-yard drive that was capped when Ryan tossed a 7-yard touchdown pass to Freeman to make it 27-20.

The defense got another stop and the offense was back in business from their 17-yard line with 14:02 left in the fourth quarter.

Ryan drove the Falcons’ 83-yards over eight plays. He tossed a 6-yard touchdown pass to Hooper with 10:50 left. Bryant’s extra point tied the game 27-27.

———

‘Niners slam Rams

LOS ANGELES (TNS) — Of the 49ers’ five wins in five games to open this renaissance season, Sunday’s 20-7 victory best captured their defense’s downright dominance, as Jared Goff and the host Los Angeles Rams inexplicably learned.

Making this victory even bigger: it was the 49ers’ first win against a NFC West foe, and it came against their in-state rival, the two-time defending division champions, who’ve lost three in a row and fallen to 3-3.

The 49ers defense delivered a trio of fourth-down stops, including a goal-line stand, and defensive coordinator Robert Saleh led the chorus of cheers among a bipartisan crowd inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The 49ers (5-0) again won in imperfect fashion. Jimmy Garoppolo committed two turnovers (first-half interception in the end zone; fourth-quarter fumble), but that was of little consequence when his counterpart, Jared Goff, wilted under the 49ers’ pass rush. Goff was 13-of-24 for 78 yards, or 50 net yards when factoring in yards lost from his four sacks.

Coach Kyle Shanahan’s team won without four injured starters — offensive tackles Joe Staley and Mike McGlinchey, fullback Kyle Juszczyk and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon — and it won with injured tight end George Kittle overcoming a groin injury to again thrive at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

With their offense controlling the ball and converting third downs, and with their defense ruling from every direction, the 49ers own a five-game win streak for the first time since Garoppolo debuted as their starter in December 2017.

Here are Sunday’s studs and duds that kept the 49ers rolling into next Sunday’s game at Washington (1-5):

———

STUDS

Goal-line stand: The 49ers’ best (only?) goal-line stand this year was sealed once they stopped Malcolm Brown for no gain on back-to-back carries from the 1. DeForest Buckner and Sheldon Day helped clog the lanes while D.J. Jones and Kwon Alexander got credited for those stops. Richard Sherman made a touchdown-saving stop at the 1 on second down. The bipartisan crowd cheered, and leading that chorus was defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

George Kittle: He’s overcome a Friday groin injury to have a phenomenal first half: 7 receptions, 7 targets, 94 yards. Highlighting that was a 45-yard catch-and-run ended at the Rams’ 6-yard line with four defenders on him. He had a third-down conversion on their only scoring drive, and his edge block helped spring Coleman’s TD run.

Pass defense: The Rams’ first half produced their fewest net passing yards (22) under coach Sean McVay since 2017, and Jared Goff was under consistent pressure (7-of-8, 27 yards). The 49ers produced a third-down sack on their first pass-rush opportunity, and Ronald Blair got the credit from the five-man rush that led Goff to trip over Alexander.

Arik Armstead: Each game, he delivers a tide-turning play, and this time he opened the second half by recovering a Rams fumble, setting up Garoppolo’s go-ahead touchdown sneak.

Jimmy Garoppolo: An interception in the end zone and a fourth-quarter fumble should qualify the QB as a “dud.” But he won, and he is 11-2 as the 49ers’ starter. He was 24-of-33 for 243 yards with no touchdown passes, though Tevin Coleman dropped one and Dane Pettis almost made a fantastic scoring grab. It was Garoppolo who put the 49ers ahead 14-7 with a third-and-goal, 1-yard sneak shortly after Armstead’s fumble recovery out of halftime.

Tevin Coleman: His 2-yard touchdown run, complete with a desperate dive across the goal line, capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive that pulled the 49ers even at 7. Coleman used a right-handed stiff-arm to knock down safety John Johnson en route to the goal line. Not so studly: Dropping a wide-open, potential-touchdown pass on third-and-goal in the third quarter.

Pregame handshakes: Sherman shook hands and exchanged hugs with the Rams’ four captains. Monday night, Sherman believed Baker Mayfield slighted him in an eventual win over the Browns, and thus evolved a lame controversy in the ensuing days that led Sherman to apologize to Mayfield.

