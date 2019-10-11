By Mike Tupa

Caney Valley High School’s growling gridiron gauntlet is nearly wrapped up.

Tonight’s showdown against at Sperry High School closes out three rugged weeks for the Trojans against three of the strongest traditional powers in District 2A-3.

Following losses against Kiefer, 56-6, and Beggs, 71-0, the young Trojans (0-5, 0-2) take on the defending state champion Sperry Pirates (5-0, 2-0) at 7 p.m.

Veteran Trojan coach Stephen Mitchell knows there’s no shortcut to building success.

His fledgling program — with a bright future — has had to pay its dues in growing lumps. Mitchell starts eight freshmen and two sophomores, along with just one junior and two seniors.

Quarterback Zak Wallis is one of his ninth-graders that suggest a massive upside.

“His ability to not force passes in certain situations is really good,” Mitchell said. “His ability to check at the line and his ability to see that right now is really good for a freshman.”

Wallis has rushed for approximately 500 yards and thrown for roughly 400.

Caney Valley also depends heavily on three-year starter junior Hayden Wingo, a star receiver and defensive back.

“There’s no way to describe how important he is to our team,” Mitchell said. “We always put him on the best receiver. We count on him to lead in a variety of ways. His teammates voted him as one of the captains. … His ability to make a tackle is invaluable.”

Mitchell expects the Pirates — which are ranked No. 1 in the state in 2A — to bring a full package.

“Overall, they’re balanced,” he explained. “They runt he ball really well. Up front, they’re physical and they pass the ball really well.”

Mitchell said he’ll count on Wingo and safety Kurt Nevels to defend the pass on the deep end.

Even though the Trojans lost big last week, Mitchell was encouraged by “the fight that we exhibited. … I was really proud of our competitiveness. We held our own for the first couple of series.”

The keys for Caney Valley tonight are to avoid being intimidated, to cut down on mistakes and to play “like we have no tomorrow,” Mitchell said. “When you play a good team like Sperry, you can’t hold anything back.”