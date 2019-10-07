By Jorge Castillo

Los Angeles Times

WASHINGTON (TNS) — The weapon the Washington Nationals were betting on wiping out the Los Angeles Dodgers, a 6-foot-3 left-handed thorn in their sides the last two seasons, emerged from the bullpen in the sixth inning Sunday. Patrick Corbin appeared with the Nationals nursing a one-run lead. The Dodgers were 12 outs away from losing Game 3 of the National League Division Series. Corbin was tasked to finish the job three days after starting Game 1.

Corbin was the second starting pitcher the Nationals deployed out of the bullpen in the series as they attempt to advance with just two relievers they trust. Max Scherzer retired the side in the eighth inning of Game 2. The Dodgers came to life in the sequel as Russell Martin and Enrique Hernandez each delivered two-out, two-run, perhaps season-saving doubles off Corbin to fuel a stunning seven-run inning and eventual 10-4 victory.

They will play Game 4 on Monday with a 2-1 series lead and a chance to reach the National League Championship Series for the fourth season in a row.

Cody Bellinger was the first batter Corbin faced. The National League MVP candidate won the left-on-left battle with a single to right field for his first hit of the series and first of two hits in the inning. Two batters later, David Freese, who became the fourth player in postseason history with three hits in a game he didn’t start, smacked a pinch-hit single. One batter later, Martin was in an 0-2 ditch.

The veteran catcher laid off the next two pitches before Corbin fed him a slider down. He swatted it into the left-center field gap to alter the course of the series.

He reached second base with a feet-first slide as the 36-year-old Freese raced around from first base. Several Dodgers hopped the dugout rail to imitate third base coach Dino Ebel waving Freese home. When he scored to give the Dodgers the lead, Martin unleashed a fist pump. He had been three for his previous 35 in the playoffs. He added a two-run home run in the ninth inning.

Corbin, staggered but an out away from limiting the damage, walked Chris Taylor to bring up Hernandez. He too fell behind 0-2 before smacking his double to left field.

Corbin’s outing ended after Max Muncy was intentionally walked with first base open. Wander Suero was summoned to face Justin Turner and the third baseman busted the game open by demolishing a misplaced fastball for a three-run home run.

Sunday marked the Dodgers’ first playoff game in Washington since they won Game 5 of the NLDS in 2016 on the backs of Kenley Jansen and Clayton Kershaw. It was also a pitching rematch from July.

Hyun-Jin Ryu held the Nationals to one run in 6 1/3 innings in that game after tossing eight scoreless innings against the Nationals in May. On Sunday, he gave up a two-run home run to Juan Soto before settling down. The left-hander allowed two runs and four hits with two walks in five innings. He struck out three and threw 74 pitches. The Dodgers used five relievers for the final four innings, concluding with Kenley Jansen’s first postseason appearance. He logged a clean inning with two strikeouts.

The Nationals’ Anibal Sanchez was also on the ropes in the first inning after issuing a walk to leadoff hitter Joc Pederson. Two batters later, Turner singled. Corey Seager worked a two-out walk to load the bases for A.J. Pollock. Sanchez struck him out to wiggle free without giving up a run.

The right-hander found his groove from there. He expertly mixed speeds utilizing an expansive arsenal. He flummoxed the Dodgers with two different changeups. There was a slow one that topped out at 87 mph and a slower one — Dodgers manager Dave Roberts called it “an eephus changeup” — that bottomed out at 71 mph to strike out Pollock in the first inning. The two offerings produced 10 swing-and-misses.

Max Muncy clubbed an 0-2 fastball over the middle 12 rows deep into the seats beyond the wall in right-center field in the fifth inning for his second home run of the series. Otherwise, Sanchez silenced the Dodgers, holding them to four hits and two walks while striking out nine, before Corbin was given the ball.

The Dodgers were surprised Scherzer pitched in relief in Game 2; they didn’t expect the Nationals to maneuver that aggressively. But Corbin’s appearance after throwing six innings Thursday was anticipated. Roberts said he constructed his lineup with the left-hander in mind.

Corbin had limited the Dodgers to three earned runs across 36 1/3 innings in five starts since the beginning of the 2018 season. In Game 1, he allowed two runs (one earned) over six innings. The Dodgers were familiar with him. They knew he throws slider after slider, and for two years they still couldn’t figure him out. That changed Sunday.

———

Braves go up on Cards, 2-1

ST. LOUIS (TNS) — The Braves acquired slugger Adam Duvall last trade deadline as an additional weapon in the pennant race. It took over a year, but the trade sure looks brilliant now.

Silenced by Adam Wainwright almost the entire day, Atlanta struck St. Louis closer Carlos Martinez for three runs in the ninth, stunning the Cardinals and taking Game 3 3-1 in St. Louis on Sunday. The Braves took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five National League Division Series.

The dramatic win moved the Braves within one game of advancing to the championship series. They’re one win away from that elusive postseason series victory, advancing in the playoffs for the first time since 2001.

It all started with their big free-agent addition. Josh Donaldson opened the ninth with a roaring doubled to left field. He was replaced by pinch-runner Billy Hamilton. Nick Markakis and Adeiny Hechavarria struck out, leaving Hamilton at third with two down.

Brian McCann was intentionally walked, setting up Martinez versus Dansby Swanson. The shortstop hammered the first pitch he saw off the left-field wall, evening the score at 1-1.

The Braves weren’t finished. Pinch-hitter Duvall, who blasted a key two-run homer in Game 2, laced a single that dropped in center field. It scored two more runs, giving the Braves the lead and an insurance run.

Two days after Mike Foltynewicz saved the Braves with seven magnificent innings, Mike Soroka equaled him with his a masterful first-career postseason outing. Soroka went seven frames, allowing two hits — both to Marcell Ozuna — and striking out seven.

