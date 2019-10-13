While the Lone Grove Longhorns have been making history this season, the No. 4 Sulphur Bulldogs showed their tradition is still going strong Friday night.

In a game which lived up to its hype between two 5-0 teams, it was the Bulldogs who had enough firepower to survive a high scoring 49-26 game at Calvin Agee Field.

The victory for the Bulldogs moves them to 6-0 on the season and 3-0 in district play, while Lone Grove falls to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in district play.

Next up for these two teams will be important district games on Thursday night.

Both games will begin at 7 p.m. with Sulphur at Plainview, and Lone Grove at Marlow.

In the first quarter, Sulphur got on the board with Tavius McDonald scoring from four yards out to make it 7-0 after the extra point from Kyle Stevenson.

Lone Grove though was right back in it moments later when JJ Barnes dashed his way 56 yards for the touchdown, making it 7-6 after the missed extra point.

Ethan Massey then extended the Bulldogs lead near the end of the first quarter with a six yard touchdown run, making it 14-6 after the extra point.

In the second quarter, McDonald struck again, this time catching a 14-yard pass from Reese Ratchford to make it 21-6.

Later in the second, McDonald got another touchdown, this time on a 34-yard punt return to make it 28-6.

Lone Grove would go into the break with some momentum thanks to a nine-yard touchdown run to make it 28-13.

While there was no scoring in the third quarter, the Longhorns found themselves within striking distance early in the fourth.

Cooper Robinson got a one yard touchdown run to make it 28-20 after the extra point.

But the Bulldogs were simply too much down the stretch.

Ratchford got his second touchdown of the night on a six-yard run to make it 35-20, before Barnes came back for Lone Grove with an 80-yard touchdown run to make it 35-26.

However, McDonald would get two more rushing scores of 10 and 49 yards to seal the victory for Sulphur.

McDonald finished with 21 carries for 236 yards and three touchdowns on the night, while Barnes totaled 28 carries for 193 yards and two touchdowns for Lone Grove.

Colton Jones was 11-of-24 for 155 yards with one interception for the Longhorns.