———

DUDS

Fade to right: A fade pass to the right side of the end zone ended in disaster. What is this, the 2012 season’s Super Bowl? On third-and-goal from the 1, Garoppolo lobbed a pass toward Deebo Samuel, who slowed up on his route and allowed Marcus Peters to intercept the pass 12:35 before halftime.

Donald, duck!: Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald figured to prey on the 49ers backup tackles, and he came through with two sacks, the latter of which forced a Garoppolo fumble after Donald slipped past Daniel Brunskill. Left tackle Justin Skule allowed a third-down sack on the first series.

Robbie Gould: He came up short on a 55-yard field-goal attempt to close the first half, and that sixth miss this season (13 attempts) matched a season-high in his 15-year career. Gould did make his ensuing field-goal attempts (25 and 34 yards), so his misses haven’t cost them, yet.

Marquise Goodwin: A flea-flicker almost worked to perfection as Goodwin broke free down the left sideline, only to miss Garoppolo’s heave at about the Rams’ 15-yard line to open the second quarter. (Later, Goodwin did make an 11-yard catch just before halftime, and he supplied a third-down conversion catch just before the fourth quarter.)

Cornerback injuries: Neither ailment seemed too serious but cornerbacks Richard Sherman and K’Waun Williams were forced out with hand, shoulder or arm injuries. Williams was replaced by D.J. Reed in the second half, and Sherman returned to finish the game.

Early run defense: The 49ers gave up their first rushing touchdown of the season and fell behind 7-0 when the Rams opened with seven consecutive run plays. With Todd Gurley inactive, Malcolm Brown had five carries for 40 yards, and Robert Woods had the other two carries, including an 8-yard score around the left end. The 49ers entered with the No. 5 run defense (81.8 yards per game); the Browns with the No. 22 rushing offense (96.2 ypg.).

———

Saints sting Jags

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (TNS) — On an afternoon the Jaguars issued 30,000 fake mustaches to fans, they were unable to get enough Minshew Mania to enjoy.

The Jaguars rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew wasn’t as sharp as he’s been in previous games against the New Orleans Saints on a sun-splashed afternoon at TIAA Bank Field.

A few of his passes sailed past receivers. On some attempts, Minshew was forced to hold the ball too long because his receivers couldn’t get open.

It all played a role why Minshew couldn’t lead the Jaguars downfield on a touchdown drive. Without it, the Jaguars couldn’t win, losing to the Saints 13-6 to drop to 2-4.

Not only was Minshew sacked twice, he was picked off by Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore on the Jaguars’ opening drive after halftime on a pass intended for DJ Chark over the middle.

Minshew’s miscue set up the Saints’ scoring drive that ended on Wil Lutz’s 21-yard field goal that put the Saints ahead 6-3.

It was Minshew’s first interception since Week 1 against against Kansas City after he stepped in for injured starter Nick Foles.

He continue to struggle to find a rhythm in the fourth quarter. On a critical 4-and-2 play at the Saints 40, Minshew’s pass over the middle intended for wide receiver Chris Conley sailed incomplete.

The Jaguars couldn’t avoid a bad start. The Jaguars opened the game with three consecutive three-and-outs on first-half possession before they put forth a 13 play, 66-yard drive that ended on Josh Lambo’s 22-yard field that tied the score at 3-all.

But what helped the Jaguars Sunday unlike last week against Carolina was much improved defensive play, especially by linebackers Myles Jack and Najee Goode, who started in place of rookie Quincy Williams.

Instead of getting gashed for long run plays, they delivered their share of hard licks. They also consistently got after Saints quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Rookie Josh Allen and Dawuane Smoot got back-to-back sacks late in the second quarter.

The Jaguars’ secondary also held Saints’ Michael Thomas, who entered as the NFL’s leading receiver, to only two catches in the first half. He didn’t make his first catch until early in the second quarter and they held Kamara to 37 yards on 12 carries. It was enough for both teams to go into halftime tied at 3-all.

