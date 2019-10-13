WYANDOTTE — Playing like a No. 1 ranked football team, Tulsa Metro Christian rolled to a 55-12 win against Wyandotte here Friday, Oct. 11.

The unbeaten Patriots did all of their scoring in the first half, getting 28 points in the opening quarter — half of that coming on interception returns.

Wyandotte trailed only 14-6 early in the game thanks to a 32-yard pass from Ethan McLaughlin to Talon Powers.

However a pass for the conversion was incomplete.

The Bears’ other score was in the third quarter when Jade Versoza broke loose on a 25-yard run. Again, the conversion attempt failed.

Levi Korir got Metro’s first touchdown when he returned an interception 37 yards.

Carson Caloway went 53 yards with a pick-6 near the end of the period.

In between, the Patriots got a 3-yard run from Ethan Benson and a 69-yard pass from Asher Link to Blaze Munoz.

Second-quarter TDs were a 3-yard pass from Link to Derek Sanderson, a 64-yard run by Korir, a 6-yard pass from Link to Bentley Coulter and a 71-yard romp by Tagg Campbell.

The loss was the fourth in five games for Wyandotte, which has allowed 56 to Inola, 66 to No. 7 Adair and now 55 in the last three losses.

The Bears host Kansas Thursday, Oct. 17.