Soroka retired 17 consecutive Cardinals between Ozuna hits in the second and seventh frames. He didn’t issue a walk, an accomplishment he achieved seven times in his 29 regular-season starts.

Ozuna’s first hit loomed large, when the former Marlins slugger perfectly placed a hit between first base and right field, resulting in a double. He advanced on a grounder and scored on Matt Carpenter’s sacrifice fly.

Wainwright slightly outdueled Soroka. The Georgia native dealt 7-2/3 scoreless innings, allowing four hits. He departed in the eighth, after 120 pitches, after allowing a Swanson single and walking Ronald Acuna and Ozzie Albies.

Then came the Braves’ potential breakthrough. They had Freddie Freeman up with the bases loaded and two out against Andrew Miller, who the Cardinals paid for that very situation. Two pitches later, Freeman popped a slider out to center fielder Dexter Fowler, ending the inning.

The Braves and Cardinals play Game 4 Monday with Dakota Hudson set to start for St. Louis. The Braves haven’t yet announced their starter.

———

Astros close to advancing to ALCS

HOUSTON (TNS) — This time, the Rays got Cole’d.

Or, more appropriately, K-K-K-K-K-K-K-K-K-K-K-K-K-K-Kole’d.

Striking out 15 times against Astros starter Gerrit Cole was clear evidence the Rays couldn’t do much right Saturday night.

Combined with a couple things the Rays did wrong, the result was a 3-1 loss to the Astros in Game 2 of the division series, and a daunting task ahead.

The teams are off Sunday, with the best-of-five series resuming, and potentially ending, with a 1:05 p.m. Game 3 Monday at Tropicana Field. Charlie Morton will start for the Rays with their season on the brink, Zack Greinke for the Astros.

Of the 50 teams that have lost the first two games of a best-of-five series on the road, only seven have come back to win.

Saturday’s game looked initially a lot like Friday’s series opener, with the two starters dueling through the early innings. Also similar, the Rays pitcher made the first mistake, as Blake Snell gave up a homer to Astros MVP candidate Alex Bregman leading off the fourth.

The Rays played some dazzling defense, but an error by shortstop Willy Adames led to another Houston run in the seventh.

Yuli Gurriel reached on the errant throw, went to third on Carlos Correa’s double off usual Rays closer Emilio Pagan and scored on a one-out bloop single that dropped in front of left fielder Austin Meadows.

The Astros added a run in the eighth by rapping three singles off Nick Anderson.

The Rays did make it interesting and tense for the sellout crowd of 43,376, by scoring in the ninth off Houston closer Roberto Osuna. Meadows led off with a single, Tommy Pham followed with another, and Ji-Man Choi walked to load the bases. An Avisail Garcia grounder to third got one run home, with a force out at second. Brandon Lowe walked to re-load the bases and end Osuna’s night. But Will Harris struck out Travis d’Arnaud and got Kevin Kiermaier to ground out to end it.

After Friday’s loss to Astros ace Justin Verlander, Rays manager Kevin Cash said they got “Verlander-ed,” which was already on a T-shirt for sale online via breaking.com on Saturday.

The way Cole pitched, they may want to consider a series.

Cole had a spectacular regular season, going 20-5 with a majors-most 326 strikeouts, the most since Randy Johnson fanned 334 in 2002 and by an AL pitcher since Nolan Ryan had 341 in 1977.

Saturday, he was dominant from the start until leaving with two eights in the eighth. Fourteen of his 15 strikeouts were swinging, with 33 swings-and-misses overall. He got every hitter in the Rays order to strike out at least once. The only batter he walked was his last one.

Cole scattered three singles through the first seven innings. The only threat the Rays really mounted came in the eighth when Kiermaier, who had been 0 for 9 in the postseason, doubled with two outs and Adames drew a walk. That ended Cole’s night with a career-high 118 pitches.

Snell had a lot of reasons to be excited about making his first career postseason start.

Being drafted and developed by the Rays. Earning national acclaim for his 2018 Cy Young Award season. Signing a five-year, $50 million contract to potentially stick around longer. Navigating a difficult season marked by injuries, including late-July elbow surgery, and inconsistencies. Relishing the chance to show he is back to top form.

“Yeah, it’s exciting for me,” Snell said Friday. “I had an up-and-down season. I had a lot to go through and battle. And just to be here and be part of it is very exciting for me, and it allows me to prove a lot of things to myself before the season’s over, whenever that is.”

Snell showed well in working into the fourth Saturday, though leaving one batter after his sole costly mistake, the 3-2 fastball Bregman launched over the left-centerfield fence that put the Rays behind 1-0.

Snell zipped through the first, with three quick outs on 10 pitches. He got into trouble in the second allowing two one-out singles then out of it by striking out Correa and getting Tampa native Kyle Tucker on a fly to deep center. He allowed a one-out double to Jose Altuve in third, but escaped when catcher d’Arnaud hustled after an inning-ending strike three bounced away and threw to first to just beat Michael Brantley, even more important since Snell didn’t cover home.

And he started the fourth well, getting ahead of MVP candidate Bregman 0-2, but three straight balls, then a foul ball, led to the 96 mph fastball that soared out of the park. Snell was done after striking out Yordan Alvarez, throwing 58 pitches, allowing four hits, striking out five.

Diego Castillo and Ryan Yarbrough followed with some tremendous relief work. Castillo finished the fourth and worked the fifth, and Yarbrough the sixth.

The Rays played some dazzling defense.

Choi made a diving stop, and a good throw to Castillo covering first, in the fourth. Castillo came off the mound quickly to get Correa out at first to end the inning. Adames snagged a hard grounder, touched second and fired to first to double up Altuve to end the fifth, helping Castillo out of a jam where he had runners on the corners with one out.