Still, the Jaguars gave up a fourth quarterback touchdown that turned out to be the difference in the game.

———

Dolphins finish one point short

MIAMI (TNS) — Whew.

Exhale, tankers.

You did it.

One fewer winless team to worry about.

One step closer to the No. 1 pick.

If you could ever be OK with a loss, Sunday was it. And it little to do with how Miami played in its 17-16 defeat at the hands of the Redskins.

The path to Tua still goes through Miami.

But oh, did the Dolphins make it interesting.

As in, scored a touchdown (Ryan Fitzpatrik to DeVante Parker) with six seconds left and tried to win it with a two-point conversion close.

But a bad play and even worse execution doomed Miami. Kenyan Drake dropped a screen pass, but had no chance of scoring anyway.

The game never should have been that close.

The Redskins had the game firmly in control. And then Bill Callahan lost his mind.

Up 14 with the Dolphins’ offense in hibernation, he decided to kick a 55-yard field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter. A punt would have pinned Miami deep. Instead, when Dustin Hopkins predictably missed, it lit a spark.

A quarterback change did too. Ryan Fitzpatrick replaced an ineffective Josh Rosen, and directed a nine-play, 55-yard touchdown drive. When Kalen Ballage rumbled in from a yard out, it gave the Dolphins their first second-half points of the season.

And after a quick defensive stop, they had the ball back at Washington’s 41.

Their next three plays?

Fitzpatrick one-yard pass to Albert Wilson.

Incompletion pass deep to DeVante Parker.

And botched shotgun snap by Daniel Kilgore, resulting in an eight-yard loss.

Drive over.

Chance seemed over. Until FitzMagic showed up, and nearly pulled it out.

As a result, the Dolphins fell to 0-5 on the season. The Redskins won for the first time in six games.

Before Rosen was pulled, he had completed 15 of 25 passes for just 85 yards, two touchdowns and took five sacks. Miami managed just three points in his eight drives.

The first half lived down to expectations.

The Redskins’ lone touchdown came on 25-yard touchdown pass from Case Keenum to Terry McLaurin. Ken Webster, who was only on the field because Xavien Howard sat out the game with knee pain, was in coverage but fell down late in the route.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, managed just a field goal and 104 yards of offense. They were 1 of 7 on third down and Josh Rosen was sacked four times.

———

Cousins lifts Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS (TNS) — The last time the Philadelphia Eagles played at U.S. Bank Stadium they won the highest scoring Super Bowl in history.

A year-and-a half after that victory over the Patriots — which came after they ousted the Vikings in the NFC title game — the Eagles could only watch as the Vikings put up their best offensive effort of the season.

Kirk Cousins threw four touchdown passes, three to Stefon Diggs, as the Vikings whipped the Eagles 38-20.

Cousins’ four-touchdown game, his first since last September’s tie at Lambeau Field, came against the opponent he’s beaten more than any in his NFL career. It was Cousins’ sixth win in nine career starts against the Eagles, and he’s now thrown for 21 touchdowns against six interceptions in those games.

Of Cousins’ six wins in 33 career starts against teams with winning records, two are against the Eagles.

The Vikings came into the game with plans to throw downfield against an Eagles defense that ranked No. 1 in the league against the run but had deficiencies in its secondary, with cornerbacks Ronald Darby and Avonte Maddox out because of injury. Their first salvo at Eagles corner Rasul Douglas came on the game’s fifth offensive play, when Cousins threw deep for Diggs off play action with Douglas running step-for-step with the wide receiver. The pass was too long for Diggs, but it would be one of the few times Cousins would miss him.

His first touchdown to Diggs, on a 62-yard strike following a slight play fake in the second quarter, saw Cousins burn Douglas with a throw that had Diggs looking back at the cornerback as he strutted into the end zone. Cousins came back to a downfield shot off play action on the Vikings’ next drive, hitting Diggs on a 51-yard throw that had Douglas looking around for safety help. The routes looked similar to the ones the Vikings used against the Giants last week; this time, instead of throwing underneath to Adam Thielen, Cousins hit Diggs deep.

The final Cousins-to-Diggs score of the day was a confident red-zone throw to the back of the end zone, where Diggs could reach up for an 11-yard score and tap his feet in bounds after beating former Vikings corner Craig James.

Philadelphia threw a scare into the U.S. Bank Stadium crowd by scoring 17 consecutive points after falling behind early, but the Vikings righted the ship in the second half to improve to 4-2.

Trailing 24-10 to start the third quarter, the Eagles (3-3) got a quick touchdown on a 3-yard pass from Carson Wentz to Alshon Jeffery and a 40-yard field goal from Blake Elliott to get within 24-20.

But the Vikings drove 75 yards and Cousins threw the third TD to Diggs for a 31-20 edge with 1:16 left in the third.

Dalvin Cook’s 1-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter made the score 38-20.

The Vikings raced to a 24-3 lead in the first half. On their opening possession, Cousins hit Thielen for a 6-yard touchdown after Thielen beat cornerback Sidney Jones with a double move on the right side of the end zone.

After Dan Bailey’s 39-yard field goal gave the Vikings a 10-0 lead, Jake Elliott hit a 53-yarder for the Eagles.

Then Cousins and Diggs struck for long touchdown passes early in the second quarter for what seemed like a comfortable 24-3 lead.

The Eagles scored a touchdown late in the second quarter when Wentz hit tailback Miles Sanders on a 32-yard wheel route after Sanders got past Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks.

Both teams had chances to score before halftime. Cousins overthrew a wide-open Diggs on a long post pattern, then was intercepted by former teammate Andrew Sendejo on a fluke play. Cousins’ sideline pass to Diggs popped up in the air as Diggs tried to stay in bounds, and dropped into Sendejo’s hands.

The Eagles drove to get within field goal range before the half, and set up for a 39-yarder, but tried a fake and Elliott’s pass was intercepted by defensive end Everson Griffen.

Cousins completed 22 of 29 for 333 yards, and Diggs had seven receptions for 167 yards.

Wentz, a former North Dakota State standout, was 26-for-40 for 306 yards and was intercepted by Mackensie Alexander late in the game.

———

Panthers smack Bucs

LONDON (TNS) — A spectacular stadium, and a performance worthy of it.

Sunday, the Carolina Panthers made their long-awaited international debut when they played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Carolina was one of the last three teams to play in England. But in a state-of-the-art stadium designed in part to host professional (American) football — the NFL helped fund construction, after all — the Panthers put on a show.

And that’s especially true for their defense.

For the second week in a row, Carolina was a turnover-forcing machine, intercepting Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston five times and recovering his fumble as well. That doesn’t include Carolina’s six sacks in the first half alone, which tied a franchise record for sacks in the first half.

But arguably the most important defensive statistic? Carolina scored 20 points off turnovers Sunday, and now leads the NFL in that category with 54 through six games.

There are more games to be played in Week 6, but regardless if that stat stands, it validates that Carolina’s defense is clearly in the league’s upper echelon.

Is it the best? Perhaps.

As of this writing, the Panthers are 11th in the league in yards and point allowed, but their other metrics are more subtantial. Carolina’s nine interceptions are second only to the New England Patriots, and its 27 sacks lead the league. Six fumble recoveries also ties for best in the NFL.

“Guys caught the ball, guys knocked the ball out, guys fell on the ball,” linebacker Luke Kuechly said after Carolina’s 37-26 win. “We’ve showed in spurts what this defense is capable of.”

Takeaways and sacks are one part of that, but the primo field position the defense is delivering is just as crucial. For example, three of Winston’s interceptions gave the ball back to quarterback Kyle Allen and Carolina’s offense within 36 yards or fewer of the end zone.

No wonder the Panthers scored 37 points despite on only 268 offensive yards.

“That’s what you need,” coach Ron Rivera said. “If you’re going to take the ball away, hopefully it’s in a good place that helps set up the offense, and we had several of those today.”

As for how Carolina was able to tie a franchise record with seven takeaways — six were defensive, and the seventh was the recovering of a muffed punt — things started early.

Like, first play of the game early.

Winston dropped back to pass on the Bucs’ opening snap and threw toward receiver Mike Evans, who was double-covered. Cornerback James Bradberry simply jumped the route, and with better positioning on the play, was able to wrestle the ball away from Evans. Despite Carolina losing yards the subsequent three plays and settling for a Joey Slye field goal, Bradberry’s play set the day in motion.

“It was a good tempo-setter,” Rivera said. “James has had a tremendous year so far, and he continues to do the things that we need him to do … Just really happy with his performance today.”

On Tampa Bay’s third offensive possession, Carolina’s front seven started converting on its pressure. On first-and-10 from midfield, defensive tackle Vernon Butler Jr. — filling in for Kawann Short, who is out for the year with a shoulder injury — shoved the Bucs guard across from him straight into the backfield, forcing Winston to step up in the pocket — and right into Gerald McCoy. It was McCoy’s first sack of the year, and considering it came against his former team, he glared at Tampa Bay’s sideline right after.

The very next play was more of the same. The Bucs took a timeout to collect themselves, but defensive tackle Dontari Poe got in on Winston for a second consecutive sack.

“The biggest thing that was helping (generate interior pressure) was the vertical rush on the outside. They were getting up and forcing Jameis to step up inside,” Rivera said. “I thought the coverage initially did a really nice job in terms of taking away his quick throws, and forcing him to step up and hold the ball a little bit longer, which gave the interior guys a chance to get their hands on him.”

But the outside rushers would have their time, too. With about 10 minutes left before the half, defensive end/outside linebacker Bruce Irvin came screaming off the left edge at Winston. He didn’t get there in time for the sack, but that worked out to Carolina’s advantage: Irvin slapped Winston’s elbow as he threw, re-directing the pass to nickel cornerback Javien Elliott, another ex-Buc.

The pressure only grew from there. Shortly before halftime, Butler had back-to-back strip sacks (he had not recorded three sacks total the previous three seasons), the latter of which was recovered by Irvin. Efe Obada, who grew up in London and was named an honorary captain for Sunday’s game, also helped create the pressure with Butler.

“G2X (a defensive motto for getting to the spot), y’all call them Sackstreet Boys,” safety Tre Boston said. “Those boys were getting after him all day.”

And finally, it wouldn’t be a well-rounded Panthers defensive effort without linebacker Luke Kuechly’s impact, right? Kuechly picked Winston for the third time of the afternoon, a ‘Where was he looking?’ sort of play with no obvious receivers or routes in the vicinity.

After Kuechly returned the pick to Tampa Bay’s eight-yard line, receiver Curtis Samuel took the very next play into the end zone on a reverse. That score made for 10 points in the span of 16 seconds, and all but sealed the game for Carolina, putting it ahead 27-7.

Despite excelling through the first three quarters, the Panthers defense did sag some in the fourth. The Bucs went on back-to-back 75-yard drives to cut the deficit to 11, including two-point conversions on both possessions. Winston was able to find Evans and Chris Godwin, the other half of Tampa Bay’s two-headed monster at receiver, with some consistency, and the Bucs moved the ball downfield almost seamlessly.

Still, when it needed to, the Panthers defense again came up big. With less than 3 minutes to play in the game, Bradberry and Ross Cockrell came up with back-to-back pass breakups against Evans, which forced a Tampa Bay fourth-and-10 deep in their own territory.

Winston looked right to Godwin, threw … and Cockrell plucked the ball out of the air right over the receiver’s head.

All total, four different Panthers recorded interceptions on Sunday.

“I was a little upset. I had a couple out there that they tipped, I wanted those,” Boston joked postgame. “I wanted to join the group. Everybody was stealing and I was like, ‘I ain’t catch my misdemeanor yet.’ I’m like, I’m trying to steal, too! I’m looking around like, whose pockets can I get in? Because the boys did their thing today.”

Finally, after a missed Slye field goal, Winston and Tampa Bay’s offense got the ball one final time. And fittingly, the game ended just as it began: With James Bradberry intercepting, only this time in the end zone to officially wrap up Carolina’s fourth straight win.

“Seven sacks, is that what it was?” Boston said. “What is it, seven turnovers? Five interceptions?

“I mean, you can’t write it up better than that.”